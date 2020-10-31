Drive Chart
OKLA
TXTECH

Key Players
R. Stevenson 29 RB
87 RuYds, 3 RuTDs, 13 ReYds, 2 RECs
H. Colombi 3
227 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 2 INTs, 7 RuYds
1st Quarter
Touchdown 12:25
4-S.Thompson runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
80
yds
02:40
pos
0
6
Point After TD 12:20
36-T.Wolff extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 5:37
29-R.Stevenson runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
50
yds
03:19
pos
6
7
Point After TD 5:31
47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 5:10
5-T.Pledger runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
2
yds
00:10
pos
13
7
Point After TD 5:04
47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 2:20
29-R.Stevenson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
4
plays
48
yds
00:58
pos
20
7
Point After TD 2:10
47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
7
2nd Quarter
Touchdown 14:21
7-S.Rattler complete to 27-J.Hall. 27-J.Hall runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
25
yds
01:24
pos
27
7
Point After TD 14:06
47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
7
Touchdown 12:14
7-S.Rattler complete to 18-A.Stogner. 18-A.Stogner runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
62
yds
01:21
pos
34
7
Point After TD 12:05
47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
7
Touchdown 6:33
29-R.Stevenson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
6
plays
80
yds
03:24
pos
41
7
Point After TD 6:28
47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
42
7
Touchdown 6:28
3-H.Colombi complete to 15-T.Koontz. 15-T.Koontz runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
75
yds
00:13
pos
42
13
Point After TD 6:15
36-T.Wolff extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
42
14
Field Goal 1:47
47-G.Brkic 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
27
yds
02:51
pos
45
14
Field Goal 0:06
47-G.Brkic 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
49
yds
01:11
pos
48
14
3rd Quarter
Touchdown 10:22
3-M.Henderson runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
65
yds
04:43
pos
54
14
Point After TD 10:17
47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
55
14
4th Quarter
Touchdown 13:00
3-H.Colombi complete to 12-J.Polk. 12-J.Polk runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
57
yds
00:00
pos
55
20
Point After TD 12:52
36-T.Wolff extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
55
21
Touchdown 7:59
1-S.McGowan runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
75
yds
05:01
pos
61
21
Point After TD 7:51
47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
62
21
Touchdown 5:15
5-C.Townsend runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
75
yds
02:46
pos
62
27
Point After TD 5:05
36-T.Wolff extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
62
28
Team Stats
1st Downs 30 18
Rushing 9 8
Passing 16 9
Penalty 5 1
3rd Down Conv 9-15 4-11
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-1
Total Net Yards 559 400
Total Plays 77 61
Avg Gain 7.3 6.6
Net Yards Rushing 213 134
Rush Attempts 39 29
Avg Rush Yards 5.5 4.6
Yards Passing 346 266
Comp. - Att. 27-38 19-32
Yards Per Pass 9.1 7.6
Penalties - Yards 2-15 11-85
Touchdowns 8 4
Rushing TDs 6 2
Passing TDs 2 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 3
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 5-1
Int. Thrown 0 2
Punts - Avg 4-38.8 6-43.7
Return Yards 30 17
Punts - Returns 1-11 2-17
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 0-0
Int. - Returns 2-19 0-0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
24 Oklahoma 3-2 21277762
Texas Tech 2-3 7701428
Jones AT&T Stadium Lubbock, TX
 346 PASS YDS 266
213 RUSH YDS 134
559 TOTAL YDS 400
Oklahoma
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Rattler 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 288 2 0 185.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.5% 1518 15 5 180.1
S. Rattler 21/28 288 2 0
T. Mordecai 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 58 0 0 135.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
79.2% 209 1 1 157.7
T. Mordecai 6/8 58 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Stevenson 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 87 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 87 3
R. Stevenson 13 87 3 18
S. McGowan 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 58 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
45 222 2
S. McGowan 10 58 1 14
S. Rattler 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 24 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
44 74 2
S. Rattler 3 24 0 14
M. Henderson 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 22 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 22 1
M. Henderson 3 22 1 12
T. Pledger 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 16 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
68 341 3
T. Pledger 6 16 1 6
C. Morris 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 25 0
C. Morris 1 4 0 4
T. Mordecai 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 -6 0
T. Mordecai 3 2 0 3
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
T. Wease 10 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 5 105 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 232 0
T. Wease 6 5 105 0 48
A. Stogner 18 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 77 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 258 1
A. Stogner 4 3 77 1 41
M. Mims 17 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
8 4 60 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 328 6
M. Mims 8 4 60 0 37
T. Howard 2 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 105 0
T. Howard 2 2 31 0 18
B. Darby 16 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
B. Darby 1 1 14 0 14
M. Henderson 3 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 65 0
M. Henderson 2 1 13 0 13
R. Stevenson 29 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
R. Stevenson 2 2 13 0 11
J. Hall 27 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 12 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 113 3
J. Hall 2 2 12 1 8
D. Stoops 12 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 122 2
D. Stoops 2 1 11 0 11
S. McGowan 1 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
6 5 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 122 1
S. McGowan 6 5 9 0 9
T. Pledger 5 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 78 0
T. Pledger 1 1 1 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Brown 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Brown 5-0 0.0 0
R. Perkins 7 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
R. Perkins 4-0 0.0 0
B. Asamoah 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
B. Asamoah 4-1 0.0 0
J. Terry 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Terry 3-0 0.0 0
J. Broiles 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Broiles 3-0 0.0 0
D. Ugwoegbu 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Ugwoegbu 2-0 0.0 0
J. Kelley 88 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Kelley 2-0 0.0 0
D. Graham 9 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Graham 2-1 0.0 0
B. Walker 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Walker 2-0 0.0 0
I. Thomas 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.5
I. Thomas 2-1 1.5 0
