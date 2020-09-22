|
|
|WVU
|OKLAST
Hubbard, No. 15 Oklahoma State dig for traction against West Virginia
During Mike Gundy's tenure at Oklahoma State, the Cowboys have been known as a team that could always put up points. Stopping opponents from doing the same is typically the challenge.
In one sense, last week's season-opening 16-7 win over Tulsa had to be pleasing to Gundy. On a day where the offense sputtered almost all day after losing starting quarterback Spencer Sanders with an ankle injury, Oklahoma State's defense stopped the Golden Hurricane on all 12 third down plays and yielded only 278 total yards.
"The defense was fabulous," Gundy said. "Zero for 12 on third down and 1 for 4 on fourth down is really the story of the game. We gave up a wheel route for a big play, but other than that, I thought we were really good, particularly against the run."
Can the No. 15 Cowboys be really good again Saturday when they open Big 12 Conference play at home against West Virginia? The answer could reveal something about their chances to threaten for a conference title.
The Mountaineers (1-0) aren't expected to contend for Big 12 supremacy. Their offense was hit-and-miss last year when they suffered a rare losing season at 5-7, appeared sharp in their opener two weeks ago, a 56-10 rout of overmatched FCS opponent Eastern Kentucky.
WVU has gotten the benefit of several weeks preparation for this game. Coach Neal Brown used the season opener as a glorified scrimmage, made easier by a 42-7 halftime lead that allowed him to play everyone.
"We had September 26 penciled in as to when we really had to get our guys ready," Brown said. "That's no disrespect to Eastern Kentucky, but we were not going to be in tip-top football condition on September 12 - not after missing a whole summer program.
"So we really targeted the 26th to be ready to play a whole football game like we normally would."
Jarret Doege threw for 228 yards and three touchdowns in a half against Eastern Kentucky, while Alec Sinkfield collected 123 yards and two scores on just 15 carries. The Mountaineers finished with 624 yards, split almost evenly between rushing (329) and passing (295).
Oklahoma State's offense never found traction against Tulsa. The Cowboys not only used three quarterbacks, but are breaking in four new starters on the line. That might explain why junior running back Chuba Hubbard, who last year rushed for 1,936 yards, managed only 93 on 27 attempts to break a string of 11 straight 100-yard games.
Hubbard and his teammates could draw inspiration from the induction of former OSU great Thurman Thomas into the school's Ring of Honor. Thomas, the first inductee, will be honored at halftime.
For the second straight week, the crowd at T. Boone Pickens Stadium will be limited to around 15,000 to comply with social distancing protocol.
--By Bucky Dent, Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|14
|Rushing
|6
|6
|Passing
|10
|6
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-14
|3-9
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|304
|254
|Total Plays
|64
|46
|Avg Gain
|4.8
|5.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|69
|146
|Rush Attempts
|36
|28
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.9
|5.2
|Yards Passing
|241
|113
|Comp. - Att.
|15-28
|11-18
|Yards Per Pass
|8.4
|6.0
|Penalties - Yards
|9-85
|3-35
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-39.8
|5-46.2
|Return Yards
|42
|2
|Punts - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-20
|1-2
|Int. - Returns
|1-22
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|241
|PASS YDS
|113
|
|
|69
|RUSH YDS
|146
|
|
|304
|TOTAL YDS
|254
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Doege 2 QB
|J. Doege
|15/28
|241
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Brown 4 RB
|L. Brown
|26
|103
|0
|19
|
A. Sinkfield 20 RB
|A. Sinkfield
|5
|-6
|0
|4
|
G. Malashevich 89 WR
|G. Malashevich
|1
|-7
|0
|0
|
J. Doege 2 QB
|J. Doege
|3
|-19
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
W. Wright Jr. 16 WR
|W. Wright Jr.
