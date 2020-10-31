Drive Chart
|
|
|OKLA
|TXTECH
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|
|
R. Stevenson
29 RB
87 RuYds, 3 RuTDs, 13 ReYds, 2 RECs
|
|
H. Colombi
3
227 PaYds, 2 PaTDs, 2 INTs, 7 RuYds
Touchdown 14:21
7-S.Rattler complete to 27-J.Hall. 27-J.Hall runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
25
yds
01:24
pos
27
7
Touchdown 12:14
7-S.Rattler complete to 18-A.Stogner. 18-A.Stogner runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
62
yds
01:21
pos
34
7
Touchdown 6:28
3-H.Colombi complete to 15-T.Koontz. 15-T.Koontz runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
75
yds
00:13
pos
42
13
Touchdown 13:00
3-H.Colombi complete to 12-J.Polk. 12-J.Polk runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
57
yds
00:00
pos
55
20
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|30
|18
|Rushing
|9
|8
|Passing
|16
|9
|Penalty
|5
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|9-15
|4-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|559
|400
|Total Plays
|77
|61
|Avg Gain
|7.3
|6.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|213
|134
|Rush Attempts
|39
|29
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.5
|4.6
|Yards Passing
|346
|266
|Comp. - Att.
|27-38
|19-32
|Yards Per Pass
|9.1
|7.6
|Penalties - Yards
|2-15
|11-85
|Touchdowns
|8
|4
|Rushing TDs
|6
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|5-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|4-38.8
|6-43.7
|Return Yards
|30
|17
|Punts - Returns
|1-11
|2-17
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-19
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|346
|PASS YDS
|266
|
|
|213
|RUSH YDS
|134
|
|
|559
|TOTAL YDS
|400
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Rattler 7 QB
|S. Rattler
|21/28
|288
|2
|0
|
T. Mordecai 15 QB
|T. Mordecai
|6/8
|58
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Stevenson 29 RB
|R. Stevenson
|13
|87
|3
|18
|
S. McGowan 1 RB
|S. McGowan
|10
|58
|1
|14
|
S. Rattler 7 QB
|S. Rattler
|3
|24
|0
|14
|
M. Henderson 3 RB
|M. Henderson
|3
|22
|1
|12
|
T. Pledger 5 RB
|T. Pledger
|6
|16
|1
|6
|
C. Morris 4 QB
|C. Morris
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
T. Mordecai 15 QB
|T. Mordecai
|3
|2
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Wease 10 WR
|T. Wease
|6
|5
|105
|0
|48
|
A. Stogner 18 RB
|A. Stogner
|4
|3
|77
|1
|41
|
M. Mims 17 WR
|M. Mims
|8
|4
|60
|0
|37
|
T. Howard 2 WR
|T. Howard
|2
|2
|31
|0
|18
|
B. Darby 16 WR
|B. Darby
|1
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
M. Henderson 3 RB
|M. Henderson
|2
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
R. Stevenson 29 RB
|R. Stevenson
|2
|2
|13
|0
|11
|
J. Hall 27 RB
|J. Hall
|2
|2
|12
|1
|8
|
D. Stoops 12 WR
|D. Stoops
|2
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
S. McGowan 1 RB
|S. McGowan
|6
|5
|9
|0
|9
|
T. Pledger 5 RB
|T. Pledger
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Brown 6 CB
|T. Brown
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Perkins 7 DE
|R. Perkins
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Asamoah 24 LB
|B. Asamoah
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Terry 40 LB
|J. Terry
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Broiles 25 S
|J. Broiles
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ugwoegbu 2 LB
|D. Ugwoegbu
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Kelley 88 DL
|J. Kelley
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Graham 9 CB
|D. Graham
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Walker 30 LB
|B. Walker
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Thomas 95 DL
|I. Thomas
|2-1
|1.5
|0
|
M. Stripling 33 DE
|M. Stripling
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Bonitto 11 LB
|N. Bonitto
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
B. Mead 38 LB
|B. Mead
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Washington 0 S
|W. Washington
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Winfrey 8 DL
|P. Winfrey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ellison 90 DL
|J. Ellison
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. McGowan 1 RB
|S. McGowan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Radley-Hiles 44 DB
|B. Radley-Hiles
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Howard 2 WR
|T. Howard
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Washington 15 S
|B. Washington
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Roberson 92 DL
