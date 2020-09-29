|
|
|MIZZOU
|TENN
No. 21 Tennessee looks to keep rolling vs. Missouri
No. 21 Tennessee takes the Southeastern Conference's longest winning streak into Saturday's home opener against Missouri in Knoxville, Tenn.
The Volunteers (1-0, 1-0 SEC) built off last year's season-ending six-game winning streak by eking past South Carolina 31-27 on the road last Saturday in their 2020 opener.
Third-year coach Jeremy Pruitt has a veteran squad, including senior quarterback Jarrett Guarantano, but wants to see more efficiency after his team went 1-for-11 on third-down conversions against the Gamecocks.
"Something that has got to be addressed," Pruitt said. "We have to be able to finish blocks and have to understand the down and distance as a running back. ... But we did create explosive plays on offense; there's times when we moved the ball at will, but we have to make some consistency there."
Missouri (0-1, 0-1) didn't generate much on offense in its Saturday opener against Alabama -- a 38-19 home loss -- until it was too late. The Tigers scored 16 points in about the final 16 minutes, including a final-play touchdown, after falling behind 35-3.
Missouri wants to play fast under first-year coach Eliah Drinkwitz, who mostly went with quarterback Shawn Robinson, a dual threat who started eight games at TCU before sitting out last season as a transfer.
Robinson completed 19 of 25 passes for 185 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions, posting the best completion percentage (76.0) for a Missouri quarterback in his debut since Blaine Gabbert (75.8) in 2009. Redshirt freshman Connor Bazelak played late and went 7 of 14 for 68 yards.
"I'm comfortable playing multiple (quarterbacks) meaningful snaps throughout the season," said Drinkwitz, who also calls plays and serves as offensive coordinator.
"I don't think this is going to be a typical season like we've ever had before. I just think we have enough data to think that we're (not) going be able to go through the entire season with one quarterback."
Drinkwitz, who went 12-1 in his one season as head coach at Appalachian State in 2019 while Mizzou went 6-6, also has an SEC stalwart in running back Larry Rountree III. The senior enters the game with 2,815 career rushing yards -- 5.1 per attempt -- and 26 touchdowns.
Tennessee's running game is led by senior Ty Chandler, the team's top rusher in each of the past two seasons. He gained 86 yards on 13 carries versus South Carolina.
Sophomore Eric Gray is a talented tag-team partner running behind one of the best offensive lines in the SEC.
Tennessee's defensive star in Week 1 was senior edge rusher Deandre Johnson, who earned SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors after making 2.5 sacks and forcing a fumble.
Tennessee can't afford a stumble here as it goes for eight in a row. After this game, the Vols play four teams in six weeks that are in the current top 13 of the AP poll -- Georgia, Alabama, Texas A&M and Auburn.
"We're 1-0 and the way I look at it, I count all of the games that you play as losses, so I say right now we're 1-9," Pruitt said. "We've got a lot of things that we need to work on, but we've got a lot of time to do it. This team, their identity, how they're going to be remembered, they've got nine weeks to decide that. It will be up to them."
--Field Level Media
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|1
|4
|Rushing
|1
|2
|Passing
|0
|2
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|1-1
|1-3
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|2-2
|Total Net Yards
|18
|80
|Total Plays
|5
|14
|Avg Gain
|3.6
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|18
|22
|Rush Attempts
|4
|7
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.5
|3.1
|Yards Passing
|0
|58
|Comp. - Att.
