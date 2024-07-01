Brown (6-5) earned the win Monday against Toronto, allowing two hits and three walks over six scoreless innings. He struck out five.
The Houston right-hander continued his torrid hot streak, tossing an eighth consecutive quality start. Over those eight outings, Brown has gone 5-1 with a 1.29 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 53:14 K:BB across 49 innings. Despite sporting a 9.78 ERA after his first 23 innings, the 25-year-old has now lowered his overall ERA to 4.07 in 86.1 total innings. Brown is currently scheduled to make his next start against the Twins in Minnesota this weekend.