M. Stripling 33 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Stripling 1-0 0.0 0
N. Bonitto 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
N. Bonitto 1-1 0.5 0
B. Mead 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Mead 1-0 0.0 0
W. Washington 0 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
W. Washington 1-1 0.0 0
P. Winfrey 8 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. Winfrey 1-0 0.0 0
J. Ellison 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Ellison 1-1 0.0 0
S. McGowan 1 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. McGowan 1-0 0.0 0
B. Radley-Hiles 44 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Radley-Hiles 1-0 0.0 0
T. Howard 2 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Howard 1-0 0.0 0
B. Washington 15 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Washington 1-0 0.0 0
K. Roberson 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Roberson 0-1 0.0 0
N. Arinze 42 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
N. Arinze 0-1 0.0 0
T. Norwood 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
T. Norwood 0-0 0.0 2
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Brkic 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 8/8
SEASON FG XP
8/11 17/17
G. Brkic 2/3 35 8/8 14
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Mundschau 46 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 38.8 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
14 0 0
R. Mundschau 4 38.8 0 47
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Mims 17 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
8 17.9 143 0
M. Mims 1 11.0 11 0
Texas Tech
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
H. Colombi 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.6% 227 2 2 131.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75.6% 528 4 1 143.4
H. Colombi 15/28 227 2 2
A. Bowman 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 39 0 0 181.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.7% 881 7 4 131.7
A. Bowman 4/4 39 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Townsend 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 68 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 30 0
C. Townsend 6 68 1 36
T. Brooks 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 31 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 69 2
T. Brooks 11 31 0 16
S. Thompson 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 28 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
64 350 5
S. Thompson 4 28 1 28
H. Colombi 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 91 1
H. Colombi 8 7 0 11
Receiving TAR REC YDS TD LG
E. Ezukanma 13 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
13 7 88 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 342 3
E. Ezukanma 13 7 88 0 28
T. Koontz 15 TE
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 75 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 67 0
T. Koontz 1 1 75 1 75
L. Fouonji 19 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
L. Fouonji 2 2 25 0 22
T. Cleveland 85 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 2 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 49 1
T. Cleveland 2 2 23 0 14
T. Brooks 28 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
4 3 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 28 0
T. Brooks 4 3 19 0 10
J. Polk 12 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
1 1 10 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 134 0
J. Polk 1 1 10 1 10
C. Townsend 5 RB
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
C. Townsend 2 1 9 0 9
M. Price 18 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
3 1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 154 1
M. Price 3 1 9 0 9
K. Carter 82 WR
IN-GAME TAR REC YDS TD
2 1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 215 4
K. Carter 2 1 8 0 8
Defense T-A SACK INT
Z. McPhearson 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
Z. McPhearson 9-0 0.0 0
E. Monroe 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
E. Monroe 7-2 0.0 0
T. Leggett 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
T. Leggett 7-0 0.0 0
B. Bouyer-Randle 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
B. Bouyer-Randle 5-1 0.0 0
K. Eldridge 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
K. Eldridge 5-0 0.0 0
R. Jeffers 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
R. Jeffers 5-1 0.0 0
J. Morgenstern 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
J. Morgenstern 4-2 0.0 0
J. Ingram 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Ingram 4-0 0.0 0
C. White 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. White 2-0 0.0 0
P. Blidi 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
P. Blidi 2-0 0.0 0
D. Fields 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Fields 1-0 0.0 0
J. Hutchings 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Hutchings 1-0 0.0 0
A. Frye 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Frye 1-0 0.0 0
A. Hogan 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Hogan 1-0 0.0 0
C. Schooler 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
C. Schooler 1-3 0.0 0
D. Drew 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Drew 0-1 0.0 0
T. Te'o 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Te'o 0-1 0.0 0
D. Taylor-Demerson 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Taylor-Demerson 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
T. Wolff 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 4/4
SEASON FG XP
0/3 21/22
T. Wolff 0/0 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. McNamara 31 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 43.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
22 0 0
A. McNamara 6 43.7 1 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Price 18 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 29.0 29 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 15 0
M. Price 1 29.0 29 0
A. Hogan 27 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
0 0 26 0
A. Hogan 1 14.0 14 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Frye 7 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 8.5 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
7 3.9 27 0
A. Frye 2 8.5 17 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:20 OKLA 25 1:43 4 7 Punt
8:50 OKLA 44 3:19 7 56 TD
5:14 TXTECH 9 0:10 2 9 TD
3:08 TXTECH 50 0:58 4 50 TD
1:42 TXTECH 25 1:24 3 17
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:26 OKLA 38 1:21 3 62 TD
9:52 OKLA 20 3:24 6 80 TD
6:15 OKLA 25 0:51 3 2 Punt
4:38 OKLA 50 2:51 6 42 FG
1:17 OKLA 33 1:11 9 49 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OKLA 25 4:43 10 75 TD
8:14 OKLA 30 4:51 8 44 FG Miss
1:14 OKLA 14 0:43 3 6 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:52 OKLA 25 5:01 9 75 TD
5:05 OKLA 25 1:48 3 7 Punt
5:05 0:00 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TXTECH 25 2:40 8 75 TD
10:26 TXTECH 32 1:27 7 -23 Punt
5:31 TXTECH 14 0:17 1 77 INT
5:04 TXTECH 25 1:47 5 25 Downs
2:10 TXTECH 25 0:20 2 50 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:06 TXTECH 25 0:31 3 4 Punt
12:05 TXTECH 35 2:05 5 17 Punt
6:28 TXTECH 25 0:13 1 75 TD
5:15 TXTECH 27 0:26 3 23 Fumble
1:42 TXTECH 25 0:16 3 -8 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:17 TXTECH 25 1:50 6 4 Punt
3:16 TXTECH 26 1:54 3 8 Punt
0:17 OKLA 46 0:00 8 46 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:51 TXTECH 25 2:46 7 75 TD
3:04 TXTECH 38 2:57 6 44 Game
3:04 0:00 0 0