|0-1
|5-7
|Yards Per Pass
|0.0
|8.1
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|0
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|0-0.0
|0-0.0
|Return Yards
|0
|0
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|0
|PASS YDS
|58
|
|
|18
|RUSH YDS
|22
|
|
|18
|TOTAL YDS
|80
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Robinson 3 QB
|S. Robinson
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Rountree III 34 RB
|L. Rountree III
|2
|17
|0
|9
|
S. Robinson 3 QB
|S. Robinson
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Knox 9 WR
|J. Knox
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Badie 1 RB
|T. Badie
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Nicholson 11 LB
|D. Nicholson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Manuel 3 S
|M. Manuel
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Sparks 14 DB
|A. Sparks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Robinson 6 DL
|D. Robinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Bolton 32 LB
|N. Bolton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 4 S
|J. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jeffcoat 18 DL
|T. Jeffcoat
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
E. Rakestraw Jr. 2 DB
|E. Rakestraw Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Guarantano 2 QB
|J. Guarantano
|5/7
|58
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Gray 3 RB
|E. Gray
|2
|10
|0
|6
|
T. Chandler 8 RB
|T. Chandler
|2
|9
|1
|6
|
J. Guarantano 2 QB
|J. Guarantano
|3
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hyatt 11 WR
|J. Hyatt
|1
|1
|36
|0
|36
|
B. Johnson 7 WR
|B. Johnson
|3
|2
|12
|0
|9
|
T. Chandler 8 RB
|T. Chandler
|2
|2
|10
|0
|5
|
J. Palmer 5 WR
|J. Palmer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Flowers 1 DB
|T. Flowers
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bennett 95 LB
|K. Bennett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Taylor 2 DB
|A. Taylor
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Simmons 51 DL
|E. Simmons
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Cimaglia 42 K
|B. Cimaglia
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
MIZZOU
Tigers
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 42(8:08 - 1st) 3-S.Robinson to MIZ 43 for 1 yard (95-K.Bennett).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 42(8:45 - 1st) 9-J.Knox to MIZ 42 for no gain (1-T.Flowers).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 2 - MIZZOU 33(9:20 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 42 for 9 yards (2-A.Taylor).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(9:55 - 1st) 34-L.Rountree to MIZ 33 for 8 yards (51-E.Simmons1-T.Flowers).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - MIZZOU 25(10:01 - 1st) 3-S.Robinson incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Badie.
|Kickoff
|(10:01 - 1st) 37-P.Brooks kicks 63 yards from TEN 35 to MIZ 2 fair catch by 1-T.Badie.
TENN
Volunteers
- TD (15 plays, 75 yards, 4:59 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(10:01 - 1st) 42-B.Cimaglia extra point is good.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 3 - TENN 3(10:05 - 1st) 8-T.Chandler runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
|+1 YD
|
4 & 1 - TENN 4(10:30 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano to MIZ 3 for 1 yard (11-D.Nicholson).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 4 - TENN 7(10:48 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 7-B.Johnson. 7-B.Johnson to MIZ 4 for 3 yards (4-J.Williams).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 10 - TENN 13(11:17 - 1st) 3-E.Gray to MIZ 7 for 6 yards (6-D.Robinson11-D.Nicholson).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TENN 13(11:22 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 5-J.Palmer.
|+36 YD
|
3 & 7 - TENN 49(11:45 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 11-J.Hyatt. 11-J.Hyatt runs ob at MIZ 13 for 36 yards.
|Sack
|
2 & 6 - TENN 48(12:20 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano sacked at MIZ 49 for -1 yard (18-T.Jeffcoat).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 48(12:40 - 1st) 3-E.Gray to MIZ 48 for 4 yards (3-M.Manuel).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 4 - TENN 43(13:10 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 8-T.Chandler. 8-T.Chandler to TEN 48 for 5 yards.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - TENN 37(13:33 - 1st) 8-T.Chandler to TEN 43 for 6 yards (11-D.Nicholson3-M.Manuel).
|+3 YD
|
4 & 1 - TENN 34(13:50 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano to TEN 37 for 3 yards (32-N.Bolton).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 10 - TENN 25(14:15 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 7-B.Johnson. 7-B.Johnson to TEN 34 for 9 yards (14-A.Sparks).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 15 - TENN 20(14:55 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano complete to 8-T.Chandler. 8-T.Chandler to TEN 25 for 5 yards (2-E.Rakestraw).
|No Gain
|
1 & 15 - TENN 20(15:00 - 1st) 2-J.Guarantano incomplete. Intended for 7-B.Johnson.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TENN 25(15:00 - 1st) Penalty on TEN 55-B.Kennedy False start 5 yards enforced at TEN 25. No Play.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 90-S.Koetting kicks 65 yards from MIZ 35 to TEN End Zone. touchback.
