Guerrero agreed to a one-year, $28.5 million contract with the Blue Jays on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Guerrero will return to Toronto in 2025 with a well-deserved $8.6 million raise. The 25-year-old produced a career-high .323 average last season while adding 30 home runs, 103 RBI, 98 runs scored and two stolen bases over 616 at-bats in 159 games. Guerrero finished sixth in the AL MVP voting in 2024, while his 5.5 WAR ranked 11th in the AL amongst hitters. The team has been open to potentially moving Guerrero to third base in 2025, but regardless of position, he remains one of the best players in baseball.