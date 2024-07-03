Spence (5-4) allowed one run on six hits and a walk while striking out five over 5.1 innings to earn the win over the Angels on Tuesday.

Spence was tagged for six runs over 5.1 innings in his last start, which was also against the Angels. He bounced back this time, limiting the damage on his line to a Nolan Schanuel sacrifice fly in the fifth inning. Spence is still looking for consistency as a starter, but he has been able to complete at least five frames in each of his last seven outings. He's at a 4.15 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 61:17 K:BB over 73.2 innings through 20 appearances (nine starts) overall. The 26-year-old is projected for a tough home start versus the Orioles this weekend.