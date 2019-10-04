Drive Chart
  Oct 04, 2019

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Ohio State coach Ryan Day wants his players to understand Michigan State has a history of spoiling the Buckeyes' plans.

The Mark Dantonio-led Spartans have beaten Ohio State three times since 2011, more than any other Big Ten team. They face off on Saturday at Ohio Stadium.

In 2013 and 2015, the Spartans stopped the Buckeye's march toward a national title.

Ohio State was 12-0 and ranked No. 2 in the BCS standings when a 34-24 upset by Michigan State in the 2013 Big Ten Championship knocked the Buckeyes out of the national title hunt.

In 2015, the Spartans beat Ohio State 17-14 on a rainy day in Columbus, spoiling the Buckeyes' bid for a second consecutive national championship.

Overall, the Spartans have defeated Ohio State 10 times since 1971 when the Buckeyes entered the game ranked in the AP Top 25 .

If any of that can be used for motivation for the fourth-ranked Buckeyes, Day will go with it.

''It's important to know the history of the two teams, and when they've played, what's happened, and what you're up against each week,'' Day said. ''I really think that's important to teach these kids. They're 18, 19, 20 years old.''

Ohio State (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) has beaten the Spartans (4-1, 2-0) the last three times. This team might be the best Dantonio has seen in years. Consider that No. 25 Michigan State prevailed in a 40-31 shootout last week with Indiana, a team the Buckeyes routed with ease 51-10 in week three.

''We've had success down there in the past,'' Dantonio said. ''At the end of the day, if you want to be Big Ten champions or the East Division champions, that goes through Columbus, Ohio. We know that. We expect that. And that's been the norm here pretty much for some time now.''

It's all ancient history to the players.

''We're not focused too much on last year or two years ago, whatever,'' Michigan State's senior quarterback Brian Lewerke said. ''We're focused on what we can get done this year and the offense is confident.''

Here are more things to know ahead of Saturday's game:

OFFENSIVE FIREWORKS

It seemed impossible that anyone could top Dwayne Haskins' record-setting turn as Ohio State quarterback last year, but Justin Fields is working on it. The Georgia transfer has accounted for 23 touchdowns - 16 passing and seven rushing. The 138 points is second in the nation. He's the only quarterback in the country with a passing and rushing touchdown in all five games this season.

NEXT MAN UP

Joshua Alabi was a surprise starter at right tackle for Ohio State last week against Nebraska and responded with a performance that earned him offensive player-of-the-game honors from coaches. The O-line has been excellent this season. There was no letdown with Alabi, who moved over from his usual left tackle spot. Starter Branden Bowen is back this week, but Alabi likely will get playing time.

MONSTERS OF D-LINE

Ohio State and Michigan State each have a defensive end who likely will be playing on Sundays next fall. All-American Chase Young has been nearly unstoppable for the Buckeyes, leading the nation with eight sacks and anchoring a defense that is No. 2 nationally. Michigan State's defense is anchored by Kenny Willekes , who had a season-high 12 tackles against Indiana. He led the conference in tackles-for-loss last season with 20.5 and likely would be in the NFL already had he not broken his leg in the bowl game.