|K. Roberson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Arinze 42 DL
|N. Arinze
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Norwood 13 DB
|T. Norwood
|0-0
|0.0
|2
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Brkic 47 K
|G. Brkic
|2/3
|35
|8/8
|14
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Mundschau 46 P
|R. Mundschau
|4
|38.8
|0
|47
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Mims 17 WR
|M. Mims
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Colombi 3 QB
|H. Colombi
|15/28
|227
|2
|2
|
A. Bowman 10 QB
|A. Bowman
|4/4
|39
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Townsend 5 RB
|C. Townsend
|6
|68
|1
|36
|
T. Brooks 28 RB
|T. Brooks
|11
|31
|0
|16
|
S. Thompson 4 RB
|S. Thompson
|4
|28
|1
|28
|
H. Colombi 3 QB
|H. Colombi
|8
|7
|0
|11
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Ezukanma 13 WR
|E. Ezukanma
|13
|7
|88
|0
|28
|
T. Koontz 15 TE
|T. Koontz
|1
|1
|75
|1
|75
|
L. Fouonji 19 WR
|L. Fouonji
|2
|2
|25
|0
|22
|
T. Cleveland 85 WR
|T. Cleveland
|2
|2
|23
|0
|14
|
T. Brooks 28 RB
|T. Brooks
|4
|3
|19
|0
|10
|
J. Polk 12 WR
|J. Polk
|1
|1
|10
|1
|10
|
C. Townsend 5 RB
|C. Townsend
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
M. Price 18 WR
|M. Price
|3
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
K. Carter 82 WR
|K. Carter
|2
|1
|8
|0
|8
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
Z. McPhearson 8 DB
|Z. McPhearson
|9-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Monroe 11 DB
|E. Monroe
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Leggett 16 DB
|T. Leggett
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bouyer-Randle 2 LB
|B. Bouyer-Randle
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Eldridge 20 LB
|K. Eldridge
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Jeffers 6 LB
|R. Jeffers
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Morgenstern 41 LB
|J. Morgenstern
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ingram 22 DB
|J. Ingram
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. White 10 DB
|C. White
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Blidi 96 DL
|P. Blidi
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Fields 23 DB
|D. Fields
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hutchings 95 DL
|J. Hutchings
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Frye 7 DB
|A. Frye
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hogan 27 DB
|A. Hogan
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Schooler 17 LB
|C. Schooler
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Drew 90 DL
|D. Drew
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Te'o 93 DL
|T. Te'o
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Taylor-Demerson 25 DB
|D. Taylor-Demerson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
T. Wolff 36 K
|T. Wolff
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. McNamara 31 K
|A. McNamara
|6
|43.7
|1
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Frye 7 DB
|A. Frye
|2
|8.5
|17
|0
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- TD (8 plays, 75 yards, 2:40 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to TT End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(15:00 - 1st) Penalty on TT 77-E.Carde False start 5 yards enforced at TT 25. No Play.
|+22 YD
|
1 & 15 - TXTECH 20(15:00 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi complete to 13-E.Ezukanma. 13-E.Ezukanma to TT 42 for 22 yards (6-T.Brown42-N.Arinze).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 42(14:42 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi complete to 13-E.Ezukanma. 13-E.Ezukanma to OKL 49 for 9 yards (6-T.Brown).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 1 - TXTECH 49(14:23 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi complete to 13-E.Ezukanma. 13-E.Ezukanma to OKL 44 for 5 yards (6-T.Brown).
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 44(13:50 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi scrambles to OKL 33 for 11 yards.
|+28 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 33(13:35 - 1st) 4-S.Thompson to OKL 5 for 28 yards (7-R.Perkins).
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - TXTECH 5(13:07 - 1st) 4-S.Thompson to OKL 5 for no gain (40-J.Terry).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - TXTECH 5(12:25 - 1st) 4-S.Thompson to OKL 1 for 4 yards (0-W.Washington).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - TXTECH 5(12:25 - 1st) 4-S.Thompson runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:20 - 1st) 36-T.Wolff extra point is good.
