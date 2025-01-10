Penn State's first trip to the College Football Playoff ended on Thursday when the Nittany Lions lost a heartbreaker against Notre Dame in the semifinals. It marked the third straight season with double-digit wins for James Franklin's squad and was arguably the most successful season since Penn State's undefeated 1994 campaign. Penn State football transfer portal news could come in quickly since players only have five days to put their name in following the CFP semifinal loss. January 15, meanwhile, is the hard deadline for underclassmen to enter the 2025 NFL Draft.

Penn State football roster news

The Nittany Lions will be losing at least two likely first-round NFL Draft picks in junior defensive end Abdul Carter and senior tight end Tyler Warren. Warren is a senior and news of Carter's early entry broke shortly after Penn State's loss to Notre Dame.

Quarterback Drew Allar has announced his intention to return for his senior season, however some draft pundits have discussed the possibility of him reconsidering after a strong CFP run. Penn State will wait on NFL Draft decisions from junior running backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen.

Portal activity has been relatively quiet for PSU thus far since the Nittany Lions have been in a playoff run. Four players, none of whom were major contributors, have entered the portal. Penn State is doing most of its roster building via traditional recruiting with 27 incoming freshmen in the 2025 class. It has, however, added three transfers thus far -- receivers Devonte Ross and Kyron Hudson and edge rusher Enai White. Get more football roster updates at Lions247.

