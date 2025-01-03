Who's Playing

Chicago State Cougars @ Wagner Seahawks

Current Records: Chicago State 0-15, Wagner 8-5

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 3, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, January 3, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spiro Sports Center -- Staten Island, New York

Spiro Sports Center -- Staten Island, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Wagner is preparing for their first Northeast matchup of the season on Friday. They will play host again on Friday to welcome the Chicago State Cougars, where tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET at Spiro Sports Center. The Seahawks have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Wagner is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They claimed a resounding 120-30 victory over PSU-Scranton. The Seahawks have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four games by 31 points or more this season.

Wagner smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in four consecutive matchups.

Meanwhile, this season is starting to look grim for Chicago State, who still haven't picked up a win after 15 matches. They took a serious blow against Illinois on Sunday, falling 117-64. The Cougars were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 60-24.

Despite the loss, Chicago State had strong showings from Gabe Spinelli, who went 7 for 12 en route to 20 points, and Dailliss Cox, who scored eight points. Spinelli's performance made up for a slower contest against Saint Louis on December 8th.

Wagner is on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six games, which provided a massive bump to their 8-5 record this season. As for Chicago State, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-15.

Friday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Wagner has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Chicago State, though, as they've been averaging only 32.5. Given Wagner's sizable advantage in that area, Chicago State will need to find a way to close that gap.