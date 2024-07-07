Kelenic went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer, a walk and two strikeouts in Sunday's win over the Phillies

Kelenic was one of three Atlanta hitters to go deep off rookie Michael Mercado in the second inning. The 24-year-old continues to be a revelation for Atlanta since they started giving him regular playing time. Kelenic hit his 10th home run of the season, and all have come in his last 49 games. He's hitting .277/.313/.500 with 25 RBI and four stolen bases in that span, and he should continue hitting leadoff with Ronald Acuna (knee) out for the season.