TXTECH Red Raiders  - TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 2:40 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to TT End Zone. touchback.
Penalty
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25
(15:00 - 1st) Penalty on TT 77-E.Carde False start 5 yards enforced at TT 25. No Play.
+22 YD
1 & 15 - TXTECH 20
(15:00 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi complete to 13-E.Ezukanma. 13-E.Ezukanma to TT 42 for 22 yards (6-T.Brown42-N.Arinze).
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 42
(14:42 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi complete to 13-E.Ezukanma. 13-E.Ezukanma to OKL 49 for 9 yards (6-T.Brown).
+5 YD
2 & 1 - TXTECH 49
(14:23 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi complete to 13-E.Ezukanma. 13-E.Ezukanma to OKL 44 for 5 yards (6-T.Brown).
+11 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 44
(13:50 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi scrambles to OKL 33 for 11 yards.
+28 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 33
(13:35 - 1st) 4-S.Thompson to OKL 5 for 28 yards (7-R.Perkins).
No Gain
1 & 5 - TXTECH 5
(13:07 - 1st) 4-S.Thompson to OKL 5 for no gain (40-J.Terry).
+4 YD
2 & 5 - TXTECH 5
(12:25 - 1st) 4-S.Thompson to OKL 1 for 4 yards (0-W.Washington).
+5 YD
2 & 5 - TXTECH 5
(12:25 - 1st) 4-S.Thompson runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:20 - 1st) 36-T.Wolff extra point is good.

OKLA Sooners  - Punt (4 plays, 7 yards, 1:43 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:20 - 1st) 36-T.Wolff kicks 65 yards from TT 35 to OKL End Zone. touchback.
Penalty
1 & 10 - OKLA 25
(12:20 - 1st) 5-T.Pledger to OKL 30 for 5 yards (6-R.Jeffers). Penalty on OKL 52-T.Robinson Holding 10 yards enforced at OKL 25. No Play.
No Gain
1 & 20 - OKLA 15
(12:05 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 17-M.Mims.
+8 YD
2 & 20 - OKLA 15
(11:57 - 1st) 1-S.McGowan to OKL 23 for 8 yards (6-R.Jeffers41-J.Morgenstern).
+9 YD
3 & 12 - OKLA 23
(11:15 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 1-S.McGowan. 1-S.McGowan to OKL 32 for 9 yards (20-K.Eldridge).
Punt
4 & 3 - OKLA 32
(10:37 - 1st) 46-R.Mundschau punts 36 yards from OKL 32 to the TT 32 downed by 51-K.Kelleher.

TXTECH Red Raiders  - Punt (7 plays, -23 yards, 1:27 poss)

Result Play
+12 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 32
(10:26 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi complete to 13-E.Ezukanma. 13-E.Ezukanma to TT 44 for 12 yards (6-T.Brown).
Sack
1 & 10 - TXTECH 44
(10:10 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi sacked at TT 43 for -1 yard (95-I.Thomas).
Penalty
2 & 11 - TXTECH 43
(9:48 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi incomplete. Intended for 85-T.Cleveland. Penalty on TT 50-J.Burger Holding 10 yards enforced at TT 43. No Play.
Penalty
2 & 21 - TXTECH 33
(9:42 - 1st) Penalty on TT 77-E.Carde False start 5 yards enforced at TT 33. No Play.
Penalty
2 & 26 - TXTECH 28
(9:42 - 1st) Team penalty on TT Unsportsmanlike conduct 14 yards enforced at TT 28. No Play.
-5 YD
2 & 40 - TXTECH 14
(9:42 - 1st) 4-S.Thompson to TT 9 for -5 yards (8-P.Winfrey).
No Gain
3 & 45 - TXTECH 9
(9:03 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi incomplete. Intended for 18-M.Price.
Punt
4 & 45 - TXTECH 9
(8:59 - 1st) 31-A.McNamara punts 47 yards from TT 9 to OKL 44 fair catch by 17-M.Mims.