OKLA
Sooners
- Punt (4 plays, 7 yards, 1:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:20 - 1st) 36-T.Wolff kicks 65 yards from TT 35 to OKL End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(12:20 - 1st) 5-T.Pledger to OKL 30 for 5 yards (6-R.Jeffers). Penalty on OKL 52-T.Robinson Holding 10 yards enforced at OKL 25. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 20 - OKLA 15(12:05 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 17-M.Mims.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 20 - OKLA 15(11:57 - 1st) 1-S.McGowan to OKL 23 for 8 yards (6-R.Jeffers41-J.Morgenstern).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 12 - OKLA 23(11:15 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 1-S.McGowan. 1-S.McGowan to OKL 32 for 9 yards (20-K.Eldridge).
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - OKLA 32(10:37 - 1st) 46-R.Mundschau punts 36 yards from OKL 32 to the TT 32 downed by 51-K.Kelleher.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- Punt (7 plays, -23 yards, 1:27 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 32(10:26 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi complete to 13-E.Ezukanma. 13-E.Ezukanma to TT 44 for 12 yards (6-T.Brown).
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 44(10:10 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi sacked at TT 43 for -1 yard (95-I.Thomas).
|Penalty
|
2 & 11 - TXTECH 43(9:48 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi incomplete. Intended for 85-T.Cleveland. Penalty on TT 50-J.Burger Holding 10 yards enforced at TT 43. No Play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 21 - TXTECH 33(9:42 - 1st) Penalty on TT 77-E.Carde False start 5 yards enforced at TT 33. No Play.
|Penalty
|
2 & 26 - TXTECH 28(9:42 - 1st) Team penalty on TT Unsportsmanlike conduct 14 yards enforced at TT 28. No Play.
|-5 YD
|
2 & 40 - TXTECH 14(9:42 - 1st) 4-S.Thompson to TT 9 for -5 yards (8-P.Winfrey).
|No Gain
|
3 & 45 - TXTECH 9(9:03 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi incomplete. Intended for 18-M.Price.
|Punt
|
4 & 45 - TXTECH 9(8:59 - 1st) 31-A.McNamara punts 47 yards from TT 9 to OKL 44 fair catch by 17-M.Mims.
OKLA
Sooners
- TD (7 plays, 56 yards, 3:19 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 44(8:50 - 1st) 5-T.Pledger to OKL 45 for 1 yard (11-E.Monroe41-J.Morgenstern).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 9 - OKLA 45(8:12 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 5-T.Pledger. 5-T.Pledger to OKL 46 for 1 yard (8-Z.McPhearson).
|+41 YD
|
3 & 8 - OKLA 46(7:27 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 18-A.Stogner. 18-A.Stogner to TT 13 for 41 yards (16-T.Leggett17-C.Schooler).
|-3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 13(6:43 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 1-S.McGowan. 1-S.McGowan to TT 16 for -3 yards (8-Z.McPhearson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 13 - OKLA 16(6:02 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 12-D.Stoops.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 13 - OKLA 16(5:55 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 17-M.Mims. 17-M.Mims to TT 12 for 4 yards (8-Z.McPhearson). Penalty on TT 8-Z.McPhearson Facemasking 6 yards enforced at TT 12.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 6 - OKLA 6(5:37 - 1st) 29-R.Stevenson runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:31 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- Interception (1 plays, 77 yards, 0:17 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:31 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35. 27-A.Hogan to TT 14 FUMBLES (38-B.Mead). out of bounds at the TT 14.
|Int
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 14(5:14 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 13-T.Norwood at TT 23. 13-T.Norwood to TT 9 for 14 yards (3-H.Colombi).
OKLA
Sooners
- TD (2 plays, 9 yards, 0:10 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 9 - OKLA 9(5:14 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 17-M.Mims. Penalty on TT 23-D.Fields Pass interference 7 yards enforced at TT 9. No Play.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 2 - OKLA 2(5:10 - 1st) 5-T.Pledger runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:04 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- Downs (5 plays, 25 yards, 1:47 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:04 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to TT End Zone. touchback.
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(5:04 - 1st) 28-T.Brooks to TT 41 for 16 yards (7-R.Perkins).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 41(4:46 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi incomplete. Intended for 13-E.Ezukanma.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 41(4:38 - 1st) 28-T.Brooks to TT 49 for 8 yards (2-D.Ugwoegbu24-B.Asamoah).
|No Gain
|
3 & 2 - TXTECH 49(3:58 - 1st) 28-T.Brooks to TT 49 for no gain (24-B.Asamoah).
|+1 YD
|
4 & 2 - TXTECH 49(3:17 - 1st) 28-T.Brooks to TT 50 for 1 yard (24-B.Asamoah).
