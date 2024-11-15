Who's Playing

Arizona Wildcats @ Wisconsin Badgers

Current Records: Arizona 2-0, Wisconsin 3-0

How To Watch

What to Know

Wisconsin will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will host the Arizona Wildcats at 9:00 p.m. ET at Kohl Center. The two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

Arizona is hoping to do what App. State couldn't on Sunday: put an end to Wisconsin's winning streak, which now stands at three games. Wisconsin put a hurting on App. State to the tune of 87-56. The Badgers were heavily favored coming into this game, and the results showcase why.

Wisconsin got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was John Tonje out in front who went 8 for 14 en route to 17 points plus seven rebounds and five assists. Another player making a difference was Max Klesmit, who had 15 points along with five steals.

Wisconsin smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, Arizona took their contest on Saturday with ease, bagging a 102-44 victory over Old Dominion. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 50-21.

Tobe Awaka was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 18 points and 15 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Carter Bryant, who went 5 for 7 en route to 12 points plus two steals.

Wisconsin pushed their record up to 3-0 with the win, which was their fourth straight at home dating back to last season. As for Arizona, the victory made it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 2-0.

Friday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Wisconsin just can't miss this season, having nailed 47.3% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Arizona struggles in that department as they've nailed 49.7% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Wisconsin suffered a grim 98-73 defeat to Arizona in their previous matchup back in December of 2023. Will Wisconsin have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Arizona is a 4.5-point favorite against Wisconsin, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is 152.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Arizona won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.