OKLA Sooners  - TD (7 plays, 56 yards, 3:19 poss)

Result Play
+1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 44
(8:50 - 1st) 5-T.Pledger to OKL 45 for 1 yard (11-E.Monroe41-J.Morgenstern).
+1 YD
2 & 9 - OKLA 45
(8:12 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 5-T.Pledger. 5-T.Pledger to OKL 46 for 1 yard (8-Z.McPhearson).
+41 YD
3 & 8 - OKLA 46
(7:27 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 18-A.Stogner. 18-A.Stogner to TT 13 for 41 yards (16-T.Leggett17-C.Schooler).
-3 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 13
(6:43 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 1-S.McGowan. 1-S.McGowan to TT 16 for -3 yards (8-Z.McPhearson).
No Gain
2 & 13 - OKLA 16
(6:02 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 12-D.Stoops.
+4 YD
3 & 13 - OKLA 16
(5:55 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 17-M.Mims. 17-M.Mims to TT 12 for 4 yards (8-Z.McPhearson). Penalty on TT 8-Z.McPhearson Facemasking 6 yards enforced at TT 12.
+6 YD
1 & 6 - OKLA 6
(5:37 - 1st) 29-R.Stevenson runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:31 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.

TXTECH Red Raiders  - Interception (1 plays, 77 yards, 0:17 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:31 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35. 27-A.Hogan to TT 14 FUMBLES (38-B.Mead). out of bounds at the TT 14.
Int
1 & 10 - TXTECH 14
(5:14 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 13-T.Norwood at TT 23. 13-T.Norwood to TT 9 for 14 yards (3-H.Colombi).

OKLA Sooners  - TD (2 plays, 9 yards, 0:10 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 9 - OKLA 9
(5:14 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 17-M.Mims. Penalty on TT 23-D.Fields Pass interference 7 yards enforced at TT 9. No Play.
+2 YD
1 & 2 - OKLA 2
(5:10 - 1st) 5-T.Pledger runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:04 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.

TXTECH Red Raiders  - Downs (5 plays, 25 yards, 1:47 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:04 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to TT End Zone. touchback.
+16 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25
(5:04 - 1st) 28-T.Brooks to TT 41 for 16 yards (7-R.Perkins).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 41
(4:46 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi incomplete. Intended for 13-E.Ezukanma.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - TXTECH 41
(4:38 - 1st) 28-T.Brooks to TT 49 for 8 yards (2-D.Ugwoegbu24-B.Asamoah).
No Gain
3 & 2 - TXTECH 49
(3:58 - 1st) 28-T.Brooks to TT 49 for no gain (24-B.Asamoah).
+1 YD
4 & 2 - TXTECH 49
(3:17 - 1st) 28-T.Brooks to TT 50 for 1 yard (24-B.Asamoah).

OKLA Sooners  - TD (4 plays, 50 yards, 0:58 poss)

Result Play
+10 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 50
(3:08 - 1st) 29-R.Stevenson to TT 40 for 10 yards (16-T.Leggett).
+37 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 40
(2:38 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 17-M.Mims. 17-M.Mims to TT 3 for 37 yards (8-Z.McPhearson).
Penalty
1 & 3 - OKLA 3
(2:28 - 1st) Penalty on TT 96-P.Blidi Unsportsmanlike conduct 2 yards enforced at TT 3. No Play.
+1 YD
1 & 1 - OKLA 1
(2:20 - 1st) 29-R.Stevenson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(2:10 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.

TXTECH Red Raiders  - Interception (2 plays, 50 yards, 0:20 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(2:10 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to TT End Zone. touchback.
-5 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25
(2:10 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi to TT 20 FUMBLES. 3-H.Colombi to TT 20 for no gain.
Int
2 & 15 - TXTECH 20
(1:50 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 13-T.Norwood at TT 30. 13-T.Norwood to TT 25 for 5 yards.

OKLA Sooners

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 25
(1:42 - 1st) 5-T.Pledger to TT 19 for 6 yards (11-E.Monroe).
No Gain
2 & 4 - OKLA 19
(1:03 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 1-S.McGowan. 1-S.McGowan to TT 19 for no gain (16-T.Leggett).
+11 YD
3 & 4 - OKLA 19
(0:18 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 12-D.Stoops. 12-D.Stoops to TT 8 for 11 yards (10-C.White).

TXTECH Red Raiders

Result Play
+4 YD
1 & 8 - TXTECH 8
(15:00 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 1-S.McGowan. 1-S.McGowan to TT 4 for 4 yards (8-Z.McPhearson).
-95 YD
2 & 4 - TXTECH 4
(14:21 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 27-J.Hall. 27-J.Hall to TT 1 FUMBLES (41-J.Morgenstern). 8-Z.McPhearson to TT 1 for no gain.
+4 YD
2 & 4 - TXTECH 4
(14:21 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 27-J.Hall. 27-J.Hall runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(14:06 - 2nd) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.

