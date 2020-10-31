Drive Chart
|
|
|LSU
|AUBURN
LSU
0 Pass
7 Rush
11 YDS
0:46 POS
+2 YD
3RD & 1 LSU 43
4:41
4-J.Emery to LSU 45 for 2 yards (99-T.Moultry).
+3 YD
2ND & 4 LSU 40
4:58
11-T.Finley to LSU 43 for 3 yards (36-J.Simpson).
+6 YD
1ST & 10 LSU 34
5:16
4-J.Emery to LSU 40 for 6 yards (0-O.Pappoe).
Kickoff
Kickoff
5:27
26-A.Carlson kicks 64 yards from AUB 35. 33-T.Palmer to LSU 34 for 33 yards (16-M.Johnson48-O.Brothers).
AUBURN
0 Pass
0 Rush
0 YDS
0:00 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
5:27
26-A.Carlson extra point is good.
LSU
1 Pass
1 Rush
73 YDS
1:07 POS
Sack
3RD & 6 LSU 29
5:38
11-T.Finley sacked at LSU 20 for -9 yards FUMBLES (29-D.Hall). 6-C.Tutt runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
+4 YD
2ND & 10 LSU 25
6:14
11-T.Finley complete to 17-R.McMath. 17-R.McMath to LSU 29 for 4 yards (15-J.Peters).
No Gain
1ST & 10 LSU 25
6:45
4-J.Emery to LSU 25 for no gain (9-Z.McClain0-O.Pappoe).
AUBURN
1 Pass
7 Rush
15 YDS
1:50 POS
Punt
4TH & 6 AUBURN 35
6:55
41-A.Marshall punts 40 yards from AUB 35 out of bounds at the LSU 25.
No Gain
3RD & 6 AUBURN 35
7:01
10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
Touchdown 5:38
11-T.Finley sacked at LSU 20 for -9 yards FUMBLES (29-D.Hall). 6-C.Tutt runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
73
yds
01:07
pos
0
13
Touchdown 12:20
10-B.Nix complete to 12-E.Stove. 12-E.Stove runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
9
yds
00:32
pos
0
6
Touchdown 12:55
11-T.Finley incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 14-N.Pritchett at AUB 48. 14-N.Pritchett runs 52 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
pos
0
6
No scoring this quarter
No scoring this quarter
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|9
|6
|Rushing
|2
|3
|Passing
|6
|3
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|3-9
|3-6
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|146
|151
|Total Plays
|35
|25
|Avg Gain
|4.2
|6.0
|Net Yards Rushing
|35
|54
|Rush Attempts
|18
|14
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.9
|3.9
|Yards Passing
|111
|97
|Comp. - Att.
|11-17
|7-11
|Yards Per Pass
|4.9
|8.8
|Penalties - Yards
|0-0
|2-11
|Touchdowns
|0
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|3-48.3
|3-43.3
|Return Yards
|0
|48
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-48
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|111
|PASS YDS
|97
|
|
|35
|RUSH YDS
|54
|
|
|146
|TOTAL YDS
|151
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Finley 11 QB
|T. Finley
|11/16
|111
|0
|1
|
M. Johnson 14 QB
|M. Johnson
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Emery Jr. 4 RB
|J. Emery Jr.
|8
|24
|0
|6
|
C. Curry 18 RB
|C. Curry
|3
|8
|0
|8
|
T. Davis-Price 3 RB
|T. Davis-Price
|2
|5
|0
|4
|
T. Finley 11 QB
|T. Finley
|5
|-2
|0
|5
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. McMath 17 WR
|R. McMath
|3
|3
|28
|0
|22
|
T. Marshall Jr. 6 WR
|T. Marshall Jr.
