Georgia-Tennessee Preview

  • Oct 04, 2019

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Georgia’s Kirby Smart and Tennessee’s Jeremy Pruitt have similar backgrounds, but they haven’t produced a similar level of success thus far in their head coaching tenures.

Smart believes it’s only a matter of time before Pruitt revitalizes Tennessee. He’s just hoping the Volunteers’ emergence doesn’t start Saturday when they (1-3, 0-1 Southeastern Conference) host Smart’s third-ranked Bulldogs (4-0. 1-0).

“They're on the brink of something special,” Smart said.

Smart and Pruitt are both former Alabama defensive coordinators. Smart filled that role from 2008-15. Pruitt was Alabama’s defensive coordinator the next two seasons before coming to Tennessee.

Tennessee hired Pruitt with the hope he eventually could match what Smart is doing at Georgia, even though that figured to be a major challenge.

Pruitt took over a Tennessee program coming off a 4-8 season in which it went winless in SEC competition. Georgia won at least 10 games in four of the five seasons preceding Smart’s arrival.

“Jeremy Pruitt is not a bad football coach,” SEC Network analyst and former Auburn coach Gene Chizik said. “He inherited a situation that was more difficult than the one Kirby inherited. That’s the bottom line.”

After going 5-7 in Pruitt’s debut season last year, Tennessee opened the 2019 season with a stunning loss to 26-point underdog Georgia State and hasn’t recovered. In the meantime, Smart owns a 36-10 record at Georgia as the Bulldogs chase their third straight SEC East title.

Pruitt still has the backing of Tennessee athletic director Phillip Fulmer.

“I totally believe in Coach Pruitt and the job that he’s doing,” Fulmer said this week on the “Vol Calls” radio show. “He’s a leader. He’s a recruiter. He’s a hard worker. He’s tough-minded. He confronts the issues that we have.”

One major difference between the two teams is at quarterback.

Georgia’s Jake Fromm is a third-year starter who hasn’t thrown an interception all season. Tennessee’s Jarrett Guarantano has struggled enough that he was briefly benched in favor of true freshman Brian Maurer during a 34-3 loss to No. 10 Florida two weeks ago.

Fromm also has plenty of help. Georgia enters Saturday’s game as a 24 ½-point favorite and leads the SEC in rushing offense and run defense . Georgia and No. 14 Iowa are the only Football Bowl Subdivision teams that haven’t allowed a touchdown run this season.

“It’s probably the best Georgia team that I can ever remember at this point in time in the season,” Pruitt said.

Pruitt believes his team also is making progress. Pruitt said last week Tennessee was “100 times better” than it was at this time a year ago, even though that’s not reflected in the Vols’ record.

Smart agrees that Tennessee has improved.

“They were thinner at some positions last year,” Smart said. “They've got more guys. They're rolling and playing more guys. They're playing really hard and they play really physical. You look at the games they've played this year, they've had some self-inflicted wounds. Otherwise, they're winning or in those games.’’

Some other things to know heading into Saturday’s Georgia-Tennessee game.

CHANEY FACES FORMER TEAM

Tennessee offensive coordinator Jim Chaney was Georgia’s offensive coordinator from 2016-18.

Chaney isn’t the only Tennessee assistant with Georgia ties. Pruitt was Georgia’s defensive coordinator from 2014-15. Vols offensive line coach Will Friend, defensive line coach Tracy Rocker, inside linebackers coach Kevin Sherrer and tight ends coach Brian Niedermeyer have worked at Georgia.

BREAKING THE TIE

The Georgia-Tennessee series is tied 23-23-2 heading into Saturday. A Georgia victory would enable the Bulldogs to lead the series for the first time since the early 1990s.

PERFECT KICKERS

Tennessee’s Brent Cimaglia is 9 of 9 and Georgia’s Rodrigo Blankenship is 8 of 8 on field-goal attempts this season.

HOMECOMING FOR MAYS

Georgia offensive guard Cade Mays is a Knoxville, Tennessee, native whose father played for the Vols. Mays verbally committed to Tennessee before signing with Georgia instead. His younger brother Cooper is a high school senior who plans to play for Tennessee.

This also will be a homecoming for Georgia tight end Eli Wolf, a graduate transfer from Tennessee.

TAYLOR’S PASS RUSH

Tennessee’s Darrell Taylor recorded three sacks against Georgia last season but could have trouble making the same kind of impact Saturday. Georgia has allowed just one sack all season.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

AP sports writer Charles Odum in Athens, Georgia, contributed to this report.

