Who's Playing

Navy Midshipmen @ William & Mary Tribe

Current Records: Navy 3-9, William & Mary 5-7

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Kaplan Arena -- Williamsburg, Virginia

Kaplan Arena -- Williamsburg, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

William & Mary is 0-3 against Navy since December of 2021 but things could change on Sunday. The William & Mary Tribe will finish 2024 at home by hosting the Navy Midshipmen at 1:00 p.m. ET at Kaplan Arena. The Tribe will be looking to keep their five-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

The experts figured William & Mary would be stumbling into the game after a tough loss to VCU, and, well: they nailed that call. William & Mary suffered a painful 90-70 defeat at the hands of VCU on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Navy's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight loss. They fell 68-60 to Coppin State. The match marked the Midshipmen's lowest-scoring matchup so far this season.

Navy's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Austin Benigni, who went 7 for 10 en route to 23 points plus five rebounds, and Jinwoo Kim, who scored 13 points plus three steals. The dominant performance also gave Kim a new career-high in assists (three).

William & Mary's loss dropped their record down to 5-7. As for Navy, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-9.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: William & Mary just can't miss this season, having drained 46.8% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Navy, though, as they've only made 40.8% of their field goals this season. Given William & Mary's sizable advantage in that area, Navy will need to find a way to close that gap.

William & Mary came up short against Navy in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, falling 77-65. Will William & Mary have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Navy has won all of the games they've played against William & Mary in the last 3 years.