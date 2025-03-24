Barger may return to the major-league roster once Daulton Varsho (shoulder) is cleared to come off the injured list, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

The 25-year-old played well enough this spring to earn a place on the 26-man roster, but the Jays needed extra depth in center field with Varsho sidelined, and Barger is mostly limited to the infield and outfield corners defensively. Once Varsho rejoins the roster, which should happen early in April, it could free a spot up for Barger's bat after he went 11-for-30 (.367) in Grapefruit League action with two doubles, three homers and a 4:10 BB:K.