OKLA
Sooners
- TD (4 plays, 50 yards, 0:58 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 50(3:08 - 1st) 29-R.Stevenson to TT 40 for 10 yards (16-T.Leggett).
|+37 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 40(2:38 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 17-M.Mims. 17-M.Mims to TT 3 for 37 yards (8-Z.McPhearson).
|Penalty
|
1 & 3 - OKLA 3(2:28 - 1st) Penalty on TT 96-P.Blidi Unsportsmanlike conduct 2 yards enforced at TT 3. No Play.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 1 - OKLA 1(2:20 - 1st) 29-R.Stevenson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(2:10 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- Interception (2 plays, 50 yards, 0:20 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(2:10 - 1st) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to TT End Zone. touchback.
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(2:10 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi to TT 20 FUMBLES. 3-H.Colombi to TT 20 for no gain.
|Int
|
2 & 15 - TXTECH 20(1:50 - 1st) 3-H.Colombi incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 13-T.Norwood at TT 30. 13-T.Norwood to TT 25 for 5 yards.
OKLA
Sooners
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(1:42 - 1st) 5-T.Pledger to TT 19 for 6 yards (11-E.Monroe).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - OKLA 19(1:03 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 1-S.McGowan. 1-S.McGowan to TT 19 for no gain (16-T.Leggett).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 4 - OKLA 19(0:18 - 1st) 7-S.Rattler complete to 12-D.Stoops. 12-D.Stoops to TT 8 for 11 yards (10-C.White).
TXTECH
Red Raiders
|Result
|Play
|+4 YD
|
1 & 8 - TXTECH 8(15:00 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 1-S.McGowan. 1-S.McGowan to TT 4 for 4 yards (8-Z.McPhearson).
|-95 YD
|
2 & 4 - TXTECH 4(14:21 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 27-J.Hall. 27-J.Hall to TT 1 FUMBLES (41-J.Morgenstern). 8-Z.McPhearson to TT 1 for no gain.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 4 - TXTECH 4(14:21 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 27-J.Hall. 27-J.Hall runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(14:06 - 2nd) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- Punt (3 plays, 4 yards, 0:31 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(14:06 - 2nd) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to TT End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(14:06 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi complete to 13-E.Ezukanma. 13-E.Ezukanma to TT 29 for 4 yards (6-T.Brown).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - TXTECH 29(13:46 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi incomplete. Intended for 13-E.Ezukanma.
|No Gain
|
3 & 6 - TXTECH 29(13:42 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi incomplete. Intended for 82-K.Carter.
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - TXTECH 29(13:35 - 2nd) 31-A.McNamara punts 33 yards from TT 29 to the OKL 38 downed by 6-R.Jeffers.
OKLA
Sooners
- TD (3 plays, 62 yards, 1:21 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+29 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 38(13:26 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 10-T.Wease. 10-T.Wease to TT 33 for 29 yards (6-R.Jeffers).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 33(12:48 - 2nd) 29-R.Stevenson to TT 27 for 6 yards (20-K.Eldridge).
|+27 YD
|
2 & 4 - OKLA 27(12:14 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 18-A.Stogner. 18-A.Stogner runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(12:05 - 2nd) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- Punt (5 plays, 17 yards, 2:05 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:05 - 2nd) 47-G.Brkic kicks 59 yards from OKL 35. 18-M.Price to TT 6 FUMBLES. 18-M.Price to TT 35 FUMBLES (3-J.Morris). out of bounds at the TT 35.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 35(12:05 - 2nd) 28-T.Brooks to TT 44 for 9 yards (40-J.Terry).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 1 - TXTECH 44(11:41 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi complete to 28-T.Brooks. 28-T.Brooks to OKL 46 for 10 yards (2-D.Ugwoegbu).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 46(11:19 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi incomplete. Intended for 13-E.Ezukanma.
|-1 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 46(11:10 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi to OKL 47 for -1 yard (24-B.Asamoah).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 11 - TXTECH 47(10:34 - 2nd) 28-T.Brooks to OKL 48 for -1 yard (7-R.Perkins).
|Punt
|
4 & 12 - TXTECH 48(10:00 - 2nd) 31-A.McNamara punts 28 yards from OKL 48 out of bounds at the OKL 20.