|8
|4
|112
|1
|70
|
TJ. Simmons 1 WR
|TJ. Simmons
|4
|3
|73
|0
|41
|
A. Sinkfield 20 RB
|A. Sinkfield
|2
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
B. Ford-Wheaton 0 WR
|B. Ford-Wheaton
|3
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
R. Smith 15 WR
|R. Smith
|3
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
S. James 13 WR
|S. James
|6
|3
|8
|0
|4
|
S. Ryan 10 WR
|S. Ryan
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
L. Brown 4 RB
|L. Brown
|1
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Smith 23 S
|T. Smith
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Addae 4 CB
|A. Addae
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Fields II 1 LB
|T. Fields II
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
S. Mahone 29 S
|S. Mahone
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Chandler-Semedo 7 LB
|J. Chandler-Semedo
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Guzman 2 S
|N. Guzman
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Da. Stills 56 DL
|Da. Stills
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Da. Stills 55 DL
|Da. Stills
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Miller 5 CB
|D. Miller
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mesidor 90 DL
|A. Mesidor
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Young 6 S
|S. Young
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Cowan 8 LB
|V. Cowan
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
N. Fortune 11 CB
|N. Fortune
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Loe 6 LB
|E. Loe
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Yates 50 OL
|B. Yates
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Fields Jr. 86 WR
|R. Fields Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Thornton 52 DL
|J. Thornton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Staley 30 K
|E. Staley
|1/1
|26
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Sumpter 35 K
|T. Sumpter
|6
|39.8
|2
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
W. Wright Jr. 16 WR
|W. Wright Jr.
|1
|20.0
|20
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Sinkfield 20 RB
|A. Sinkfield
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Illingworth 16 QB
|S. Illingworth
|11/17
|113
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Brown 0 RB
|L. Brown
|7
|78
|1
|66
|
C. Hubbard 30 RB
|C. Hubbard
|18
|71
|0
|16
|
S. Illingworth 16 QB
|S. Illingworth
|3
|-3
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Wallace 2 WR
|T. Wallace
|7
|3
|52
|0
|32
|
D. Stoner 17 WR
|D. Stoner
|4
|3
|31
|0
|12
|
T. Martin 4 WR
|T. Martin
|2
|2
|19
|0
|12
|
B. Johnson 8 WR
|B. Johnson
|2
|2
|13
|0
|10
|
J. Woods 89 FB
|J. Woods
|2
|1
|-2
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Ogbongbemiga 7 LB
|A. Ogbongbemiga
|10-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Sterling 3 S
|T. Sterling
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Rodriguez 20 LB
|M. Rodriguez
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Holmes 0 CB
|C. Holmes
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harper 16 LB
|D. Harper
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Lacy 89 DE
|T. Lacy
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Bundage 1 LB
|C. Bundage
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
T. Harper 13 CB
|T. Harper
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Martin 40 DE
|B. Martin
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Harvell-Peel 31 S
|K. Harvell-Peel
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bernard-Converse 24 CB
|J. Bernard-Converse
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. McCalister 2 S
|T. McCalister
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ford 94 DE
|T. Ford
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
R. Williams 8 CB
|R. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Antwine 95 DT
|I. Antwine
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Evers 98 DT
|B. Evers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Asi 99 DT
|S. Asi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Cassity 90 FB
|B. Cassity
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Walterscheid 96 DE
|K. Walterscheid
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Irby 91 DE
|T. Irby
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Hale 19 K
|A. Hale
|2/2
|44
|2/2
|8
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Hutton 29 P
|T. Hutton
|5
|46.2
|3
|62
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Taylor 18 QB
|S. Taylor
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
OKLAST
Cowboys
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 10 - OKLAST 10(0:42 - 3rd) 30-E.Staley 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 10 - OKLAST 10(0:46 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 15-R.Smith.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 7 - OKLAST 7(1:24 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to OKS 10 for -3 yards (3-T.Sterling).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 8 - OKLAST 8(1:56 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to OKS 7 for 1 yard (7-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|+19 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 27(2:23 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege complete to 1-T.Simmons. 1-T.Simmons to OKS 8 for 19 yards (0-C.Holmes).
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 42(2:23 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 0-B.Ford-Wheaton. Penalty on OKS 24-J.Bernard-Converse Pass interference 15 yards enforced at OKS 42. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 42(2:49 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to OKS 42 for no gain (7-A.Ogbongbemiga).
WVU
Mountaineers
- FG (6 plays, 32 yards, 2:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
1 & 10 - WVU 44(3:05 - 3rd) 16-S.Illingworth incomplete. Intended for 2-T.Wallace INTERCEPTED by 1-T.Fields at WVU 36. 1-T.Fields to OKS 42 for 22 yards (89-J.Woods).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 43(3:25 - 3rd) 0-L.Brown to WVU 44 for 13 yards (23-T.Smith).
OKLAST
Cowboys
- Interception (2 plays, 15 yards, 0:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 16 - OKLAST 14(3:35 - 3rd) 35-T.Sumpter punts 43 yards from WVU 14 to OKS 43 fair catch by 17-D.Stoner.
|Sack
|
3 & 10 - OKLAST 20(4:10 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege sacked at WVU 14 for -6 yards (1-C.Bundage).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 20(4:17 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 16-W.Wright.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 20(4:24 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 16-W.Wright.