Georgia
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Fromm 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75.6% 788 6 0 180.5
J. Fromm 62/82 788 6 0
S. Bennett 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
78.3% 233 2 1 183.4
S. Bennett 18/23 233 2 1
N. Priestley 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 2 0 0 58.4
N. Priestley 1/2 2 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Swift 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
49 388 3
D. Swift 49 388 3 40
B. Herrien 35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 163 3
B. Herrien 29 163 3 19
Z. White 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 141 2
Z. White 19 141 2 29
K. McIntosh 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 128 1
K. McIntosh 13 128 1 62
J. Cook 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 99 2
J. Cook 9 99 2 37
D. Robertson 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 29 0
D. Robertson 2 29 0 15
T. Simmons 87 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 26 0
T. Simmons 4 26 0 9
S. Clark 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 19 0
S. Clark 6 19 0 7
S. Bennett 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 15 1
S. Bennett 2 15 1 14
J. Fromm 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 12 0
J. Fromm 5 12 0 9
P. Hudson 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
P. Hudson 1 5 0 5
N. Priestley 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
N. Priestley 1 -1 0 0
M. Landers 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -6 0
M. Landers 1 -6 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Blaylock 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 179 2
D. Blaylock 9 179 2 60
G. Pickens 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 162 1
G. Pickens 9 162 1 43
L. Cager 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 139 2
L. Cager 10 139 2 38
E. Wolf 17 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 98 0
E. Wolf 7 98 0 24
D. Robertson 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 92 2
D. Robertson 10 92 2 19
D. Swift 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 75 1
D. Swift 6 75 1 48
J. Cook 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 57 0
J. Cook 6 57 0 19
M. Landers 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 37 0
M. Landers 4 37 0 15
K. Jackson 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 31 0
K. Jackson 2 31 0 32
T. Simmons 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 30 0
T. Simmons 3 30 0 12
J. FitzPatrick 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 22 0
J. FitzPatrick 1 22 0 22
B. Herrien 35 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 20 0
B. Herrien 3 20 0 12
J. Johnson 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
J. Johnson 2 20 0 11
C. Woerner 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 15 0
C. Woerner 4 15 0 6
W. Erdman 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
W. Erdman 2 14 0 12
P. Hudson 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
P. Hudson 1 14 0 14
T. Blount 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
T. Blount 1 13 0 13
Z. White 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
Z. White 1 5 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
L. Cine 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
L. Cine 0-0 0 1
D. Wilson 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Wilson 0-0 0 1
J. Reed 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Reed 0-0 0 1
L. Brini 36 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
L. Brini 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Blankenship 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
8/8 21/21
R. Blankenship 8/8 0 21/21 45
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Tennessee
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Guarantano 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.5% 736 7 4 147.2
J. Guarantano 60/93 736 7 4
B. Maurer 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
30.8% 44 0 1 43.8
B. Maurer 4/13 44 0 1
J. Shrout 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 23 0 0 54.8
J. Shrout 3/9 23 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Chandler 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
52 282 2
T. Chandler 52 282 2 53
E. Gray 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 165 0
E. Gray 38 165 0 16
T. Jordan 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 65 0
T. Jordan 15 65 0 14
F. Orr 40 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 32 0
F. Orr 7 32 0 12
C. Omer 42 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 24 0
C. Omer 2 24 0 18
B. Maurer 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 17 1
B. Maurer 7 17 1 8
J. Christian 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 12 0
J. Christian 2 12 0 7
R. Keyton 80 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
R. Keyton 1 10 0 10
J. Jones 21 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
J. Jones 1 9 0 9
Q. Crouch 27 LB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
Q. Crouch 1 4 0 4
J. Jennings 15 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
J. Jennings 1 2 0 2
J. Palmer 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
J. Palmer 1 0 0 0
J. Guarantano 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 -4 0
J. Guarantano 17 -4 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Jennings 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 281 4
J. Jennings 19 281 4 51
M. Callaway 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 154 2
M. Callaway 10 154 2 39
J. Palmer 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 115 0
J. Palmer 10 115 0 18
D. Wood-Anderson 4 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 90 0
D. Wood-Anderson 5 90 0 54
E. Gray 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 60 0
E. Gray 9 60 0 14
C. Tillman 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 41 1
C. Tillman 3 41 1 28
B. Johnson 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 31 0
B. Johnson 2 31 0 22
P. Fant 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 19 0
P. Fant 1 19 0 19
A. Pope 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 5 0
A. Pope 2 5 0 5
T. Jordan 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 5 0
T. Jordan 2 5 0 3
T. Chandler 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 4 0
T. Chandler 3 4 0 4
B. Maurer 18 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
B. Maurer 1 -2 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Jackson 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Jackson 0-0 0 1
A. Taylor 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Taylor 0-0 0 1
N. Warrior 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
N. Warrior 0-0 0 1
K. Solomon 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Solomon 0-0 0 1
J. Banks 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. Banks 0-0 0 2
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Cimaglia 42 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
9/9 11/11
B. Cimaglia 9/9 0 11/11 38
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
NCAA FB Scores