--

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Michigan State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Lewerke 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.8% 1325 10 1 141.6
B. Lewerke 104/174 1325 10 1
D. Stewart Jr. 25 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 17 0 0 242.8
D. Stewart Jr. 1/1 17 0 0
R. Lombardi 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 3 0 0 125.2
R. Lombardi 1/1 3 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
E. Collins 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
78 413 3
E. Collins 78 413 3 58
B. Lewerke 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
37 147 0
B. Lewerke 37 147 0 30
C. Heyward 11 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 79 0
C. Heyward 24 79 0 14
A. Williams Jr. 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 48 0
A. Williams Jr. 16 48 0 17
L. Jefferson 15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 25 2
L. Jefferson 18 25 2 5
C. White 7 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 17 0
C. White 2 17 0 13
L. Nelson 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
L. Nelson 1 5 0 5
R. Lombardi 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
R. Lombardi 2 2 0 2
A. Thomas 39 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 1 1
A. Thomas 2 1 1 1
D. Stewart Jr. 25 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -8 0
D. Stewart Jr. 1 -8 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Stewart Jr. 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 556 3
D. Stewart Jr. 35 556 3 44
C. White 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 257 2
C. White 20 257 2 30
M. Seybert 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 133 3
M. Seybert 11 133 3 48
C. Hayes 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 89 0
C. Hayes 8 89 0 22
M. Dotson 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 87 1
M. Dotson 10 87 1 20
C. Heyward 11 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 52 1
C. Heyward 7 52 1 15
J. Barnett 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 44 0
J. Barnett 2 44 0 29
L. Jefferson 15 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 34 0
L. Jefferson 3 34 0 18
E. Collins 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 34 0
E. Collins 4 34 0 16
L. Nelson 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 25 0
L. Nelson 1 25 0 25
B. Lewerke 14 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
B. Lewerke 1 17 0 17
T. Gillison 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
T. Gillison 1 12 0 12
J. Nailor 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 5 0
J. Nailor 3 5 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Thompson 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Thompson 0-0 0 1
D. Beesley 86 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Beesley 0-0 0 1
A. Simmons 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Simmons 0-0 0 1
X. Henderson 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
X. Henderson 0-0 0 1
J. Scott 22 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Scott 0-0 0 1
J. Bachie 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Bachie 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Coghlin 4 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
10/15 17/17
M. Coghlin 10/15 0 17/17 47
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Ohio State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Fields 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.8% 1092 16 0 194.4
J. Fields 81/116 1092 16 0
C. Chugunov 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
78.6% 104 2 0 188.1
C. Chugunov 11/14 104 2 0
G. Hoak 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 74 1 0 417.2
G. Hoak 3/3 74 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Dobbins 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
92 654 5
J. Dobbins 92 654 5 60
M. Teague III 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
52 326 3
M. Teague III 52 326 3 40
J. Fields 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
46 222 7
J. Fields 46 222 7 51
M. Crowley 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 102 0
M. Crowley 15 102 0 36
S. Chambers 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 79 1
S. Chambers 10 79 1 15
D. McCall 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 37 0
D. McCall 10 37 0 10
A. McMahon 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
A. McMahon 1 10 0 10
G. Hoak 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -7 0
G. Hoak 1 -7 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Victor 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 269 2
B. Victor 15 269 2 33
C. Olave 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 258 4
C. Olave 16 258 4 39
K. Hill 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 218 4
K. Hill 20 218 4 53
A. Mack 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 138 1
A. Mack 10 138 1 38
G. Wilson 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 77 3
G. Wilson 8 77 3 38
J. Williams 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 74 1
J. Williams 2 74 1 61
J. Ruckert 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 62 2
J. Ruckert 5 62 2 25
M. Teague III 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 45 0
M. Teague III 2 45 0 28
J. Dobbins 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 42 1
J. Dobbins 5 42 1 14
R. Berry 13 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
R. Berry 1 16 0 16
L. Farrell 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
L. Farrell 1 16 0 16
J. Gill 26 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 13 0
J. Gill 4 13 0 9
D. McCall 30 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
D. McCall 2 11 0 7
E. Gardiner 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
E. Gardiner 1 10 0 10
J. Hausmann 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
J. Hausmann 1 9 0 9
M. Crowley 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 1
M. Crowley 1 7 1 7
J. Harris 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Harris 1 5 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Borland 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Borland 0-0 0 1
J. Okudah 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
J. Okudah 0-0 0 3
J. Proctor 41 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Proctor 0-0 0 1
J. Fuller 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Fuller 0-0 0 1
D. Arnette 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Arnette 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Haubeil 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
3/4 35/35
B. Haubeil 3/4 0 35/35 44
D. DiMaccio 28 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 0/1
D. DiMaccio 0/0 0 0/1 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