|6
|4
|28
|0
|13
|
T. Palmer 33 WR
|T. Palmer
|1
|1
|24
|0
|24
|
J. Jenkins 10 WR
|J. Jenkins
|2
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
A. Gilbert 2 TE
|A. Gilbert
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
T. Carter 44 FB
|T. Carter
|1
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
C. Curry 18 RB
|C. Curry
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. Boutte 1 WR
|K. Boutte
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Baskerville 23 LB
|M. Baskerville
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stingley Jr. 24 CB
|D. Stingley Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Harris Jr. 4 S
|T. Harris Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Ricks 1 CB
|E. Ricks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Ojulari 8 LB
|B. Ojulari
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Farrell Jr. 92 DE
|N. Farrell Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Flott 25 CB
|C. Flott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Stevens 7 S
|J. Stevens
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Toles 21 S
|J. Toles
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cox 19 LB
|J. Cox
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Gaye 11 DL
|A. Gaye
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. York 36 K
|C. York
|0/1
|0
|0/0
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Z. Von Rosenberg 38 P
|Z. Von Rosenberg
|3
|48.3
|0
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Palmer 33 WR
|T. Palmer
|1
|33.0
|33
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
B. Nix 10 QB
|B. Nix
|7/11
|97
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Nix 10 QB
|B. Nix
|2
|17
|0
|11
|
T. Bigsby 4 RB
|T. Bigsby
|7
|15
|0
|7
|
S. Shivers 8 RB
|S. Shivers
|3
|12
|0
|6
|
E. Stove 12 WR
|E. Stove
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
A. Schwartz 1 WR
|A. Schwartz
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Stove 12 WR
|E. Stove
|4
|4
|64
|1
|38
|
S. Williams 18 WR
|S. Williams
|3
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
A. Schwartz 1 WR
|A. Schwartz
|2
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
J. Pegues 89 TE
|J. Pegues
|1
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
Z. Capers 80 WR
|Z. Capers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Z. McClain 9 LB
|Z. McClain
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Monday 21 DB
|S. Monday
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
O. Pappoe 0 LB
|O. Pappoe
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wooden 25 LB
|C. Wooden
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Peters 15 DB
|J. Peters
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Pritchett 14 DB
|N. Pritchett
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Hall 29 LB
|D. Hall
|2-1
|2.0
|0
|
T. Moultry 99 LB
|T. Moultry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Walker 3 DE
|Z. Walker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. McCreary 23 DB
|R. McCreary
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Truesdell 94 DT
|T. Truesdell
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Tutt 6 DB
|C. Tutt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Riley 35 LB
|C. Riley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sherwood 20 DB
|J. Sherwood
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Simpson 36 DB
|J. Simpson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Newkirk 44 DT
|D. Newkirk
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Carlson 26 K
|A. Carlson
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Marshall 41 P
|A. Marshall
|3
|43.3
|1
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
LSU
Tigers
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - LSU 43(4:41 - 2nd) 4-J.Emery to LSU 45 for 2 yards (99-T.Moultry).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 4 - LSU 40(4:58 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley to LSU 43 for 3 yards (36-J.Simpson).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 34(5:16 - 2nd) 4-J.Emery to LSU 40 for 6 yards (0-O.Pappoe).
|Kickoff
|(5:27 - 2nd) 26-A.Carlson kicks 64 yards from AUB 35. 33-T.Palmer to LSU 34 for 33 yards (16-M.Johnson48-O.Brothers).
LSU
Tigers
- TD (3 plays, 73 yards, 1:07 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - LSU 29(5:38 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley sacked at LSU 20 for -9 yards FUMBLES (29-D.Hall). 6-C.Tutt runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - LSU 25(6:14 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley complete to 17-R.McMath. 17-R.McMath to LSU 29 for 4 yards (15-J.Peters).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(6:45 - 2nd) 4-J.Emery to LSU 25 for no gain (9-Z.McClain0-O.Pappoe).
AUBURN
Tigers
- Punt (5 plays, 15 yards, 1:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - AUBURN 35(6:55 - 2nd) 41-A.Marshall punts 40 yards from AUB 35 out of bounds at the LSU 25.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - AUBURN 35(7:01 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
|-5 YD
|
2 & 1 - AUBURN 40(7:33 - 2nd) 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 35 for -5 yards (24-D.Stingley).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 31(8:02 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 12-E.Stove. 12-E.Stove to AUB 40 for 9 yards (23-M.Baskerville).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 6 - AUBURN 24(8:29 - 2nd) 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 31 for 7 yards (21-J.Toles).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 20(8:45 - 2nd) 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 24 for 4 yards (92-N.Farrell).
