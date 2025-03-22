Barger went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies.
The 25-year-old has put together a strong camp, batting .367 (11-for-30) in 15 Grapefruit League appearances with three homers, two doubles and a 4:10 BB:K. While Barger appears ticketed for a bench role with Toronto to begin the season, he could see semi-regular playing time while bouncing between third base, the outfield corners and DH.
