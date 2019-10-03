Drive Chart
UCF
CINCY

UCF-Cincinnati Preview

  • AP
  • Oct 03, 2019

CINCINNATI (AP) A Midwest thunderstorm was the only thing that slowed UCF the last time the Knights came to Cincinnati. Clear skies are forecast when they return with a focus on extending a long streak.

The No. 18 Knights (4-1, 1-0 American Athletic) are looking for their 20th straight league win on Friday night when they face Cincinnati (3-1, 0-0). The Bearcats are aiming to give a respectable performance against the league's two-time defending champion.

It's quite a night for both of them.

''Yes, it's UCF," Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell said. ''Yes, it's Friday night. Yes, it's the opening of conference play for us, which makes it more important."

No. 18 UCF has a lot of good moments from its last visit in 2017.

Playing as a ranked team for the first time in four years, the Knights won 51-23 in a game halted after three quarters because of a severe storm. UCF scored every time it had the ball - seven touchdowns and a field goal - while improving to 4-0 for the first time since 1988, when it was in Division II.

The rematch in Orlando last year was lopsided as well. After Cincinnati recovered a fumble for a touchdown, the Knights pulled away to a 38-13 win, giving the Bearcats one of only two losses for the season.

Cool temperatures and clear skies are predicted for their rematch Friday night in Cincinnati.

''It'll be faux fall up there for our guys," coach Josh Heupel said. ''It'll be a great night. Expect an electric atmosphere. It's going to be fun."

Some things to watch at Nippert Stadium:

KEEPING UP

Cincinnati's cornerbacks have struggled to keep up with UCF's receivers. The Knights' overall speed and up-tempo offense have been a problem. Fickell started preparing his players for it during camp. How well they keep up will likely determine the outcome. UCF has scored at least 30 points in 31 consecutive games, the longest such streak in the FBS since 1936. Freshman quarterback Dillon Gabriel leads the conference in pass efficiency rating.

''I don't know anybody that's quite the tempo that UCF is, so it's hard to simulate," Fickell said. ''Across the board, it is unique."

LINED UP

The Knights throttled Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder in their lopsided win last season, holding him to 11 of 26 for 127 yards. The Bearcats are coming off a 52-14 win at Marshall that featured four touchdown passes by Ridder, who will be facing a much tougher defensive line this time around. UCF's line was impressive during a 56-21 win over UConn last week.

''Defensively, I was pleased with a lot of the things we did," Heupel said. ''They were disruptive. They were in the backfield both in the run game on an third down in particular, causing havoc on the quarterback."

PRESSURE THE FRESHMAN

UCF expects the Bearcats to try to slow down the run game and put pressure on Gabriel to have a big game. The true freshman has thrown a league-leading 14 touchdown passes.

''They constrict everything, man," Heupel said. ''They take the air out of it. They're going to play press coverage, try to make it difficult to run the football. That's what they did a year ago."

ANOTHER BIG STAGE

The Bearcats played their worst game of last season at UCF. They have another chance to show they've closed the gap in prime time. Fickell has been trying to get his players to relax and enjoy the spotlight. They opened the season by beating UCLA 24-14 in a Thursday night game at Nippert Stadium.

''We keep trying to remind these guys," Fickell said. ''We haven't had these stages - last year against UCF, this year against UCLA. The atmosphere is what you love about college football. You find a way to enjoy it rather than put pressure on yourself, which in turn makes it more difficult to respond."

