Mid-American Conference teams trending in opposite directions clash when the Buffalo Bulls battle the Eastern Michigan Eagles in Wednesday night MACtion. Buffalo is coming off a 51-48 overtime win over Ball State on Nov. 12, while Eastern Michigan dropped a 35-10 decision at Ohio last Wednesday. The Bulls (6-4, 4-2 MAC), who are tied for fourth in the conference, are 2-3 on the road in 2024. The Eagles (5-5, 2-4 MAC), who are tied for eighth in the MAC, are 3-2 on their home field.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at Rynearson Stadium in Ypsilanti, Mich. Eastern Michigan holds a 7-4 edge in the all-time series, but Buffalo has won four of the last six meetings. The Bulls are 1-point favorites in the latest Buffalo vs. Eastern Michigan odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 52. Before making any Eastern vs. Buffalo Michigan picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and it is a strong 21-15 on all top-rated picks over the past seven weeks of this season. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

The model has set its sights on Buffalo vs. EMU. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football betting lines and trends for EMU vs. Buffalo:

Buffalo vs. Eastern Michigan spread: Buffalo -1



Buffalo vs. Eastern Michigan over/under: 52 points

Buffalo vs. Eastern Michigan money line: Buffalo -108, Eastern Michigan -118

BUF: The Bulls have hit the money line in five of their last 10 games (+3.85 units)

EMU: The Eagles have covered the spread in eight of their last 12 games (+3.60 units)

Buffalo vs. Eastern Michigan picks: See picks at SportsLine

Buffalo vs. Easter Michigan streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why you should back Eastern Michigan

Senior quarterback Cole Snyder, who played the last two seasons at Buffalo, leads the Eagles' offense. The fifth-year player has completed 209 of 347 passes (60.2%) for 2,242 yards and 12 touchdowns with six interceptions and a rating of 122.5. He has also rushed for 297 yards and four touchdowns. In a 38-34 win over Central Michigan on Oct. 19, he threw for 300 yards and three touchdowns with one interception, and rushed for 48 yards and a score.

Senior running back Delbert Mimms III powers the Eagles' rushing attack. He played four seasons at North Carolina State before transferring prior to this season. In 10 games, he has carried 154 times for 629 yards (4.1 average) and seven touchdowns. He also has caught 15 passes for 124 yards (8.3 average) and one touchdown. In a 52-33 win at Kent State on Sept. 28, he carried 23 times for 145 yards (6.3 average) and two touchdowns. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Buffalo

The Bulls are powered by senior quarterback C.J. Ogbonna, who is a dual threat on offense. In 10 games, he has completed 149 of 267 passes (55.8%) for 1,791 yards and 13 touchdowns with four interceptions and a rating of 125.2. He has also rushed 88 times for 221 yards (2.5 average) and six touchdowns. In the overtime win over Ball State, he passed for 264 yards and three touchdowns with two picks, while rushing seven times for 55 yards (7.9 average) and two touchdowns.

Sophomore wide receiver Victor Snow is his top target. He has a team-high 39 receptions for 498 yards (12.8 average) and four touchdowns. He has also carried nine times for 61 yards (6.8 average) and two touchdowns. In the win over Ball State, he caught six passes for 74 yards (12.3 average) and one touchdown. In a 48-41 loss to Western Michigan on Oct. 19, he caught seven passes for 84 yards (12.0 average) and one touchdown. He also rushed twice for 24 yards and one score. See which team to pick here.

How to make Buffalo vs. Eastern Michigan picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 61 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.



So who wins Buffalo vs. Eastern Michigan, and which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up well over $2,000 on its FBS college football picks since its inception, and find out.