LSU
Tigers
- Punt (8 plays, 32 yards, 3:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - LSU 43(8:56 - 2nd) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 43 yards from AUB 43 to AUB End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 7 - LSU 45(9:36 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley complete to 17-R.McMath. 17-R.McMath to AUB 43 for 2 yards (14-N.Pritchett).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 6 - LSU 44(10:20 - 2nd) 18-C.Curry to AUB 45 for -1 yard (9-Z.McClain94-T.Truesdell).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 48(11:01 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall to AUB 44 for 4 yards (9-Z.McClain).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 40(11:28 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley complete to 10-J.Jenkins. 10-J.Jenkins to AUB 48 for 12 yards (9-Z.McClain20-J.Sherwood).
|Penalty
|
4 & 1 - LSU 34(11:28 - 2nd) Penalty on AUB 94-T.Truesdell Offside 6 yards enforced at LSU 34. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - LSU 33(11:51 - 2nd) 18-C.Curry to LSU 34 for 1 yard (94-T.Truesdell9-Z.McClain).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - LSU 25(12:10 - 2nd) 18-C.Curry pushed ob at LSU 33 for 8 yards (9-Z.McClain).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(12:13 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 18-C.Curry.
|Kickoff
|(12:13 - 2nd) 26-A.Carlson kicks 65 yards from AUB 35 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
AUBURN
Tigers
- TD (2 plays, 4 yards, 0:32 poss)
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(12:13 - 2nd) 26-A.Carlson extra point is good.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 9 - AUBURN 9(12:20 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 12-E.Stove. 12-E.Stove runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
|Penalty
|
1 & 4 - AUBURN 4(12:45 - 2nd) 4-T.Bigsby to LSU 1 for 3 yards (18-D.Clark14-M.Hampton). Team penalty on AUB Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at LSU 4. No Play.
LSU
Tigers
- Interception (3 plays, 76 yards, 0:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
2 & 9 - LSU 43(12:55 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 14-N.Pritchett at AUB 48. 14-N.Pritchett pushed ob at LSU 4 for 48 yards (11-T.Finley).
|+55 YD
|
2 & 9 - LSU 43(12:55 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 14-N.Pritchett at AUB 48. 14-N.Pritchett runs 52 yards for a touchdown.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 42(13:25 - 2nd) 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 43 for 1 yard (25-C.Wooden).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 20(13:52 - 2nd) 11-T.Finley complete to 17-R.McMath. 17-R.McMath to LSU 42 for 22 yards.
AUBURN
Tigers
|Result
|Play
|+19 YD
|
2 & 3 - AUBURN 19(14:11 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams to LSU 1 FUMBLES (24-D.Stingley). out of bounds at the LSU End Zone. touchback.
|+18 YD
|
2 & 3 - AUBURN 19(14:11 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams pushed ob at LSU 1 for 18 yards (24-D.Stingley).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 26(14:33 - 2nd) 4-T.Bigsby to LSU 19 for 7 yards (7-J.Stevens).
|+38 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 36(14:54 - 2nd) 10-B.Nix complete to 12-E.Stove. 12-E.Stove pushed ob at LSU 26 for 38 yards (14-M.Hampton).
LSU
Tigers
- Downs (7 plays, 44 yards, 2:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+7 YD
|
3 & 11 - LSU 43(0:16 - 1st) 11-T.Finley complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall to AUB 36 for 7 yards (21-S.Monday15-J.Peters).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 14 - LSU 46(0:53 - 1st) 11-T.Finley to AUB 43 for 3 yards (3-Z.Walker).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - LSU 42(1:33 - 1st) 11-T.Finley sacked at AUB 46 for -4 yards (29-D.Hall).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 6 - LSU 48(2:12 - 1st) 11-T.Finley complete to 2-A.Gilbert. 2-A.Gilbert to AUB 42 for 10 yards (14-N.Pritchett).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - LSU 48(2:16 - 1st) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Boutte.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 44(2:42 - 1st) 3-T.Davis-Price to LSU 48 for 4 yards (35-C.Riley).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 20(3:07 - 1st) 11-T.Finley complete to 33-T.Palmer. 33-T.Palmer to LSU 44 for 24 yards (15-J.Peters21-S.Monday).
