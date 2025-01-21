Ohio State coach Ryan Day and a handful of players were caught up in a golf cart accident while traversing between media responsibilities after the Buckeyes' College Football Playoff National Championship victory over Notre Dame.

Day, quarterback Will Howard, linebacker Cody Simon and a few others were aboard the cart driven by an operations staffer heading to interviews. The staffer tried to reverse and take a turn, but misjudged the turn and slammed into the wall. The wheel appeared to knock out of socket as the cart stalled.

Warning: the below video contains explicit language

Howard and Simon jogged off the cart while laughing, a funny story to tell their friends and families about the day they won a championship. Day looked slightly dejected and walked away with his head down and hands in his pockets flanked by the police officer who accompanied them on the cart.

The accident was a small blip on a historically brilliant day for Ohio State. The Buckeyes outlasted Notre Dame at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta to win a national championship with 231 yards and two touchdowns from Howard. Running back Quinshon Judkins added 100 yards rushing and three total touchdowns in the win. The Buckeyes' victory was the first by any team in the 12-team CFP era.

Day and the CFP staff are lucky that the accident happened after they won the game. After Ohio State lost to Michigan State in the 2013 Big Ten Championship Game, then-coach Urban Meyer was photographed on a cart sadly eating a pizza, a moment that became a college football meme. Instead, this cart moment will laughed off.