TXTECH Red Raiders  - Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:31 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(14:06 - 2nd) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to TT End Zone. touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25
(14:06 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi complete to 13-E.Ezukanma. 13-E.Ezukanma to TT 29 for 4 yards (6-T.Brown).
No Gain
2 & 6 - TXTECH 29
(13:46 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi incomplete. Intended for 13-E.Ezukanma.
No Gain
3 & 6 - TXTECH 29
(13:42 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi incomplete. Intended for 82-K.Carter.
Punt
4 & 6 - TXTECH 29
(13:35 - 2nd) 31-A.McNamara punts 33 yards from TT 29 to the OKL 38 downed by 6-R.Jeffers.

OKLA Sooners  - TD (3 plays, 62 yards, 1:21 poss)

Result Play
+29 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 38
(13:26 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 10-T.Wease. 10-T.Wease to TT 33 for 29 yards (6-R.Jeffers).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 33
(12:48 - 2nd) 29-R.Stevenson to TT 27 for 6 yards (20-K.Eldridge).
+27 YD
2 & 4 - OKLA 27
(12:14 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 18-A.Stogner. 18-A.Stogner runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(12:05 - 2nd) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.

TXTECH Red Raiders  - Punt (5 plays, 17 yards, 2:05 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:05 - 2nd) 47-G.Brkic kicks 59 yards from OKL 35. 18-M.Price to TT 6 FUMBLES. 18-M.Price to TT 35 FUMBLES (3-J.Morris). out of bounds at the TT 35.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 35
(12:05 - 2nd) 28-T.Brooks to TT 44 for 9 yards (40-J.Terry).
+10 YD
2 & 1 - TXTECH 44
(11:41 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi complete to 28-T.Brooks. 28-T.Brooks to OKL 46 for 10 yards (2-D.Ugwoegbu).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 46
(11:19 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi incomplete. Intended for 13-E.Ezukanma.
-1 YD
2 & 10 - TXTECH 46
(11:10 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi to OKL 47 for -1 yard (24-B.Asamoah).
-1 YD
3 & 11 - TXTECH 47
(10:34 - 2nd) 28-T.Brooks to OKL 48 for -1 yard (7-R.Perkins).
Punt
4 & 12 - TXTECH 48
(10:00 - 2nd) 31-A.McNamara punts 28 yards from OKL 48 out of bounds at the OKL 20.

OKLA Sooners  - TD (6 plays, 80 yards, 3:24 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 20
(9:52 - 2nd) 29-R.Stevenson to OKL 26 for 6 yards (2-B.Bouyer-Randle).
+2 YD
2 & 4 - OKLA 26
(9:18 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler scrambles to OKL 28 for 2 yards.
+48 YD
3 & 2 - OKLA 28
(8:33 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 10-T.Wease. 10-T.Wease to TT 24 for 48 yards (16-T.Leggett).
+15 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 24
(7:54 - 2nd) 29-R.Stevenson to TT 9 for 15 yards (2-B.Bouyer-Randle).
+8 YD
1 & 9 - OKLA 9
(7:14 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler to TT 1 for 8 yards (2-B.Bouyer-Randle25-D.Taylor).
+1 YD
2 & 1 - OKLA 1
(6:33 - 2nd) 29-R.Stevenson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:28 - 2nd) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.

TXTECH Red Raiders  - TD (1 plays, 75 yards, 0:13 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:28 - 2nd) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to TT End Zone. touchback.
+75 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25
(6:28 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi complete to 15-T.Koontz. 15-T.Koontz runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(6:15 - 2nd) 36-T.Wolff extra point is good.

OKLA Sooners  - Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:51 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(6:15 - 2nd) 36-T.Wolff kicks 65 yards from TT 35 to OKL End Zone. touchback.
+2 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 25
(6:15 - 2nd) 5-T.Pledger to OKL 27 for 2 yards (20-K.Eldridge17-C.Schooler).
No Gain
2 & 8 - OKLA 27
(5:37 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 17-M.Mims.
No Gain
3 & 8 - OKLA 27
(5:29 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 17-M.Mims.
Punt
4 & 8 - OKLA 27
(5:24 - 2nd) 46-R.Mundschau punts 46 yards from OKL 27. 7-A.Frye to TT 27 for no gain (6-T.Brown).

TXTECH Red Raiders  - Fumble (3 plays, 23 yards, 0:26 poss)

Result Play
+26 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 27
(5:15 - 2nd) 5-C.Townsend to OKL 47 for 26 yards (0-W.Washington).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 47
(4:54 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Townsend.
-3 YD
2 & 10 - TXTECH 47
(4:49 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi to OKL 50 FUMBLES. 95-I.Thomas to OKL 50 for no gain.