WVU
Mountaineers
- Punt (3 plays, -6 yards, 0:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - WVU 38(4:33 - 3rd) 29-T.Hutton punts 62 yards from OKS 38 to WVU End Zone. touchback.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 7 - WVU 37(4:50 - 3rd) 16-S.Illingworth scrambles to OKS 38 for 1 yard (29-S.Mahone). Penalty on OKS 73-T.Jenkins Holding declined.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - WVU 34(5:18 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 37 for 3 yards (1-T.Fields52-J.Thornton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WVU 34(5:56 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 34 for no gain (29-S.Mahone90-A.Mesidor).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 4 - WVU 18(6:28 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 34 for 16 yards (4-A.Addae).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 5 - WVU 17(7:08 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 18 for 1 yard (90-A.Mesidor).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 12(7:42 - 3rd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 17 for 5 yards (1-T.Fields6-E.Loe).
OKLAST
Cowboys
- Punt (6 plays, 26 yards, 3:09 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - OKLAST 47(7:56 - 3rd) 35-T.Sumpter punts 41 yards from WVU 47 to the OKS 12 downed by 51-K.Poland.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 21 - OKLAST 45(8:36 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 47 for 2 yards (31-K.Harvell-Peel).
|Penalty
|
3 & 6 - OKLAST 40(8:41 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 15-R.Smith. Penalty on WVU 20-A.Sinkfield Chop block 15 yards enforced at OKS 40. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - OKLAST 40(9:22 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to OKS 40 for no gain (3-T.Sterling).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 44(9:56 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to OKS 40 for 4 yards (99-S.Asi).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - OKLAST 47(10:28 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to OKS 44 for 3 yards (89-T.Lacy).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 44(11:07 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to OKS 47 for 9 yards (20-M.Rodriguez13-T.Harper).
|Penalty
|
3 & 9 - OKLAST 29(11:11 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 16-W.Wright. Penalty on OKS 1-C.Bundage Roughing the passer 15 yards enforced at WVU 29. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 28(11:47 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 29 for 1 yard (7-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 28(11:54 - 3rd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 0-B.Ford-Wheaton.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - OKLAST 25(12:07 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 28 for 3 yards (7-A.Ogbongbemiga20-M.Rodriguez).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - OKLAST 22(12:42 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 25 for 3 yards (3-T.Sterling).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 18(13:15 - 3rd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 22 for 4 yards (7-A.Ogbongbemiga3-T.Sterling).
WVU
Mountaineers
- Punt (12 plays, 29 yards, 5:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - WVU 34(13:22 - 3rd) 29-T.Hutton punts 48 yards from OKS 34 to WVU 18 fair catch by 20-A.Sinkfield.
|No Gain
|
3 & 1 - WVU 34(13:54 - 3rd) 0-L.Brown to OKS 34 for no gain (56-D.Stills).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 12 - WVU 23(14:29 - 3rd) 16-S.Illingworth complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner to OKS 34 for 11 yards (4-A.Addae).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 25(15:00 - 3rd) 0-L.Brown to OKS 23 for -2 yards (4-A.Addae8-V.Cowan).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 30-E.Staley kicks 65 yards from WVU 35 to OKS End Zone. touchback.
WVU
Mountaineers
- Halftime (1 plays, -2 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
2 & 10 - WVU 27(0:08 - 2nd) 19-A.Hale 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WVU 27(0:10 - 2nd) 16-S.Illingworth spikes the ball at WVU 27 for no gain.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 3 - WVU 31(0:16 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to WVU 27 for 4 yards (29-S.Mahone).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 38(0:23 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to WVU 31 for 7 yards (2-N.Guzman86-R.Fields).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 4 - WVU 46(0:30 - 2nd) 16-S.Illingworth complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner pushed ob at WVU 38 for 8 yards (23-T.Smith).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 48(0:47 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to WVU 46 for 6 yards (2-N.Guzman).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WVU 33(0:53 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 33 for no gain (55-D.Stills). Penalty on WVU 55-D.Stills Facemask Incidental 15 yards enforced at OKS 33.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WVU 33(0:59 - 2nd) 16-S.Illingworth incomplete. Intended for 89-J.Woods.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- FG (7 plays, 40 yards, 0:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - OKLAST 32(1:01 - 2nd) 35-T.Sumpter punts 35 yards from WVU 32 to OKS 33 fair catch by 17-D.Stoner.
|-3 YD
|
3 & 6 - OKLAST 35(1:27 - 2nd) 20-A.Sinkfield to WVU 32 for -3 yards (1-C.Bundage).
|Penalty
|
3 & 1 - OKLAST 40(1:27 - 2nd) Team penalty on WVU False start 5 yards enforced at WVU 40. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - OKLAST 36(1:48 - 2nd) 20-A.Sinkfield to WVU 40 for 4 yards (7-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 31(1:52 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 10-S.Ryan. 10-S.Ryan pushed ob at WVU 36 for 5 yards (0-C.Holmes).
