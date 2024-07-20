Kikuchi (4-9) took the loss against the Tigers on Saturday, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks with eight strikeouts over five innings.

Kikuchi allowed one run over his first five frames but loaded the bases to open the sixth. He was pulled at 94 pitches and all three inherited runners scored on a grand slam. The southpaw generated an impressive 15 swinging strikes, but he has now yielded at least four earned runs in six of his past 10 starts and hasn't won a game since June 11. On the season, he owns a 4.54 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 125:28 K:BB over 111 innings and lines up for a home matchup with the Rangers next week.