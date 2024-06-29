Blanco (8-3) took the loss Friday as the Astros were downed 7-2 by the Mets, surrendering six runs (three earned) on six hits -- including three home runs -- and three walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out five.

It was a tough night for the right-hander, who served up multiple long balls for the first time since May 3 and got tagged for three for the first time in his career. Despite his struggles keeping the ball in the park, Blanco nearly escaped with his fourth straight quality start thanks to an Alex Bregman error, but he fell one out short and got the hook after 98 pitches (65 strikes). Blanco will take a 2.49 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 84:37 K:BB through 90.1 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come on the road next week in Toronto.