OKLA
Sooners
- TD (6 plays, 80 yards, 3:24 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 20(9:52 - 2nd) 29-R.Stevenson to OKL 26 for 6 yards (2-B.Bouyer-Randle).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - OKLA 26(9:18 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler scrambles to OKL 28 for 2 yards.
|+48 YD
|
3 & 2 - OKLA 28(8:33 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 10-T.Wease. 10-T.Wease to TT 24 for 48 yards (16-T.Leggett).
|+15 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 24(7:54 - 2nd) 29-R.Stevenson to TT 9 for 15 yards (2-B.Bouyer-Randle).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 9 - OKLA 9(7:14 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler to TT 1 for 8 yards (2-B.Bouyer-Randle25-D.Taylor).
|+1 YD
|
2 & 1 - OKLA 1(6:33 - 2nd) 29-R.Stevenson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:28 - 2nd) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- TD (1 plays, 75 yards, 0:13 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:28 - 2nd) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to TT End Zone. touchback.
|+75 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(6:28 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi complete to 15-T.Koontz. 15-T.Koontz runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(6:15 - 2nd) 36-T.Wolff extra point is good.
OKLA
Sooners
- Punt (3 plays, 2 yards, 0:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(6:15 - 2nd) 36-T.Wolff kicks 65 yards from TT 35 to OKL End Zone. touchback.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(6:15 - 2nd) 5-T.Pledger to OKL 27 for 2 yards (20-K.Eldridge17-C.Schooler).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - OKLA 27(5:37 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 17-M.Mims.
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - OKLA 27(5:29 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 17-M.Mims.
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - OKLA 27(5:24 - 2nd) 46-R.Mundschau punts 46 yards from OKL 27. 7-A.Frye to TT 27 for no gain (6-T.Brown).
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- Fumble (3 plays, 23 yards, 0:26 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 27(5:15 - 2nd) 5-C.Townsend to OKL 47 for 26 yards (0-W.Washington).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 47(4:54 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi incomplete. Intended for 5-C.Townsend.
|-3 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 47(4:49 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi to OKL 50 FUMBLES. 95-I.Thomas to OKL 50 for no gain.
OKLA
Sooners
- FG (6 plays, 42 yards, 2:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 50(4:38 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 18-A.Stogner. Penalty on TT 23-D.Fields Pass interference 15 yards enforced at OKL 50. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 35(4:31 - 2nd) 5-T.Pledger to TT 29 for 6 yards (41-J.Morgenstern).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 4 - OKLA 29(3:55 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler scrambles to TT 15 for 14 yards (8-Z.McPhearson).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 15(3:17 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 10-T.Wease. 10-T.Wease to TT 7 for 8 yards (10-C.White).
|-1 YD
|
2 & 2 - OKLA 7(2:37 - 2nd) 5-T.Pledger to TT 8 for -1 yard (11-E.Monroe6-R.Jeffers).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - OKLA 8(1:52 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 10-T.Wease.
|Field Goal
|
4 & 3 - OKLA 8(1:47 - 2nd) 47-G.Brkic 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- Punt (3 plays, -8 yards, 0:16 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(1:42 - 2nd) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to TT End Zone. touchback.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(1:42 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi complete to 28-T.Brooks. 28-T.Brooks to TT 29 for 4 yards (95-I.Thomas).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - TXTECH 29(1:36 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi incomplete. Intended for 13-E.Ezukanma.
|Sack
|
3 & 6 - TXTECH 29(1:33 - 2nd) 3-H.Colombi sacked at TT 17 for -12 yards (11-N.Bonitto95-I.Thomas).
|Punt
|
4 & 18 - TXTECH 17(1:26 - 2nd) 31-A.McNamara punts 50 yards from TT 17 out of bounds at the OKL 33.
