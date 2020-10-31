Drive Chart
LSU
AUBURN

LSU
0 Pass
7 Rush
11 YDS
0:46 POS
+2 YD
3RD & 1 LSU 43
4:41
4-J.Emery to LSU 45 for 2 yards (99-T.Moultry).
+3 YD
2ND & 4 LSU 40
4:58
11-T.Finley to LSU 43 for 3 yards (36-J.Simpson).
+6 YD
1ST & 10 LSU 34
5:16
4-J.Emery to LSU 40 for 6 yards (0-O.Pappoe).
Kickoff
Kickoff
5:27
26-A.Carlson kicks 64 yards from AUB 35. 33-T.Palmer to LSU 34 for 33 yards (16-M.Johnson48-O.Brothers).
AUBURN
0 Pass
0 Rush
0 YDS
0:00 POS
PAT Good
Kickoff
5:27
26-A.Carlson extra point is good.
LSU
1 Pass
1 Rush
73 YDS
1:07 POS
Sack
3RD & 6 LSU 29
5:38
11-T.Finley sacked at LSU 20 for -9 yards FUMBLES (29-D.Hall). 6-C.Tutt runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
+4 YD
2ND & 10 LSU 25
6:14
11-T.Finley complete to 17-R.McMath. 17-R.McMath to LSU 29 for 4 yards (15-J.Peters).
No Gain
1ST & 10 LSU 25
6:45
4-J.Emery to LSU 25 for no gain (9-Z.McClain0-O.Pappoe).
AUBURN
1 Pass
7 Rush
15 YDS
1:50 POS
Punt
4TH & 6 AUBURN 35
6:55
41-A.Marshall punts 40 yards from AUB 35 out of bounds at the LSU 25.
No Gain
3RD & 6 AUBURN 35
7:01
10-B.Nix incomplete. Intended for 18-S.Williams.
2nd Quarter
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 9 6
Rushing 2 3
Passing 6 3
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 3-9 3-6
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 146 151
Total Plays 35 25
Avg Gain 4.2 6.0
Net Yards Rushing 35 54
Rush Attempts 18 14
Avg Rush Yards 1.9 3.9
Yards Passing 111 97
Comp. - Att. 11-17 7-11
Yards Per Pass 4.9 8.8
Penalties - Yards 0-0 2-11
Touchdowns 0 2
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 1
Turnovers 2 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 1-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 3-48.3 3-43.3
Return Yards 0 48
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-48
Safeties 0 0
1234T
LSU 2-2 00--0
Auburn 3-2 014--14
Jordan-Hare Stadium Auburn, AL
 111 PASS YDS 97
35 RUSH YDS 54
146 TOTAL YDS 151
LSU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Finley 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.8% 111 0 1 114.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
81.0% 265 2 1 208.9
T. Finley 11/16 111 0 1
M. Johnson 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
M. Johnson 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Emery Jr. 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
39 225 2
J. Emery Jr. 8 24 0 6
C. Curry 18 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 64 0
C. Curry 3 8 0 8
T. Davis-Price 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
50 245 2
T. Davis-Price 2 5 0 4
T. Finley 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 24 1
T. Finley 5 -2 0 5
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
R. McMath 17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 3 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 96 0
R. McMath 3 3 28 0 22
T. Marshall Jr. 6 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 4 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 512 9
T. Marshall Jr. 6 4 28 0 13
T. Palmer 33 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 15 0
T. Palmer 1 1 24 0 24
J. Jenkins 10 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 204 0
J. Jenkins 2 1 12 0 12
A. Gilbert 2 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 204 2
A. Gilbert 1 1 10 0 10
T. Carter 44 FB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
T. Carter 1 1 9 0 9
C. Curry 18 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Curry 1 0 0 0 0
K. Boutte 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 120 0
K. Boutte 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Baskerville 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
M. Baskerville 4-0 0.0 0
D. Stingley Jr. 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Stingley Jr. 3-0 0.0 0
T. Harris Jr. 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Harris Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
E. Ricks 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
E. Ricks 1-0 0.0 0
B. Ojulari 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Ojulari 1-0 0.0 0
N. Farrell Jr. 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
N. Farrell Jr. 1-1 0.0 0
C. Flott 25 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Flott 1-0 0.0 0
J. Stevens 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Stevens 1-1 0.0 0
J. Toles 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Toles 1-0 0.0 0
J. Cox 19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Cox 1-0 0.0 0
A. Gaye 11 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Gaye 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. York 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
7/8 21/21
C. York 0/1 0 0/0 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Z. Von Rosenberg 38 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 48.3 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
15 0 0
Z. Von Rosenberg 3 48.3 0 55
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Palmer 33 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 33.0 33 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 93 1
T. Palmer 1 33.0 33 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Auburn
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Nix 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.6% 97 1 0 167.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.7% 1107 6 4 119.6
B. Nix 7/11 97 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Nix 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
51 193 2
B. Nix 2 17 0 11
T. Bigsby 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
74 432 3
T. Bigsby 7 15 0 7
S. Shivers 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 89 1
S. Shivers 3 12 0 6
E. Stove 12 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 19 0
E. Stove 1 9 0 9
A. Schwartz 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -4 0
A. Schwartz 1 1 0 1
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
E. Stove 12 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 4 64 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 137 2
E. Stove 4 4 64 1 38
S. Williams 18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 440 3
S. Williams 3 1 18 0 18
A. Schwartz 1 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 299 1
A. Schwartz 2 1 10 0 10
J. Pegues 89 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
J. Pegues 1 1 5 0 5
Z. Capers 80 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 64 0
Z. Capers 1 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Z. McClain 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
Z. McClain 6-3 0.0 0
S. Monday 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
S. Monday 3-1 0.0 0
O. Pappoe 0 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
O. Pappoe 2-1 0.0 0
C. Wooden 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Wooden 2-0 0.0 0
J. Peters 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Peters 2-1 0.0 0
N. Pritchett 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
N. Pritchett 2-0 0.0 1
D. Hall 29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 2.0
D. Hall 2-1 2.0 0
T. Moultry 99 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Moultry 1-0 0.0 0
Z. Walker 3 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Z. Walker 1-0 0.0 0
R. McCreary 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
R. McCreary 1-0 0.0 0
T. Truesdell 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Truesdell 1-1 0.0 0
C. Tutt 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Tutt 1-0 0.0 0
C. Riley 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Riley 1-0 0.0 0
J. Sherwood 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Sherwood 1-1 0.0 0
J. Simpson 36 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Simpson 1-0 0.0 0
D. Newkirk 44 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Newkirk 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Carlson 26 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
8/9 10/10
A. Carlson 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Marshall 41 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 43.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
9 0 0
A. Marshall 3 43.3 1 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 LSU 25 0:30 3 3 Punt
11:03 LSU 1 3:40 9 44 Punt
3:07 LSU 20 2:51 7 44 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:52 LSU 20 0:57 3 76 INT
12:13 LSU 25 3:17 8 32 Punt
6:45 LSU 25 1:07 3 73 TD
5:27 LSU 34 0:46 3 11
5:27 0:00 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:16 AUBURN 25 3:02 7 30 Punt
7:13 AUBURN 20 3:55 9 34 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:54 AUBURN 36 0:43 3 64
12:45 LSU 4 0:32 2 4 TD
8:45 AUBURN 20 1:50 5 15 Punt
5:27 0:00 0 0 TD

