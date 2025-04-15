The Blue Jays recalled Barger from Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday.
With Nathan Lukes placed on the paternity list, Barger gets the call to the big leagues after opening the season in the minors, where he slashed .211/.311/.421 with two home runs, seven RBI and six runs scored across 45 plate appearances. Barger will provide depth at third base and in the corner outfield spots for Toronto.
