Kikuchi (4-6) allowed five runs on seven hits over four innings Monday, striking out seven and taking a loss against Boston.

Kikuchi was cursed by the long ball Monday, coughing up four solo shots in the first three innings. Tyler O'Neill accounted for two of them, including in the first inning when he went back-to-back with Rafael Devers. Kikuchi had allowed just four home runs over his previous six starts entering Monday and had not given up multiple long balls in any start this season. He's registered a 6.17 ERA over his last five starts, bumping his season ERA to 3.65 through 81.1 frames. Kikuchi's next start is projected to be in Cleveland.