Georgia's brief foray outside of the top 10 of the AP Poll did not last very long. The Bulldogs, who fell outside of that range for the first time since 2020 last week, vaulted right back up to No. 8 ahead of Week 13 after a dominant 31-17 win against Tennessee.

As a result, the Vols dropped four spots to No. 10, just holding on to a top-10 spot for a fifth consecutive week. With the win, Georgia took a huge step towards both the SEC Championship Game and the College Football Playoff. The Bulldogs are also in good position to finish the year with 10 wins for a fourth straight season under Kirby Smart, since they close the year with a pair of winnable games against UMass and Georgia Tech.

Across the country, BYU's outlook isn't as positive. The Cougars were knocked from the unbeaten ranks in Week 12 with a stunning 17-13 loss against now 4-6 Kansas. As a result, they plummeted all the way to No. 14.

Staying in the Big 12, Iowa State took another step towards its first 10-win season in program history by downing Cincinnati and was rewarded by landing at 22nd in the AP poll, while Arizona State continued an impressive turnaround season under coach Kenny Dillingham by beating previously top-20 Kansas State. The Sun Devils landed at No. 21 this week, giving them their first AP ranking since 2021.

Here's how the AP Top 25 worked out after Week 12. First-place votes are in parentheses.

Week 13 AP Top 25 poll

Schools that dropped out: No. 20 Kansas State; No. 21 LSU; No. 22 Louisville; No. 24 Missouri

Others receiving votes: Missouri 56, Memphis 38, Kansas St. 36, Syracuse 21, Louisville 15, Pittsburgh 6, LSU 6, Louisiana 5, Vanderbilt 4, Colorado St. 2, Duke 2, James Madison 2, Georgia Tech 1