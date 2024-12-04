The Purdue Boilermakers fired head coach Ryan Walters following a 1-11 campaign, and they don't have to look far to find inspiration for making the right hire. Their in-state rivals, Indiana, hired Curt Cignetti before the 2024 season and went from 3-9 to a potential spot in the College Football Playoff a year later. That type of turnaround is a huge ask, but it shows that the Purdue football coaching search could pay huge dividends if the right hire is made. The Purdue football coaching hot board features up-and-coming candidates in a similar mold to what Walters was when he was hired as one of the nation's top defensive coordinators in 2022. It also features proven head coaching options like what Purdue went with in 2017 when it hired Jeff Brohm. If you love the Boilermakers, or just want to know who will call the shots for Purdue football in the future, be sure to see what the proven team of insiders are saying at The Boiler Sports Report, the 247Sports affiliate that covers Purdue.

Top Purdue football coach candidates

One name the Williams has identified as a potential target on the premium message board is Liberty head coach Jamey Chadwell. Long viewed as a candidate at multiple SEC schools, the Tennessee native hasn't found the right mutual fit yet, but perhaps a reclamation job in the Big Ten would be a match for him.

Chadwell turned around Division II program North Greenville, became the first coach to win two Big South titles at Charleston Southern and then made Coastal Carolina a power in the Sun Belt, a run highlighted by back-to-back 11-win seasons in 2020 and 2021.

He took a reportedly lucrative offer at Liberty in 2023 and promptly led the Flames to a 13-1 mark and an appearance in the Fiesta Bowl. With success at every level, it's likely only a matter of time before he takes a Power Four job, making him an intriguing Purdue football coaching candidate to keep an eye on. See more candidates at The Boiler Sports Report.

