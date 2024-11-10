The biggest game on the Week 12 college football slate will see No. 6 Tennessee travel to Athens to face No. 11 Georgia in a critical SEC showdown. The Bulldogs are coming off a 28-10 loss to Ole Miss and will face a Tennessee team in contention to get to Atlanta for the SEC title game.

Tennessee, Texas A&M and Texas are the only three teams in the SEC with just one loss as the stretch run approaches. No. 5 Texas is in action on the road against Arkansas, while Texas A&M will host New Mexico State.

Deion Sanders and Colorado have been one of college football's biggest surprises in 2024. The Buffaloes currently sit in second place in the Big 12 standings behind BYU and control their own destiny to in the race reach the conference title game. Colorado is in action against preseason Big 12 favorite Utah at home.

Here's a look at the early lines for Week 12. Odds via FanDuel. Use FanDuel promo code to get in the game with all the latest college football spreads.

The big games

No. 11 Georgia (-10.5) vs. No. 6 Tennessee: This game will shake up the top of the SEC standings. With losses to Ole Miss and Alabama, Georgia could use this game to add to a résumé that already includes victories over Clemson and Texas. Tennessee is coming off a 33-14 win over Mississippi State and has won its last four games since falling to Arkansas on the road.

No. 24 Missouri at No. 23 South Carolina (-13.5): South Carolina is nearly a two-touchdown favorite on sports betting apps at home against Missouri. The Gamecocks have won their last three games since losing to Ole Miss and Alabama in back-to-back weeks. Missouri is coming off a thrilling 30-23 win over Oklahoma at home. The Tigers won that game without starting quarterback Brady Cook.

No. 1 Oregon (-14.5) at Wisconsin: Oregon opens as a 14.5-point betting favorite on the road against Wisconsin. The Ducks have won their last four games by double-digits and both sides of the football are clicking for Dan Lanning and company. The Badgers are one win away from reaching bowl eligibility.

No. 3 Texas (-16.5) at Arkansas: Arkansas has played spoiler before in this spot. The Razorbacks knocked off Tennessee at home but enter this game as a 16.5-point underdog. Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers tossed five touchdown passes in a 49-17 win over Florida at home. The Longhorns continue to control their own destiny to get to the conference title game.

Utah vs. No. 18 Colorado (-10.5): Raise your hand if you had Colorado at 7-2 and in the thick of the College Football Playoff race at this point in the season. If you did, buy yourself a lottery ticket. Colorado is coming off a 41-27 win over Texas Tech, while Utah is coming off a heartbreaking last-second loss to BYU.

Best of the rest