Kiner-Falefa went 4-for-5 with an RBI and three runs scored in Saturday's 9-3 win over the Yankees.

Kiner-Falefa singled and scored in the first inning and added another base-hit in the fifth. He smacked an RBI single and scored in the sixth frame and then finished his huge day by doubling and scoring again in the eighth. Since June 15, the 29-year-old has enjoyed a 13-game hit streak and seen his season average climb from .263 to .296. He also has seven home runs, 33 RBI, 32 runs scored and three steals over 277 plate appearances in what has been a surprisingly productive 2024.