WVU
Mountaineers
- Punt (4 plays, 1 yards, 0:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - WVU 29(1:59 - 2nd) 29-T.Hutton punts 40 yards from OKS 29 to WVU 31 fair catch by 20-A.Sinkfield.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 13 - WVU 25(2:01 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 29 for 4 yards (1-T.Fields).
|-6 YD
|
2 & 7 - WVU 31(2:09 - 2nd) 0-L.Brown to OKS 25 for -6 yards (55-D.Stills).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 28(2:45 - 2nd) 0-L.Brown to OKS 31 for 3 yards (2-N.Guzman).
|+7 YD
|
3 & 6 - WVU 21(2:59 - 2nd) 16-S.Illingworth complete to 4-T.Martin. 4-T.Martin to OKS 28 for 7 yards (1-T.Fields).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - WVU 21(3:05 - 2nd) 16-S.Illingworth incomplete. Intended for 2-T.Wallace.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 17(3:41 - 2nd) 0-L.Brown to OKS 21 for 4 yards (7-J.Chandler-Semedo1-T.Fields).
|Kickoff
|(3:48 - 2nd) 30-E.Staley kicks 50 yards from WVU 35 to the OKS 15 8-B.Johnson muffs the ball. 18-S.Taylor recovers at the OKS 15. 18-S.Taylor to OKS 17 for 2 yards.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- Punt (6 plays, 12 yards, 1:49 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:48 - 2nd) 30-E.Staley extra point is good.
|+70 YD
|
3 & 5 - OKLAST 30(3:59 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 16-W.Wright. 16-W.Wright runs 70 yards for a touchdown.
|+1 YD
|
2 & 6 - OKLAST 29(4:37 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 30 for 1 yard (40-B.Martin).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(5:02 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 29 for 4 yards (40-B.Martin).
|Kickoff
|(5:02 - 2nd) 39-J.McClure kicks 65 yards from OKS 35 to WVU End Zone. touchback.
WVU
Mountaineers
- TD (3 plays, 75 yards, 1:14 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - WVU 23(5:07 - 2nd) 19-A.Hale 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - WVU 23(5:13 - 2nd) 16-S.Illingworth incomplete. Intended for 2-T.Wallace.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 7 - WVU 25(5:49 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to WVU 23 for 2 yards (7-J.Chandler-Semedo).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 28(6:10 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to WVU 25 for 3 yards (23-T.Smith).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 4 - WVU 34(6:34 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to WVU 28 for 6 yards (7-J.Chandler-Semedo).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 40(7:05 - 2nd) 30-C.Hubbard to WVU 34 for 6 yards (5-D.Miller).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WVU 45(7:24 - 2nd) Penalty on WVU 50-J.Bartlett Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at OKS 45. No Play.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 29(7:24 - 2nd) 16-S.Illingworth complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace to OKS 45 for 16 yards (11-N.Fortune).
OKLAST
Cowboys
- FG (7 plays, 48 yards, 2:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-7 YD
|
4 & 3 - OKLAST 22(7:28 - 2nd) 89-G.Malashevich to OKS 29 FUMBLES (89-G.Malashevich). 89-G.Malashevich recovers at the OKS 29. 89-G.Malashevich to OKS 29 for no gain (8-R.Williams).
|+2 YD
|
3 & 5 - OKLAST 24(8:13 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 13-S.James. 13-S.James to OKS 22 for 2 yards (7-A.Ogbongbemiga94-T.Ford).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 29(8:49 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to OKS 24 for 5 yards (7-A.Ogbongbemiga1-C.Bundage).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 29(8:53 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Simmons.
|+18 YD
|
3 & 11 - OKLAST 47(9:08 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 16-W.Wright. 16-W.Wright to OKS 29 for 18 yards (2-T.McCalister).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - OKLAST 47(9:15 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 13-S.James.
