Garrett Nussmeier will be back at LSU for his senior season.

Nussmeier, who threw for 3,739 yards and 26 touchdowns in his first season as LSU's starting quarterback, announced Wednesday night that he will return to Baton Rouge for his final season of eligibility.

Nussmeier spent two seasons as the backup to Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels before moving into the starting role. He is viewed as a potential high-round NFL draft pick, but he has decided to return to school in an effort to improve his draft stock instead of testing the NFL waters.

"Since a young kid, all I have ever wanted was to grow up and play in the NFL," Nussmeier said in a video he posted on social media. "God brought me to LSU for a reason. I had to observe and trust in his timing and his plan for me time and time again. I stayed at LSU because of that reason, and again, I feel like my time at LSU is not over. I am officially announcing that I am returning for my final year of eligibility and I am fully committed to bringing this university a championship."

Nussmeier's return is huge news for an LSU program that had an underwhelming 8-4 record in Brian Kelly's third year as coach. On top of that, the Tigers recently lost the commitment of No. 1 recruit Bryce Underwood, who instead signed with Michigan in a high-profile flip.

With Nussmeier still in the fold, LSU has its answer at the quarterback position entering a pivotal year for Kelly in Baton Rouge.

After Daniels declared for the draft last fall, Nussmeier made his first career start vs. Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl and threw for 395 yards and three touchdowns. Nussmeier had already generated excitement about his abilities behind the scenes, but his play in the bowl game only increased the hype.

Nussmeier has shown flashes of brilliance this season, including multiple passing efforts of 400-plus yards, but has also struggled with turnovers. He has first-round potential, NFL scouts have told CBS Sports.

"If I had to take one (of the 2025 quarterbacks), I'd probably take Nuss," a scout said in November. "Not saying first QB taken or first round, but he'd be the most I'm most comfortable taking a shot on. Just the way he plays the position. Got to tame some of the gunslinger in him and he's small, but he makes all the throws and knows how to play the position."

Entering LSU's bowl game -- a matchup with Baylor in the Texas Bowl -- Nussmeier's 11 interceptions are the second-most among SEC quarterbacks.