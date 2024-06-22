Guerrero went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's loss to the Guardians.

The first baseman took Carlos Carrasco deep in the fourth inning, but it was all the offense the Blue Jays could muster in a 7-1 loss. Guerrero hadn't gone yard since June 6, and while he continues to scald the ball -- he's in the 99th percentile in average exit velocity and hard-hit rate -- a 5.9 degree average launch angle is costing him power. On the season, he's batting .281 with a career-low .406 SLG, eight homers and 31 RBI in 75 games.