The Oregon Ducks were the top-ranked team heading into the College Football Playoff 2025, but their season came to an end after they were blown out by Ohio State in the quarterfinals. Oregon went 12-0 during its first season in the Big Ten before winning the conference championship in a 45-37 victory over Penn State. Head coach Dan Lanning heads into the offseason looking to improve the Oregon football roster ahead of the new college football season, which will mark his fourth year at the helm. The Ducks are losing veteran quarterback Dillon Gabriel, with sophomore Dante Moore expected to take over the starting job.

Gabriel led the Ducks to their second undefeated regular season in school history, so Moore has big shoes to fill next season. Lanning will be trying to use the college football transfer portal and Oregon football recruiting to add talent around Moore in the offseason.

The Duck Territory insiders are providing on-the-ground updates on every development in the Oregon football program, including insights from Kirk McNair, Alex Scarborough, Mike Rodak and Cody Goodwin, who have deep-rooted ties inside and around the Oregon community.

Oregon football roster news

Gabriel is not the only significant loss offensively, as junior running back Jordan James declared for the 2025 NFL Draft this week. James is coming off his first career 1,000-yard season for the Ducks, wrapping up three seasons in Eugene after getting flipped from Georgia to Oregon during the recruiting process. He became the second player to announce his decision to go pro, as wide receiver Tez Johnson also declared.

Johnson led Oregon with 83 receptions for 898 yards and 10 touchdowns, despite sitting out one full game and part of another due to a shoulder injury. The Ducks had a third player declare later in the day on Monday, with defensive tackle Derrick Harmon thanking Lanning and others for their support in a social media post. Harmon had five sacks, two forced fumbles and a team-high nine quarterback hurries while earning All-Big Ten honors.

The Ducks are reportedly in the mix for 4-star transfer running back Makhi Hughes from Tulane, who would be an immediate replacement for James. Hughes has two years of eligibility remaining after rushing for 1,401 yards and 15 touchdowns for the Green Wave this season. He has already taken an official visit to Oregon.

