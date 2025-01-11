After recording just one 10-win season between 2010 and 2023, the Texas Longhorns have returned to college football's elite circle. Their 2024-25 College Football Playoff run came to and end on Friday against a red-hot Ohio State squad, but the Longhorns have now won 25 combined games since the beginning of last season and been among the final four teams standing in both years. Quarterback Quinn Ewers was a big part of that success, but the torch willy likely be handed to Arch Manning in 2025 as the Longhorns look to finish the job.

Texas football roster news

Ewers, a redshirt junior, has a year of eligibility remaining, though he's expected to formally declare for the NFL Draft before the Jan. 15 deadline. That would clear the deck for Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, and the top recruit in the 2023 class, to be the full-time starter in 2025. He'll be draft eligible in 2026, so the Longhorns will likely want to assure themselves at least one full season with him at the helm.

Coach Steve Sarkisian has elevated recruiting at Texas to a level only seen at places like Alabama and Georgia in recent history. The Longhorns landed the No. 1 class in the 2025 cycle. That's the fourth straight top-five class, via 247Sports rankings, that he's landed. He's been a bit more selective in the transfer portal, but Texas does already have commitments from defensive linemen Travis Shaw (UNC) and Cole Brevard (Purdue), linebacker Brad Spence (Arkansas) and punter Jack Bouwmeester (Utah) in this cycle.

The Longhorns could have as many as a dozen players drafted in 2025, with offensive linemen Kelvin Banks Jr. and Cameron Williams, receiver Isaiah Bond and cornerback Jahdae Barron among the players who could go early.

