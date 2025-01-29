Who's Playing

VMI Keydets @ Wofford Terriers

Current Records: VMI 9-12, Wofford 11-10

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium -- Spartanburg, South Carolina

Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium -- Spartanburg, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $197.40

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southern matchup on schedule as the VMI Keydets and the Wofford Terriers are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. The Keydets are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.1 points per game this season.

VMI is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 141.5, but even that wound up being too high. They fell just short of UNCG by a score of 60-57 on Saturday. The Keydets have struggled against the Spartans recently, as the game was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, Wofford lost to Samford on the road by a decisive 77-61 margin on Saturday.

The defeat snapped VMI's winning streak at three games and leaves them with a 9-12 record. As for Wofford, their loss dropped their record down to 11-10.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's match: VMI has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.4 threes per game. However, it's not like Wofford struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9.5. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

VMI is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They haven't treated fans well this season (a 9-12 ensrues that), but at least they enjoy a 13-5 record against the spread.

Odds

Wofford is a big 12.5-point favorite against VMI, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Wofford has won 7 out of their last 10 games against VMI.