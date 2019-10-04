Drive Chart
WASH
STNFRD

Washington-Stanford Preview

  • AP
  • Oct 04, 2019

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) Washington coach Chris Petersen isn't joking when he says he's not quite sure what to make of Stanford.

While the 15th-ranked Huskies have had some success against the Cardinal over the past decade, they haven't won on The Farm since 2007.

''Just their style is different, certainly on offense,'' Petersen said. ''(They're a) multiple tight end team, always have been. A lot of checks. Slow the game down. Not a tempo team, so you get less plays. You've got to be efficient with your drives and all those types of things.''

Washington (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12) has turned its season around since losing to California in the Pac-12 opener. The Huskies take a three-game winning streak into Saturday night's game, including a 28-14 victory over USC.

The road game against Stanford (2-3, 1-2) and another at Arizona are all prelude to the Huskies' Oct. 19 showdown against No. 13 Oregon.

First, Washington has to figure out how to win at Stanford. The Huskies have lost their last five games there, three of them blowouts.

Much of that came while Stanford was a Pac-12 powerhouse. This year has been vastly different.

The Cardinal had to hold off a late rally to beat Oregon State last week after three consecutive lopsided losses to USC, No. 18 UCF and Oregon. Stanford is also dealing with uncertainty at quarterback due to K.J. Costello's lingering thumb injury.

''We just have to push for consistency,'' Stanford coach David Shaw said. ''Not just consistency of not screwing up but consistency of trying to play at a high level because that's what it's going to take this week against Washington. They are nonstop. We can't afford to have lapses against a good football team like this.''

Then again, there is that homefield advantage.

''I hope there is a big crowd there,'' Washington running back Salvon Ahmed said. ''I heard they call it the library over there. They give us a really good game every year. I hope that we come out and execute everything possible.''

Here are a few other things to watch for when Stanford hosts Washington on Saturday night:

STANFORD QB

Costello was hoping to be able to throw after taking last week off, although Shaw wasn't very optimistic about the prospect of getting his starting quarterback back in the lineup. ''K.J. is still listed somewhere between questionable and doubtful,'' Shaw said. ''I have no doubts about his passion. I have no doubts about his ability. This is just health.'' Davis Mills started against Oregon State in place of Costello and passed for 245 yards and three touchdowns. He also caught a touchdown on a pass from tight end Colby Parkinson.

ON THE RUN

Ahmed broke out in a big way last week against USC. The junior rushed for a career-high 153 yards that was highlighted by his 89-yard touchdown run, the longest running play for Washington in 25 years. Ahmed missed the Huskies' win at BYU to get fully recovered from a leg injury and taking the week off proved to be the best move. Thanks to Ahmed's big day against the Trojans, he now leads the Pac-12 averaging 99.7 yards per game on the ground. But it wasn't easy sitting out two weeks ago. ''It was hard to watch. I love to play this game. I want to be out there with my teammates whenever possible, but I'm so confident in our running back room that we were going to be OK and I was going to be back soon,'' Ahmed said.

YOUTH IS SERVED

Washington has not been shy about giving its young defensive backs a chance to shine. Safety Cameron Williams has made the most of it, including two interceptions last week against the Trojans. He also made a youthful mistake biting on play action and helping give up USC's one big play - a 44-yard touchdown. Williams isn't alone. The Huskies have given plenty of snaps to fellow youngsters Trent McDuffie, Asa Turner and Kyler Gordon.