AUBURN
Tigers
- Punt (9 plays, 34 yards, 3:55 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 5 - AUBURN 46(3:18 - 1st) 41-A.Marshall punts 46 yards from LSU 46 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - AUBURN 46(3:26 - 1st) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 80-Z.Capers.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 9 - AUBURN 50(4:05 - 1st) 4-T.Bigsby to LSU 46 for 4 yards (19-J.Cox).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 49(4:41 - 1st) 1-A.Schwartz to AUB 50 for 1 yard (1-E.Ricks).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 5 - AUBURN 39(5:12 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 1-A.Schwartz. 1-A.Schwartz to AUB 49 for 10 yards (14-M.Hampton).
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - AUBURN 39(5:20 - 1st) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 34(5:52 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 89-J.Pegues. 89-J.Pegues to AUB 39 for 5 yards (23-M.Baskerville).
|+8 YD
|
3 & 4 - AUBURN 26(6:17 - 1st) 10-B.Nix complete to 12-E.Stove. 12-E.Stove pushed ob at AUB 34 for 8 yards (24-D.Stingley).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 1 - AUBURN 29(6:48 - 1st) 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 26 for -3 yards (11-A.Gaye92-N.Farrell).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 20(7:13 - 1st) 12-E.Stove to AUB 29 for 9 yards (4-T.Harris).
LSU
Tigers
- Punt (9 plays, 44 yards, 3:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - LSU 45(7:23 - 1st) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 55 yards from LSU 45 to AUB End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - LSU 45(7:31 - 1st) 14-M.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Jenkins.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - LSU 40(7:57 - 1st) 11-T.Finley to LSU 45 for 5 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 38(8:22 - 1st) 4-J.Emery to LSU 40 for 2 yards (9-Z.McClain29-D.Hall).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(8:48 - 1st) 11-T.Finley complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall to LSU 38 for 13 yards (21-S.Monday).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 1 - LSU 21(9:16 - 1st) 4-J.Emery to LSU 25 for 4 yards (0-O.Pappoe44-D.Newkirk).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - LSU 17(9:37 - 1st) 11-T.Finley complete to 6-T.Marshall. 6-T.Marshall to LSU 21 for 4 yards (21-S.Monday).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 12(9:55 - 1st) 4-J.Emery pushed ob at LSU 17 for 5 yards (23-R.McCreary).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 8 - LSU 3(10:31 - 1st) 11-T.Finley complete to 44-T.Carter. 44-T.Carter to LSU 12 for 9 yards (20-J.Sherwood).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 1(11:03 - 1st) 4-J.Emery to LSU 3 for 2 yards (6-C.Tutt9-Z.McClain).
AUBURN
Tigers
- Punt (7 plays, 30 yards, 3:02 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - AUBURN 45(11:14 - 1st) 41-A.Marshall punts 44 yards from LSU 45 Downed at the LSU 1.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 7 - AUBURN 49(11:50 - 1st) 10-B.Nix to LSU 45 for 6 yards (8-B.Ojulari).
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - AUBURN 49(12:01 - 1st) 10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 1-A.Schwartz.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 46(12:29 - 1st) 8-S.Shivers to AUB 49 for 3 yards (23-M.Baskerville7-J.Stevens).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 35(12:54 - 1st) 10-B.Nix scrambles to AUB 46 for 11 yards.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - AUBURN 34(13:26 - 1st) 4-T.Bigsby to AUB 35 for 1 yard (25-C.Flott).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 7 - AUBURN 28(13:54 - 1st) 8-S.Shivers to AUB 34 for 6 yards (4-T.Harris).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - AUBURN 25(14:16 - 1st) 8-S.Shivers to AUB 28 for 3 yards (23-M.Baskerville).
LSU
Tigers
- Punt (3 plays, 3 yards, 0:30 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - LSU 28(14:30 - 1st) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 47 yards from LSU 28 Downed at the AUB 25.
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - LSU 28(14:35 - 1st) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Marshall.
|No Gain
|
2 & 7 - LSU 28(14:40 - 1st) 11-T.Finley incomplete. Intended for 6-T.Marshall.
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(15:00 - 1st) 4-J.Emery to LSU 28 for 3 yards (25-C.Wooden9-Z.McClain).
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 26-A.Carlson kicks 65 yards from AUB 35 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