OKLA Sooners  - FG (6 plays, 42 yards, 2:51 poss)

Result Play
Penalty
1 & 10 - OKLA 50
(4:38 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 18-A.Stogner. Penalty on TT 23-D.Fields Pass interference 15 yards enforced at OKL 50. No Play.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 35
(4:31 - 2nd) 5-T.Pledger to TT 29 for 6 yards (41-J.Morgenstern).
+14 YD
2 & 4 - OKLA 29
(3:55 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler scrambles to TT 15 for 14 yards (8-Z.McPhearson).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 15
(3:17 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 10-T.Wease. 10-T.Wease to TT 7 for 8 yards (10-C.White).
-1 YD
2 & 2 - OKLA 7
(2:37 - 2nd) 5-T.Pledger to TT 8 for -1 yard (11-E.Monroe6-R.Jeffers).
No Gain
3 & 3 - OKLA 8
(1:52 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Wease.
Field Goal
4 & 3 - OKLA 8
(1:47 - 2nd) 47-G.Brkic 25 yards Field Goal is Good.

TXTECH Red Raiders  - Punt (3 plays, -8 yards, 0:16 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(1:42 - 2nd) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to TT End Zone. touchback.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25
(1:42 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi complete to 28-T.Brooks. 28-T.Brooks to TT 29 for 4 yards (95-I.Thomas).
No Gain
2 & 6 - TXTECH 29
(1:36 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi incomplete. Intended for 13-E.Ezukanma.
Sack
3 & 6 - TXTECH 29
(1:33 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi sacked at TT 17 for -12 yards (11-N.Bonitto95-I.Thomas).
Punt
4 & 18 - TXTECH 17
(1:26 - 2nd) 31-A.McNamara punts 50 yards from TT 17 out of bounds at the OKL 33.

OKLA Sooners  - Halftime (9 plays, 49 yards, 1:11 poss)

Result Play
No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 33
(1:17 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 18-A.Stogner.
+5 YD
2 & 10 - OKLA 33
(1:10 - 2nd) 29-R.Stevenson to OKL 38 for 5 yards (2-B.Bouyer-Randle).
+9 YD
3 & 5 - OKLA 38
(1:05 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 18-A.Stogner. 18-A.Stogner to OKL 47 for 9 yards (8-Z.McPhearson).
+5 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 47
(0:59 - 2nd) 29-R.Stevenson to TT 48 for 5 yards (11-E.Monroe).
+11 YD
2 & 5 - OKLA 48
(0:50 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 29-R.Stevenson. 29-R.Stevenson to TT 37 for 11 yards (16-T.Leggett).
+8 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 37
(0:35 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 27-J.Hall. 27-J.Hall to TT 29 for 8 yards (8-Z.McPhearson).
No Gain
2 & 2 - OKLA 29
(0:17 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler spikes the ball at TT 29 for no gain.
+11 YD
3 & 2 - OKLA 29
(0:17 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 10-T.Wease. 10-T.Wease to TT 18 for 11 yards (20-K.Eldridge11-E.Monroe).
No Gain
1 & 10 - OKLA 18
(0:06 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler spikes the ball at TT 18 for no gain.
Field Goal
2 & 10 - OKLA 18
(0:06 - 2nd) 47-G.Brkic 35 yards Field Goal is Good.

OKLA Sooners  - TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 4:43 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(15:00 - 3rd) 36-T.Wolff kicks 65 yards from TT 35 to OKL End Zone. touchback.
Penalty
1 & 10 - OKLA 25
(15:00 - 3rd) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 18-A.Stogner. Penalty on TT 11-E.Monroe Holding 10 yards enforced at OKL 25. No Play.
+4 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 35
(14:52 - 3rd) 29-R.Stevenson to OKL 39 for 4 yards (95-J.Hutchings17-C.Schooler).
No Gain
2 & 6 - OKLA 39
(14:17 - 3rd) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 17-M.Mims.
+9 YD
3 & 6 - OKLA 39
(14:11 - 3rd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 10-T.Wease. 10-T.Wease to OKL 48 for 9 yards (7-A.Frye).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 48
(13:40 - 3rd) 29-R.Stevenson to TT 34 for 18 yards (8-Z.McPhearson).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 34
(13:00 - 3rd) 29-R.Stevenson to TT 22 for 12 yards (22-J.Ingram).
+18 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 22
(12:20 - 3rd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 2-T.Howard. 2-T.Howard to TT 4 for 18 yards (22-J.Ingram).
-2 YD
1 & 4 - OKLA 4
(11:37 - 3rd) 29-R.Stevenson to TT 6 for -2 yards (6-R.Jeffers). Team penalty on OKL Illegal formation declined.
+2 YD
2 & 6 - OKLA 6
(11:09 - 3rd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 29-R.Stevenson. 29-R.Stevenson to TT 4 for 2 yards (23-D.Fields93-T.Te'O).
+4 YD
3 & 4 - OKLA 4
(10:22 - 3rd) 3-M.Henderson runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(10:17 - 3rd) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.