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 46(9:53 - 2nd) 20-A.Sinkfield to OKS 47 for -1 yard (95-I.Antwine).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 36(10:20 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 20-A.Sinkfield. 20-A.Sinkfield pushed ob at OKS 46 for 18 yards (2-T.McCalister).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 13 - OKLAST 22(10:34 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 16-W.Wright. 16-W.Wright to WVU 36 for 14 yards (16-D.Harper20-M.Rodriguez).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(11:07 - 2nd) 20-A.Sinkfield to WVU 22 for -3 yards (20-M.Rodriguez).
|Kickoff
|(11:07 - 2nd) 39-J.McClure kicks 65 yards from OKS 35 to WVU End Zone. touchback.
WVU
Mountaineers
- TD (11 plays, 73 yards, 2:29 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(11:07 - 2nd) 19-A.Hale extra point is good.
|Sack
|
3 & 15 - WVU 28(11:23 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege sacked at OKS 44 for -16 yards FUMBLES (94-T.Ford). 91-T.Irby runs 56 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
2 & 15 - WVU 28(11:27 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 0-B.Ford-Wheaton.
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - WVU 28(11:31 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 16-W.Wright.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WVU 23(11:48 - 2nd) Penalty on WVU 74-J.Gmiter False start 5 yards enforced at OKS 23. No Play.
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 33(12:02 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 16-W.Wright. 16-W.Wright to OKS 23 for 10 yards (13-T.Harper).
|+41 YD
|
2 & 10 - WVU 26(12:43 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 1-T.Simmons. 1-T.Simmons pushed ob at OKS 33 for 41 yards (7-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WVU 26(12:49 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 20-A.Sinkfield.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WVU 41(12:49 - 2nd) Penalty on WVU 4-L.Brown Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at WVU 41. No Play.
|+19 YD
|
2 & 13 - WVU 22(13:97 - 2nd) 4-L.Brown to WVU 41 for 19 yards (3-T.Sterling1-C.Bundage).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 15 - WVU 20(13:43 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege complete to 13-S.James. 13-S.James to WVU 22 for 2 yards (92-C.Murray).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WVU 25(13:43 - 2nd) Team penalty on WVU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at WVU 25. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(13:52 - 2nd) 39-J.McClure kicks 65 yards from OKS 35 to WVU End Zone. touchback.
OKLAST
Cowboys
- TD (3 plays, 76 yards, 0:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(13:52 - 2nd) 19-A.Hale extra point is good.
|+66 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 34(13:52 - 2nd) 0-L.Brown runs 66 yards for a touchdown.
|+12 YD
|
2 & 12 - OKLAST 22(14:23 - 2nd) 16-S.Illingworth complete to 4-T.Martin. 4-T.Martin to OKS 34 for 12 yards (5-D.Miller).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 24(14:47 - 2nd) 16-S.Illingworth complete to 89-J.Woods. 89-J.Woods to OKS 22 for -2 yards (6-E.Loe).
WVU
Mountaineers
- Punt (9 plays, 28 yards, 3:23 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 9 - WVU 33(14:50 - 2nd) 35-T.Sumpter punts 43 yards from WVU 33 to OKS 24 fair catch by 17-D.Stoner.
|No Gain
|
3 & 9 - WVU 33(15:00 - 2nd) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 13-S.James.
|Penalty
|
3 & 4 - WVU 38(15:00 - 2nd) Penalty on WVU 57-M.Brown False start 5 yards enforced at WVU 38. No Play.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 7 - WVU 35(0:21 - 1st) 2-J.Doege scrambles to WVU 38 for 3 yards (16-D.Harper).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 32(1:01 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 4-L.Brown. 4-L.Brown to WVU 35 for 3 yards (24-J.Bernard-Converse).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 7 - WVU 23(1:34 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 15-R.Smith. 15-R.Smith to WVU 32 for 9 yards (13-T.Harper).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - WVU 24(2:15 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to WVU 23 for -1 yard (16-D.Harper).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 20(2:35 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 13-S.James. 13-S.James to WVU 24 for 4 yards (20-M.Rodriguez).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 8 - WVU 7(3:09 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 1-T.Simmons. 1-T.Simmons to WVU 20 for 13 yards (24-J.Bernard-Converse).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 5(3:44 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to WVU 7 for 2 yards (7-A.Ogbongbemiga).
