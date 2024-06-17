Barger went 2-for-4 with a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's win over the Guardians.

Getting the start in right field and batting seventh, Barger stole the first bag of his MLB career after he led off the second inning with a single. The 24-year-old has started two straight games since his latest promotion, one in right and one at third base, and he's gone 3-for-7 with two RBI and a 1:2 BB:K. Barger could be in line for consistent playing time against right-handed pitching as the Jays look for an offensive spark.