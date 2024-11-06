The Blue Jays are open to moving Guerrero to third base next season if they're able to acquire a first baseman this offseason, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Heyman lists Pete Alonso as the bat the Blue Jays could bring in to force a position switch for Guerrero. Vlad Jr. made 11 starts at the hot corner this season and, of course, was an everyday third baseman during his rookie year back in 2019. How eager Toronto might be to move the slugger across the diamond on a full-time basis isn't clear, but it might be considered for the opportunity to add the right bat to its lineup.