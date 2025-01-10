Who's Playing

Central Michigan Chippewas @ Toledo Rockets

Current Records: Central Michigan 6-8, Toledo 8-6

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 10, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, January 10, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Savage Arena -- Toledo, Ohio

Savage Arena -- Toledo, Ohio TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $5.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting Mid American matchup on schedule as the Toledo Rockets and the Central Michigan Chippewas are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Savage Arena. The Rockets have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Toledo's offense and defense might be a bit winded after their high-scoring matchup with Eastern Michigan on Tuesday. Toledo narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past Eastern Michigan 90-87. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest win the Rockets have posted since November 22, 2024.

Toledo's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Bryce Ford led the charge by going 6 for 7 en route to 18 points. The dominant performance also gave Ford a new career-high in threes (four). Sam Lewis was another key player, going 8 for 15 en route to 20 points plus five rebounds.

Toledo was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Eastern Michigan only posted seven.

Meanwhile, Central Michigan lost to Akron on the road by a decisive 87-71 margin on Tuesday. The Chippewas have struggled against the Zips recently, as the game was their eighth consecutive lost matchup.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Kyler VanderJagt, who went 9 for 14 en route to 20 points plus two steals. He is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for four straight games. The team also got some help courtesy of Jakobi Heady, who went 5 for 9 en route to 14 points plus five rebounds and two steals.

Toledo's victory bumped their record up to 8-6. As for Central Michigan, their loss dropped their record down to 6-8.

Going forward, Toledo is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points.

Toledo couldn't quite finish off Central Michigan in their previous matchup back in January of 2024 and fell 65-62. Will Toledo have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Toledo is a 4.5-point favorite against Central Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 151.5 points.

Series History

Toledo has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Central Michigan.