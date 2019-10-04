Drive Chart
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) KJ Hamler's juking, high-stepping, highlight-reel performance a week ago earned him praise from coaches and teammates.

Penn State's star receiver knows he can catch more than six passes for 108 yards in a game and points to his 58-yard touchdown catch and run against Maryland.

''I don't think last game was a big game,'' Hamler said. ''I think it was average. I feel like there's always something to improve on, and I think I still have a lot to improve.''

He'll get a chance Saturday when No. 12 Penn State (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) hosts Purdue (1-3, 0-1).

Penn State coach James Franklin plans to feed Hamler against a defense that's been among the worst in the country. The Boilermakers are allowing 451 yards and 33 points per game.

''The more touches the better,'' Franklin said.

But for Hamler to get more opportunities, Penn State's offense needs to stay on the field. That hasn't been easy despite the Nittany Lions' gaudy point totals.

Through the first three weeks of the season, they hadn't converted more than 31% of their third downs in a game. Franklin saw a turnaround with success on 69% last week against Maryland.

Hamler, whose 29 total touches are 10 more than he had at this point last season, does most of his work on first and second down. That's where he's caught all but two of his 16 receptions.

Purdue coach Jeff Brohm will try to limit Hamler's touches by keeping him off the field. But he realizes Penn State's defense will make that much tougher.

Only nine teams have forced more punts than Penn State so far.

''It starts with their defense,'' Brohm said. ''When you shut teams out, when you have some of the personnel that they have, when you look across the board at where they are at, when you watch them on video, man, they play hard, they go hard. They attack.''

BANGED UP

Hamler is among those disappointed to learn injured Purdue star Rondale Moore won't suit up. Moore's dynamic playmaking skills would make life much more difficult for Hamler's teammates, but Hamler sees Purdue's do-it-all receiver as a challenge.

Moore suffered a leg injury last week on the same play that starting quarterback Elijah Sindelar broke his collarbone. Although Moore is expected to return at some point, Sindelar is likely out for the season.

''I wish he would've played,'' Hamler said. ''It probably would've been like the battle of the slots. I hope he's doing well.''

OPPORTUNITY

Moore had already accounted for 387 yards and two touchdowns on 32 offensive touches. His absence creates an opportunity for either Jackson Anthrop or TJ Sheffield to work out of the slot.

If that's the case, they'll draw coverage from Penn State's John Reid, who's been the Nittany Lions best coverage man.

BANGED UP

Purdue lost linebacker Markus Bailey for the season to a knee injury earlier this year and linebacker Lorenzo Neal is also expected to miss this game.

The Boilermakers also will be without running backs Tario Fuller and Richie Worship, offensive lineman D.J. Washington and wideout Jared Sparks.

NEW DUDS

The Nittany Lions will wear throwback uniforms for the second time in three seasons, a rare occurrence for a program that rarely steers away from its classic blue and white scheme.

Although the slight changes might be tough to spot - there will be numbers on helmets and a blue stripe down the white pants - one stands out. The Nittany Lions will swap out their usual black cleats for shiny white ones.

Hamler, who redshirted when the team wore the uniforms in 2017, is looking forward to getting his a little dirty.

''I'm excited to play in them and just have my sweet feet on,'' Hamler said. ''I feel faster in white cleats.''

Purdue
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
E. Sindelar 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.3% 978 9 3 158.8
E. Sindelar 72/112 978 9 3
J. Plummer 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.4% 426 3 4 105.3
J. Plummer 36/70 426 3 4
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Doerue 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
37 131 2
K. Doerue 37 131 2 15
Z. Horvath 40 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 92 0
Z. Horvath 32 92 0 13
E. Sindelar 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 29 1
E. Sindelar 12 29 1 9
J. Plummer 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 25 0
J. Plummer 15 25 0 18
J. Anthrop 33 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
J. Anthrop 2 5 0 3
R. Moore 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 3 0
R. Moore 3 3 0 4
A. Armour 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 3 0
A. Armour 2 3 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Moore 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 387 2
R. Moore 29 387 2 70
D. Bell 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 244 1
D. Bell 14 244 1 49
B. Hopkins 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 202 3
B. Hopkins 13 202 3 38
A. Anderson Jr. 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 197 1
A. Anderson Jr. 15 197 1 54
J. Anthrop 33 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 113 1
J. Anthrop 10 113 1 38
J. Sparks 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 91 1
J. Sparks 5 91 1 50
Z. Horvath 40 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 47 1
Z. Horvath 8 47 1 11
M. Wright 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 42 0
M. Wright 5 42 0 12
K. Doerue 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 41 1
K. Doerue 5 41 1 13
P. Durham 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 28 1
P. Durham 2 28 1 26
T. Sheffield 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
T. Sheffield 2 12 0 8
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Mackey 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Mackey 0-0 0 1
G. Karlaftis 5 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
G. Karlaftis 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Dellinger 85 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
4/5 15/15
J. Dellinger 4/5 0 15/15 27
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Penn State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Clifford 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66% 1179 9 1 185.6
S. Clifford 70/106 1179 9 1
W. Levis 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.6% 85 1 0 111.1
W. Levis 14/22 85 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Brown 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 196 3
J. Brown 26 196 3 85
S. Clifford 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 167 1
S. Clifford 32 167 1 58
D. Ford 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 160 2
D. Ford 19 160 2 81
N. Cain 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 103 4
N. Cain 23 103 4 13
W. Levis 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 59 2
W. Levis 11 59 2 12
R. Slade 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 49 2
R. Slade 20 49 2 9
N. Eury 40 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 44 1
N. Eury 6 44 1 10
K. Hamler 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 16 0
K. Hamler 1 16 0 16
M. Shuster 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
M. Shuster 1 -5 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Hamler 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 353 3
K. Hamler 16 353 3 58
J. Dotson 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 163 2
J. Dotson 10 163 2 56
P. Freiermuth 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 162 2
P. Freiermuth 12 162 2 28
R. Slade 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 90 0
R. Slade 6 90 0 40
J. Brown 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 88 1
J. Brown 5 88 1 37
J. Shorter 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 88 0
J. Shorter 7 88 0 18
N. Bowers 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 70 1
N. Bowers 2 70 1 55
C. Sullivan-Brown 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 56 0
C. Sullivan-Brown 8 56 0 14
D. Chisena 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 40 0
D. Chisena 1 40 0 40
D. Ford 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 30 0
D. Ford 5 30 0 15
D. George 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 28 0
D. George 2 28 0 20
W. Carr 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 27 0
W. Carr 3 27 0 11
N. Cain 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 22 0
N. Cain 2 22 0 13
Z. Kuntz 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
Z. Kuntz 2 18 0 10
I. Lutz 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
I. Lutz 1 15 0 15
J. Weller 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
J. Weller 1 10 0 10
B. Strange 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 1
B. Strange 1 4 1 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Reid 29 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Reid 0-0 0 2
J. Johnson 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Johnson 0-0 0 1
T. Castro-Fields 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Castro-Fields 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Pinegar 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
4/4 26/26
J. Pinegar 4/4 0 26/26 38
J. Stout 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
2/3 0/0
J. Stout 2/3 0 0/0 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