TXTECH Red Raiders  - Punt (6 plays, 4 yards, 1:50 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(10:17 - 3rd) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to TT End Zone. touchback.
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25
(10:17 - 3rd) 3-H.Colombi incomplete. Intended for 13-E.Ezukanma.
+8 YD
2 & 10 - TXTECH 25
(10:12 - 3rd) 3-H.Colombi complete to 82-K.Carter. 82-K.Carter to TT 33 for 8 yards (44-B.Radley-Hiles0-W.Washington).
Penalty
3 & 2 - TXTECH 33
(9:51 - 3rd) 3-H.Colombi incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 0-W.Washington at OKL 30. 0-W.Washington to OKL 50 for 20 yards. Penalty on OKL 11-N.Bonitto Offside 5 yards enforced at TT 33. No Play.
-2 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 38
(9:33 - 3rd) 28-T.Brooks to TT 36 for -2 yards (11-N.Bonitto).
No Gain
2 & 12 - TXTECH 36
(9:09 - 3rd) 3-H.Colombi incomplete. Intended for 28-T.Brooks.
-7 YD
3 & 12 - TXTECH 36
(9:03 - 3rd) 28-T.Brooks to TT 29 for -7 yards (7-R.Perkins).
Punt
4 & 19 - TXTECH 29
(8:27 - 3rd) 31-A.McNamara punts 52 yards from TT 29. 17-M.Mims to OKL 30 for 11 yards (22-J.Ingram6-R.Jeffers).

OKLA Sooners  - Missed FG (8 plays, 44 yards, 4:51 poss)

Result Play
-1 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 30
(8:14 - 3rd) 15-T.Mordecai complete to 1-S.McGowan. 1-S.McGowan to OKL 29 for -1 yard (16-T.Leggett).
+14 YD
2 & 11 - OKLA 29
(7:31 - 3rd) 15-T.Mordecai complete to 16-B.Darby. 16-B.Darby to OKL 43 for 14 yards (20-K.Eldridge).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 43
(7:00 - 3rd) 15-T.Mordecai complete to 2-T.Howard. 2-T.Howard to TT 44 for 13 yards.
+9 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 44
(6:28 - 3rd) 1-S.McGowan to TT 35 for 9 yards (17-C.Schooler90-D.Drew).
+3 YD
2 & 1 - OKLA 35
(5:55 - 3rd) 15-T.Mordecai scrambles to TT 32 for 3 yards (41-J.Morgenstern).
+7 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 32
(5:20 - 3rd) 1-S.McGowan to TT 25 for 7 yards (16-T.Leggett).
+2 YD
2 & 3 - OKLA 25
(4:45 - 3rd) 1-S.McGowan to TT 23 for 2 yards (6-R.Jeffers).
-3 YD
3 & 1 - OKLA 23
(4:01 - 3rd) 15-T.Mordecai to TT 26 for -3 yards (96-P.Blidi11-E.Monroe).
No Good
4 & 4 - OKLA 26
(3:23 - 3rd) 47-G.Brkic 43 yards Field Goal is No Good.

TXTECH Red Raiders  - Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:54 poss)

Result Play
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 26
(3:16 - 3rd) 5-C.Townsend to TT 28 for 2 yards (40-J.Terry).
+7 YD
2 & 8 - TXTECH 28
(2:38 - 3rd) 5-C.Townsend to TT 35 for 7 yards (24-B.Asamoah).
-1 YD
3 & 1 - TXTECH 35
(2:00 - 3rd) 5-C.Townsend to TT 34 for -1 yard (33-M.Stripling).
Punt
4 & 2 - TXTECH 34
(1:22 - 3rd) 31-A.McNamara punts 52 yards from TT 34 to OKL 14 fair catch by 17-M.Mims.

OKLA Sooners  - Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:43 poss)

Result Play
+6 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 14
(1:14 - 3rd) 1-S.McGowan to OKL 20 for 6 yards (6-R.Jeffers).
No Gain
2 & 4 - OKLA 20
(0:41 - 3rd) 15-T.Mordecai incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Henderson.
No Gain
3 & 4 - OKLA 20
(0:35 - 3rd) 15-T.Mordecai incomplete. Intended for 1-S.McGowan.
Punt
4 & 4 - OKLA 20
(0:31 - 3rd) 46-R.Mundschau punts 26 yards from OKL 20 to the OKL 46 downed by 24-B.Asamoah.

TXTECH Red Raiders  - TD (8 plays, 46 yards, 0:00 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 46
(0:17 - 3rd) 3-H.Colombi to OKL 37 for 9 yards.
No Gain
2 & 1 - TXTECH 37
(15:00 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi incomplete. Intended for 13-E.Ezukanma.
+2 YD
3 & 1 - TXTECH 37
(14:54 - 4th) 28-T.Brooks to OKL 35 for 2 yards (2-T.Howard90-J.Ellison).
Penalty
1 & 10 - TXTECH 35
(14:36 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi incomplete. Intended for 13-E.Ezukanma. Penalty on TT 74-W.Farrar Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at OKL 35. No Play.
+8 YD
1 & 15 - TXTECH 40
(14:28 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi complete to 13-E.Ezukanma. 13-E.Ezukanma to OKL 32 for 8 yards (9-D.Graham).
Penalty
2 & 7 - TXTECH 32
(13:44 - 4th) Penalty on TT 76-C.Rogers False start 6 yards enforced at OKL 32. No Play.
+28 YD
2 & 13 - TXTECH 38
(13:26 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi complete to 13-E.Ezukanma. 13-E.Ezukanma to OKL 10 for 28 yards (90-J.Ellison).
+10 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 10
(13:00 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi complete to 12-J.Polk. 12-J.Polk runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(13:00 - 4th) 36-T.Wolff extra point is good.