OKLA
Sooners
- Halftime (9 plays, 49 yards, 1:11 poss)
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 33(1:17 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 18-A.Stogner.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - OKLA 33(1:10 - 2nd) 29-R.Stevenson to OKL 38 for 5 yards (2-B.Bouyer-Randle).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 5 - OKLA 38(1:05 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 18-A.Stogner. 18-A.Stogner to OKL 47 for 9 yards (8-Z.McPhearson).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 47(0:59 - 2nd) 29-R.Stevenson to TT 48 for 5 yards (11-E.Monroe).
|+11 YD
|
2 & 5 - OKLA 48(0:50 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 29-R.Stevenson. 29-R.Stevenson to TT 37 for 11 yards (16-T.Leggett).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 37(0:35 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 27-J.Hall. 27-J.Hall to TT 29 for 8 yards (8-Z.McPhearson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 2 - OKLA 29(0:17 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler spikes the ball at TT 29 for no gain.
|+11 YD
|
3 & 2 - OKLA 29(0:17 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 10-T.Wease. 10-T.Wease to TT 18 for 11 yards (20-K.Eldridge11-E.Monroe).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 18(0:06 - 2nd) 7-S.Rattler spikes the ball at TT 18 for no gain.
|Field Goal
|
2 & 10 - OKLA 18(0:06 - 2nd) 47-G.Brkic 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
OKLA
Sooners
- TD (10 plays, 75 yards, 4:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 3rd) 36-T.Wolff kicks 65 yards from TT 35 to OKL End Zone. touchback.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(15:00 - 3rd) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 18-A.Stogner. Penalty on TT 11-E.Monroe Holding 10 yards enforced at OKL 25. No Play.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 35(14:52 - 3rd) 29-R.Stevenson to OKL 39 for 4 yards (95-J.Hutchings17-C.Schooler).
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - OKLA 39(14:17 - 3rd) 7-S.Rattler incomplete. Intended for 17-M.Mims.
|+9 YD
|
3 & 6 - OKLA 39(14:11 - 3rd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 10-T.Wease. 10-T.Wease to OKL 48 for 9 yards (7-A.Frye).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 48(13:40 - 3rd) 29-R.Stevenson to TT 34 for 18 yards (8-Z.McPhearson).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 34(13:00 - 3rd) 29-R.Stevenson to TT 22 for 12 yards (22-J.Ingram).
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 22(12:20 - 3rd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 2-T.Howard. 2-T.Howard to TT 4 for 18 yards (22-J.Ingram).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 4 - OKLA 4(11:37 - 3rd) 29-R.Stevenson to TT 6 for -2 yards (6-R.Jeffers). Team penalty on OKL Illegal formation declined.
|+2 YD
|
2 & 6 - OKLA 6(11:09 - 3rd) 7-S.Rattler complete to 29-R.Stevenson. 29-R.Stevenson to TT 4 for 2 yards (23-D.Fields93-T.Te'O).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 4 - OKLA 4(10:22 - 3rd) 3-M.Henderson runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(10:17 - 3rd) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- Punt (6 plays, 4 yards, 1:50 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(10:17 - 3rd) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to TT End Zone. touchback.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(10:17 - 3rd) 3-H.Colombi incomplete. Intended for 13-E.Ezukanma.
|+8 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 25(10:12 - 3rd) 3-H.Colombi complete to 82-K.Carter. 82-K.Carter to TT 33 for 8 yards (44-B.Radley-Hiles0-W.Washington).
|Penalty
|
3 & 2 - TXTECH 33(9:51 - 3rd) 3-H.Colombi incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 0-W.Washington at OKL 30. 0-W.Washington to OKL 50 for 20 yards. Penalty on OKL 11-N.Bonitto Offside 5 yards enforced at TT 33. No Play.
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 38(9:33 - 3rd) 28-T.Brooks to TT 36 for -2 yards (11-N.Bonitto).
|No Gain
|
2 & 12 - TXTECH 36(9:09 - 3rd) 3-H.Colombi incomplete. Intended for 28-T.Brooks.
|-7 YD
|
3 & 12 - TXTECH 36(9:03 - 3rd) 28-T.Brooks to TT 29 for -7 yards (7-R.Perkins).
|Punt
|
4 & 19 - TXTECH 29(8:27 - 3rd) 31-A.McNamara punts 52 yards from TT 29. 17-M.Mims to OKL 30 for 11 yards (22-J.Ingram6-R.Jeffers).
