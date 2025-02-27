Barger (hand) is in the lineup for Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles.

A hit-by-pitch Sunday prompted X-rays, which were negative. Barger is now ready to return to action and continue his bid for a spot on the Opening Day roster as a utility man. He split his time on the major-league roster last season between third base (36 games), right field (27 games) and left field (10 appearances).