OKLAST
Cowboys
- Punt (7 plays, 50 yards, 3:33 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - OKLAST 40(3:51 - 1st) 29-T.Hutton punts 35 yards from WVU 40 to WVU 5 fair catch by 20-A.Sinkfield.
|+12 YD
|
3 & 14 - OKLAST 48(4:38 - 1st) 16-S.Illingworth complete to 17-D.Stoner. 17-D.Stoner to WVU 40 for 12 yards (23-T.Smith).
|Sack
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 48(5:23 - 1st) 16-S.Illingworth sacked at OKS 48 for -4 yards (8-V.Cowan).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 48(5:47 - 1st) 16-S.Illingworth scrambles to WVU 48 for no gain (4-A.Addae).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 42(6:04 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard to WVU 48 for 10 yards (4-A.Addae).
|+32 YD
|
3 & 10 - OKLAST 10(6:17 - 1st) 16-S.Illingworth complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace to OKS 42 for 32 yards (23-T.Smith4-A.Addae). Penalty on WVU 42-B.Brand Offside declined.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 9 - OKLAST 11(6:51 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 10 for -1 yard (56-D.Stills).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 10(7:24 - 1st) 30-C.Hubbard to OKS 11 for 1 yard (23-T.Smith).
WVU
Mountaineers
- Punt (10 plays, 40 yards, 3:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - WVU 48(7:30 - 1st) 35-T.Sumpter punts 38 yards from OKS 48 to OKS 10 fair catch by 17-D.Stoner.
|Penalty
|
4 & 13 - WVU 43(7:30 - 1st) Team penalty on WVU Delay of game 5 yards enforced at OKS 43. No Play.
|-3 YD
|
3 & 10 - WVU 40(8:18 - 1st) 20-A.Sinkfield to OKS 43 for -3 yards (92-C.Murray91-T.Irby).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - WVU 40(8:24 - 1st) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 15-R.Smith.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WVU 40(8:31 - 1st) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 13-S.James.
|+3 YD
|
3 & 2 - WVU 43(9:03 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to OKS 40 for 3 yards (20-M.Rodriguez96-K.Walterscheid).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 8 - WVU 49(9:37 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to OKS 43 for 6 yards (20-M.Rodriguez).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 49(10:14 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to OKS 49 for 2 yards (89-T.Lacy).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 5 - WVU 31(10:33 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to WVU 49 for 18 yards (31-K.Harvell-Peel0-C.Holmes).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WVU 26(10:39 - 1st) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 13-S.James. Penalty on OKS 94-T.Ford Offside 5 yards enforced at WVU 26. No Play.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 12(10:57 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to WVU 26 for 14 yards (0-C.Holmes).
OKLAST
Cowboys
- Punt (5 plays, 17 yards, 1:44 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - OKLAST 42(11:05 - 1st) 29-T.Hutton punts 46 yards from OKS 42. 20-A.Sinkfield to WVU 12 for no gain (1-L.Wolf).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 7 - OKLAST 38(11:47 - 1st) 16-S.Illingworth complete to 2-T.Wallace. 2-T.Wallace to OKS 42 for 4 yards (23-T.Smith29-S.Mahone).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 35(12:11 - 1st) 16-S.Illingworth complete to 8-B.Johnson. 8-B.Johnson pushed ob at OKS 38 for 3 yards (4-A.Addae).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 35(12:16 - 1st) 16-S.Illingworth incomplete. Intended for 2-T.Wallace.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLAST 25(12:41 - 1st) 16-S.Illingworth complete to 8-B.Johnson. 8-B.Johnson pushed ob at OKS 35 for 10 yards.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLAST 25(12:49 - 1st) 16-S.Illingworth incomplete. Intended for 17-D.Stoner.
WVU
Mountaineers
- Punt (5 plays, 16 yards, 2:04 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - WVU 36(12:56 - 1st) 35-T.Sumpter punts 39 yards from WVU 36 to OKS 25 fair catch by 17-D.Stoner.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - WVU 36(13:02 - 1st) 2-J.Doege incomplete. Intended for 16-W.Wright.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - WVU 36(13:41 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to WVU 36 for no gain (3-T.Sterling7-A.Ogbongbemiga).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 34(14:10 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to WVU 36 for 2 yards (89-T.Lacy).
|+13 YD
|
2 & 9 - WVU 21(14:28 - 1st) 2-J.Doege complete to 0-B.Ford-Wheaton. 0-B.Ford-Wheaton to WVU 34 for 13 yards (3-T.Sterling).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WVU 20(14:56 - 1st) 4-L.Brown to WVU 21 for 1 yard (98-B.Evers).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 39-J.McClure kicks 65 yards from OKS 35. 16-W.Wright to WVU 20 for 20 yards (13-T.Harper).