OKLA
Sooners
- Missed FG (8 plays, 44 yards, 4:51 poss)
|Result
|Play
|-1 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 30(8:14 - 3rd) 15-T.Mordecai complete to 1-S.McGowan. 1-S.McGowan to OKL 29 for -1 yard (16-T.Leggett).
|+14 YD
|
2 & 11 - OKLA 29(7:31 - 3rd) 15-T.Mordecai complete to 16-B.Darby. 16-B.Darby to OKL 43 for 14 yards (20-K.Eldridge).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 43(7:00 - 3rd) 15-T.Mordecai complete to 2-T.Howard. 2-T.Howard to TT 44 for 13 yards.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 44(6:28 - 3rd) 1-S.McGowan to TT 35 for 9 yards (17-C.Schooler90-D.Drew).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - OKLA 35(5:55 - 3rd) 15-T.Mordecai scrambles to TT 32 for 3 yards (41-J.Morgenstern).
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 32(5:20 - 3rd) 1-S.McGowan to TT 25 for 7 yards (16-T.Leggett).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 3 - OKLA 25(4:45 - 3rd) 1-S.McGowan to TT 23 for 2 yards (6-R.Jeffers).
|-3 YD
|
3 & 1 - OKLA 23(4:01 - 3rd) 15-T.Mordecai to TT 26 for -3 yards (96-P.Blidi11-E.Monroe).
|No Good
|
4 & 4 - OKLA 26(3:23 - 3rd) 47-G.Brkic 43 yards Field Goal is No Good.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- Punt (3 plays, 8 yards, 1:54 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 26(3:16 - 3rd) 5-C.Townsend to TT 28 for 2 yards (40-J.Terry).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 8 - TXTECH 28(2:38 - 3rd) 5-C.Townsend to TT 35 for 7 yards (24-B.Asamoah).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - TXTECH 35(2:00 - 3rd) 5-C.Townsend to TT 34 for -1 yard (33-M.Stripling).
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - TXTECH 34(1:22 - 3rd) 31-A.McNamara punts 52 yards from TT 34 to OKL 14 fair catch by 17-M.Mims.
OKLA
Sooners
- Punt (3 plays, 6 yards, 0:43 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 14(1:14 - 3rd) 1-S.McGowan to OKL 20 for 6 yards (6-R.Jeffers).
|No Gain
|
2 & 4 - OKLA 20(0:41 - 3rd) 15-T.Mordecai incomplete. Intended for 3-M.Henderson.
|No Gain
|
3 & 4 - OKLA 20(0:35 - 3rd) 15-T.Mordecai incomplete. Intended for 1-S.McGowan.
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - OKLA 20(0:31 - 3rd) 46-R.Mundschau punts 26 yards from OKL 20 to the OKL 46 downed by 24-B.Asamoah.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- TD (8 plays, 46 yards, 0:00 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 46(0:17 - 3rd) 3-H.Colombi to OKL 37 for 9 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - TXTECH 37(15:00 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi incomplete. Intended for 13-E.Ezukanma.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 1 - TXTECH 37(14:54 - 4th) 28-T.Brooks to OKL 35 for 2 yards (2-T.Howard90-J.Ellison).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 35(14:36 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi incomplete. Intended for 13-E.Ezukanma. Penalty on TT 74-W.Farrar Ineligible player downfield during passing down 5 yards enforced at OKL 35. No Play.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 15 - TXTECH 40(14:28 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi complete to 13-E.Ezukanma. 13-E.Ezukanma to OKL 32 for 8 yards (9-D.Graham).
|Penalty
|
2 & 7 - TXTECH 32(13:44 - 4th) Penalty on TT 76-C.Rogers False start 6 yards enforced at OKL 32. No Play.
|+28 YD
|
2 & 13 - TXTECH 38(13:26 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi complete to 13-E.Ezukanma. 13-E.Ezukanma to OKL 10 for 28 yards (90-J.Ellison).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 10(13:00 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi complete to 12-J.Polk. 12-J.Polk runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(13:00 - 4th) 36-T.Wolff extra point is good.
OKLA
Sooners
- TD (9 plays, 75 yards, 5:01 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(12:52 - 4th) 36-T.Wolff kicks 65 yards from TT 35 to OKL End Zone. touchback.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(12:52 - 4th) 15-T.Mordecai complete to 17-M.Mims. 17-M.Mims to OKL 36 for 11 yards (27-A.Hogan).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 36(12:18 - 4th) 3-M.Henderson to OKL 48 for 12 yards (11-E.Monroe).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 48(11:45 - 4th) 1-S.McGowan to TT 49 for 3 yards (11-E.Monroe).
|+8 YD
|
2 & 7 - OKLA 49(11:08 - 4th) 15-T.Mordecai complete to 17-M.Mims. 17-M.Mims to TT 41 for 8 yards (41-J.Morgenstern2-B.Bouyer-Randle).