OKLA Sooners  - TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 5:01 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(12:52 - 4th) 36-T.Wolff kicks 65 yards from TT 35 to OKL End Zone. touchback.
+11 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 25
(12:52 - 4th) 15-T.Mordecai complete to 17-M.Mims. 17-M.Mims to OKL 36 for 11 yards (27-A.Hogan).
+12 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 36
(12:18 - 4th) 3-M.Henderson to OKL 48 for 12 yards (11-E.Monroe).
+3 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 48
(11:45 - 4th) 1-S.McGowan to TT 49 for 3 yards (11-E.Monroe).
+8 YD
2 & 7 - OKLA 49
(11:08 - 4th) 15-T.Mordecai complete to 17-M.Mims. 17-M.Mims to TT 41 for 8 yards (41-J.Morgenstern2-B.Bouyer-Randle).
+6 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 41
(10:35 - 4th) 3-M.Henderson to TT 35 for 6 yards (22-J.Ingram).
+2 YD
2 & 4 - OKLA 35
(9:54 - 4th) 15-T.Mordecai to TT 33 for 2 yards (2-B.Bouyer-Randle).
+6 YD
3 & 2 - OKLA 33
(9:16 - 4th) 1-S.McGowan to TT 27 for 6 yards (22-J.Ingram).
+13 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 27
(8:35 - 4th) 15-T.Mordecai complete to 3-M.Henderson. 3-M.Henderson to TT 14 for 13 yards (41-J.Morgenstern).
+14 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 14
(7:59 - 4th) 1-S.McGowan runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(7:51 - 4th) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.

TXTECH Red Raiders  - TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 2:46 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(7:51 - 4th) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to TT End Zone. touchback.
+14 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25
(7:51 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi complete to 85-T.Cleveland. 85-T.Cleveland to TT 39 for 14 yards (9-D.Graham).
-2 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 39
(7:36 - 4th) 5-C.Townsend to TT 37 for -2 yards (88-J.Kelley92-K.Roberson).
+9 YD
2 & 12 - TXTECH 37
(7:02 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi complete to 5-C.Townsend. 5-C.Townsend to TT 46 for 9 yards (30-B.Walker).
+9 YD
3 & 3 - TXTECH 46
(6:21 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi to OKL 45 for 9 yards (38-B.Mead9-D.Graham).
No Gain
1 & 10 - TXTECH 45
(5:45 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi incomplete. Intended for 18-M.Price.
+9 YD
2 & 10 - TXTECH 45
(5:41 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi complete to 18-M.Price. 18-M.Price to OKL 36 for 9 yards (25-J.Broiles).
+36 YD
3 & 1 - TXTECH 36
(5:15 - 4th) 5-C.Townsend runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
PAT Good
(5:05 - 4th) 36-T.Wolff extra point is good.

OKLA Sooners  - Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:48 poss)

Result Play
Kickoff
(5:05 - 4th) 46-J.Garibay kicks 65 yards from TT 35 to OKL End Zone. touchback.
+6 YD
1 & 10 - OKLA 25
(5:05 - 4th) 1-S.McGowan to OKL 31 for 6 yards (96-P.Blidi).
-3 YD
2 & 4 - OKLA 31
(4:36 - 4th) 1-S.McGowan to OKL 28 for -3 yards (11-E.Monroe).
+4 YD
3 & 7 - OKLA 28
(3:56 - 4th) 4-C.Morris to OKL 32 for 4 yards.
Punt
4 & 3 - OKLA 32
(3:17 - 4th) 46-R.Mundschau punts 47 yards from OKL 32. 7-A.Frye to TT 38 for 17 yards (51-K.Kelleher).

TXTECH Red Raiders  - End of Game (6 plays, 44 yards, 2:57 poss)

Result Play
+9 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 38
(3:04 - 4th) 10-A.Bowman complete to 85-T.Cleveland. 85-T.Cleveland to TT 47 for 9 yards (88-J.Kelley).
+3 YD
2 & 1 - TXTECH 47
(2:43 - 4th) 10-A.Bowman complete to 19-L.Fouonji. 19-L.Fouonji to TT 50 for 3 yards (1-S.McGowan).
+2 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 50
(2:11 - 4th) 28-T.Brooks to OKL 48 for 2 yards (25-J.Broiles).
+5 YD
2 & 8 - TXTECH 48
(1:28 - 4th) 10-A.Bowman complete to 28-T.Brooks. 28-T.Brooks to OKL 43 for 5 yards (15-B.Washington).
+3 YD
3 & 3 - TXTECH 43
(0:49 - 4th) 28-T.Brooks to OKL 40 for 3 yards (30-B.Walker).
+22 YD
1 & 10 - TXTECH 40
(0:07 - 4th) 10-A.Bowman complete to 19-L.Fouonji. 19-L.Fouonji to OKL 18 for 22 yards (25-J.Broiles).