1234T
18 UCF 4-1 -----
Cincinnati 3-1 -----
CINCY 3.5, O/U 60.5
Nippert Stadium Cincinnati, OH
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
UCF
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Gabriel 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.7% 1338 14 2 190.5
D. Gabriel 74/120 1338 14 2
B. Wimbush 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.2% 167 2 0 140.1
B. Wimbush 13/24 167 2 0
D. Mack Jr. 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.2% 97 1 0 157.3
D. Mack Jr. 9/13 97 1 0
Q. Jones 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 78 1 0 428.4
Q. Jones 3/3 78 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
G. McCrae 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
52 323 4
G. McCrae 52 323 4 73
A. Killins Jr. 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
42 310 4
A. Killins Jr. 42 310 4 75
B. Thompson 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 264 2
B. Thompson 31 264 2 30
O. Anderson 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 183 2
O. Anderson 29 183 2 39
T. Coles 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 94 0
T. Coles 23 94 0 16
D. Mack Jr. 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 27 0
D. Mack Jr. 6 27 0 16
B. Wimbush 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 16 0
B. Wimbush 10 16 0 11
Q. Jones 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 -15 0
Q. Jones 5 -15 0 6
D. Gabriel 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 -25 1
D. Gabriel 15 -25 1 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
G. Davis 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 499 8
G. Davis 25 499 8 73
T. Nixon 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 290 2
T. Nixon 19 290 2 50
J. Harris 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 231 1
J. Harris 6 231 1 74
M. Williams 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 175 2
M. Williams 10 175 2 32
A. Killins Jr. 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 102 1
A. Killins Jr. 5 102 1 74
O. Anderson 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 87 1
O. Anderson 7 87 1 25
A. Johnson 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 67 1
A. Johnson 2 67 1 49
J. Hescock 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 67 1
J. Hescock 8 67 1 18
R. O'Keefe 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 58 0
R. O'Keefe 5 58 0 17
A. Harris 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 44 1
A. Harris 4 44 1 26
B. Thompson 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
B. Thompson 2 19 0 10
G. McCrae 30 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 16 0
G. McCrae 4 16 0 14
K. Ahmad 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
K. Ahmad 1 15 0 15
J. Baker 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
J. Baker 1 10 0 10
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Collier 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Collier 0-0 0 1
A. Robinson 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Robinson 0-0 0 1
T. Gowan 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Gowan 0-0 0 1
N. Clarke 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
N. Clarke 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Barnas 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
5/6 30/31
D. Barnas 5/6 0 30/31 45
D. Obarski 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/2
D. Obarski 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Cincinnati
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Ridder 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.3% 815 8 3 155
D. Ridder 63/98 815 8 3
B. Bryant 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.9% 74 0 0 131.7
B. Bryant 3/7 74 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Warren II 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
61 262 4
M. Warren II 61 262 4 73
T. Thomas 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 193 1
T. Thomas 38 193 1 38
D. Ridder 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
40 88 0
D. Ridder 40 88 0 18
G. Doaks 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 85 0
G. Doaks 16 85 0 14
R. Montgomery 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 54 0
R. Montgomery 10 54 0 26
B. Bryant 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 36 0
B. Bryant 6 36 0 21
M. Kopaygorodsky 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 19 1
M. Kopaygorodsky 5 19 1 12
T. Tucker 21 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 12 0
T. Tucker 2 12 0 9
R. Medaris 17 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
R. Medaris 1 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Pierce 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 277 1
A. Pierce 14 277 1 52
J. Deguara 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 183 3
J. Deguara 12 183 3 27
T. Geddis 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 95 1
T. Geddis 6 95 1 51
M. Warren II 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 77 1
M. Warren II 9 77 1 23
R. Medaris 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 65 1
R. Medaris 6 65 1 15
J. Jackson 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 61 0
J. Jackson 7 61 0 17
T. Tucker 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 56 0
T. Tucker 1 56 0 56
J. Whyle 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 19 0
J. Whyle 1 19 0 19
L. Taylor 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
L. Taylor 2 13 0 7
M. Mbodj 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
M. Mbodj 1 12 0 12
B. Smith 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
B. Smith 1 11 0 11
B. Labelle 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 1
B. Labelle 2 9 1 5
T. Thomas 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
T. Thomas 1 6 0 6
T. Cloud 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 5 0
T. Cloud 3 5 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
P. Young 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
P. Young 0-0 0 1
J. Hicks 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Hicks 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Crosa 31 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
2/4 15/15
S. Crosa 2/4 0 15/15 21
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