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 41(10:35 - 4th) 3-M.Henderson to TT 35 for 6 yards (22-J.Ingram).
|+2 YD
|
2 & 4 - OKLA 35(9:54 - 4th) 15-T.Mordecai to TT 33 for 2 yards (2-B.Bouyer-Randle).
|+6 YD
|
3 & 2 - OKLA 33(9:16 - 4th) 1-S.McGowan to TT 27 for 6 yards (22-J.Ingram).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 27(8:35 - 4th) 15-T.Mordecai complete to 3-M.Henderson. 3-M.Henderson to TT 14 for 13 yards (41-J.Morgenstern).
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 14(7:59 - 4th) 1-S.McGowan runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(7:51 - 4th) 47-G.Brkic extra point is good.
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- TD (7 plays, 75 yards, 2:46 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(7:51 - 4th) 47-G.Brkic kicks 65 yards from OKL 35 to TT End Zone. touchback.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 25(7:51 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi complete to 85-T.Cleveland. 85-T.Cleveland to TT 39 for 14 yards (9-D.Graham).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 39(7:36 - 4th) 5-C.Townsend to TT 37 for -2 yards (88-J.Kelley92-K.Roberson).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 12 - TXTECH 37(7:02 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi complete to 5-C.Townsend. 5-C.Townsend to TT 46 for 9 yards (30-B.Walker).
|+9 YD
|
3 & 3 - TXTECH 46(6:21 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi to OKL 45 for 9 yards (38-B.Mead9-D.Graham).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 45(5:45 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi incomplete. Intended for 18-M.Price.
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - TXTECH 45(5:41 - 4th) 3-H.Colombi complete to 18-M.Price. 18-M.Price to OKL 36 for 9 yards (25-J.Broiles).
|+36 YD
|
3 & 1 - TXTECH 36(5:15 - 4th) 5-C.Townsend runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
|PAT Good
|(5:05 - 4th) 36-T.Wolff extra point is good.
OKLA
Sooners
- Punt (3 plays, 7 yards, 1:48 poss)
|Result
|Play
|Kickoff
|(5:05 - 4th) 46-J.Garibay kicks 65 yards from TT 35 to OKL End Zone. touchback.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - OKLA 25(5:05 - 4th) 1-S.McGowan to OKL 31 for 6 yards (96-P.Blidi).
|-3 YD
|
2 & 4 - OKLA 31(4:36 - 4th) 1-S.McGowan to OKL 28 for -3 yards (11-E.Monroe).
|+4 YD
|
3 & 7 - OKLA 28(3:56 - 4th) 4-C.Morris to OKL 32 for 4 yards.
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - OKLA 32(3:17 - 4th) 46-R.Mundschau punts 47 yards from OKL 32. 7-A.Frye to TT 38 for 17 yards (51-K.Kelleher).
TXTECH
Red Raiders
- End of Game (6 plays, 44 yards, 2:57 poss)
|Result
|Play
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 38(3:04 - 4th) 10-A.Bowman complete to 85-T.Cleveland. 85-T.Cleveland to TT 47 for 9 yards (88-J.Kelley).
|+3 YD
|
2 & 1 - TXTECH 47(2:43 - 4th) 10-A.Bowman complete to 19-L.Fouonji. 19-L.Fouonji to TT 50 for 3 yards (1-S.McGowan).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 50(2:11 - 4th) 28-T.Brooks to OKL 48 for 2 yards (25-J.Broiles).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 8 - TXTECH 48(1:28 - 4th) 10-A.Bowman complete to 28-T.Brooks. 28-T.Brooks to OKL 43 for 5 yards (15-B.Washington).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 3 - TXTECH 43(0:49 - 4th) 28-T.Brooks to OKL 40 for 3 yards (30-B.Walker).
|+22 YD
|
1 & 10 - TXTECH 40(0:07 - 4th) 10-A.Bowman complete to 19-L.Fouonji. 19-L.Fouonji to OKL 18 for 22 yards (25-J.Broiles).