EFFICIENT EASON

Jacob Eason was mostly an afterthought in the win over USC, but not because of a poor performance by the Washington quarterback. Eason was 16 of 26 for 180 yards in the victory but didn't commit any turnovers and ran the Huskies offense efficiently. He may have a chance at a few more big plays in the passing game against the Cardinal, who rank ninth in the conference giving up 287 yards per game through the air.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
1234T
15 Washington 4-1 -----
Stanford 2-3 -----
STNFRD 15, O/U 51.5
Stanford Stadium Stanford, CA
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Washington
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Eason 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71% 1243 10 2 163
J. Eason 103/145 1243 10 2
J. Sirmon 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 19 0 0 119.9
J. Sirmon 2/3 19 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. Ahmed 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
61 399 3
S. Ahmed 61 399 3 89
R. Newton 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
54 262 6
R. Newton 54 262 6 23
S. McGrew 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
35 212 1
S. McGrew 35 212 1 36
M. Braxton 36 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 43 0
M. Braxton 2 43 0 34
J. Eason 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 19 0
J. Eason 16 19 0 9
A. Baccellia 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 19 1
A. Baccellia 2 19 1 11
C. McClatcher 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 18 0
C. McClatcher 5 18 0 19
K. Pleasant 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 9 0
K. Pleasant 7 9 0 8
R. Porter 46 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
R. Porter 1 1 0 1
J. Sirmon 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -5 0
J. Sirmon 2 -5 0 1
H. Bryant 1 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -8 0
H. Bryant 1 -8 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
H. Bryant 1 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 334 1
H. Bryant 23 334 1 47
A. Fuller 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 327 4
A. Fuller 27 327 4 37
A. Baccellia 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 235 2
A. Baccellia 18 235 2 50
C. Otton 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 118 0
C. Otton 10 118 0 36
C. McClatcher 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 91 1
C. McClatcher 9 91 1 20
S. Ahmed 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 46 0
S. Ahmed 6 46 0 14
T. Bynum 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 32 0
T. Bynum 2 32 0 21
P. Nacua 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 28 1
P. Nacua 1 28 1 28
K. Pleasant 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 18 0
K. Pleasant 1 18 0 18
R. Newton 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 1
R. Newton 2 16 1 17
S. McGrew 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 14 0
S. McGrew 5 14 0 11
A. Osborne 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
A. Osborne 1 -2 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
E. Molden 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
E. Molden 0-0 0 1
C. Williams 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
C. Williams 0-0 0 3
A. Turner 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Turner 0-0 0 1
M. Bryant 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
M. Bryant 0-0 0 2
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
P. Henry 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
9/9 22/22
P. Henry 9/9 0 22/22 49
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Stanford
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Mills 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 597 4 1 139.2
D. Mills 50/80 597 4 1
K. Costello 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.4% 471 2 2 101.2
K. Costello 53/94 471 2 2
C. Parkinson 84 TE
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 8 1 0 497.2
C. Parkinson 1/1 8 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Scarlett 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
94 413 1
C. Scarlett 94 413 1 45
A. Jones 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 86 1
A. Jones 14 86 1 35
D. Maddox 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 42 0
D. Maddox 14 42 0 8
C. Wedington 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 30 0
C. Wedington 3 30 0 17
K. Costello 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 5 0
K. Costello 14 5 0 8
N. Peat 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
N. Peat 1 5 0 5
D. Mills 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 -8 0
D. Mills 15 -8 0 16
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Wilson 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 266 3
M. Wilson 19 266 3 39
C. Parkinson 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 222 1
C. Parkinson 20 222 1 36
C. Wedington 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 214 1
C. Wedington 25 214 1 26
O. St. Brown 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 144 0
O. St. Brown 12 144 0 25
C. Scarlett 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 106 0
C. Scarlett 11 106 0 18
S. Fehoko 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 37 0
S. Fehoko 2 37 0 21
A. Jones 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 27 0
A. Jones 4 27 0 11
D. Maddox 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 25 0
D. Maddox 2 25 0 27
D. Mills 15 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 1
D. Mills 1 8 1 8
T. Fisk 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
T. Fisk 1 8 0 8
N. Peat 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 7 0
N. Peat 2 7 0 11
H. Heimuli 34 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 6 0
H. Heimuli 2 6 0 4
S. Harrington 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
S. Harrington 1 5 0 5
B. Tremayne 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 1
B. Tremayne 1 3 1 3
J. Symonds 24 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
J. Symonds 1 -2 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Pryts 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Pryts 0-0 0 1
P. Adebo 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
P. Adebo 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Toner 26 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
8/12 11/11
J. Toner 8/12 0 11/11 35
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
NCAA FB Scores