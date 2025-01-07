Woodruff (shoulder) said Monday he's in a "really, really good spot" but is not sure he'll be ready for Opening Day, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Recovering from October 2023 surgery to repair the anterior capsule in his right shoulder, Woodruff began throwing off a mound in August and had been slated to face hitters in late September, but he wasn't physically ready so the pace of his rehab was slowed. However, the righty appears to have made significant progress since then and is throwing bullpen sessions twice per week. The next steps are for Woodruff to throw simulated innings and then face hitters. Next week, he will travel to the Brewers' pitching lab in Phoenix to get a status report on his stuff. While Woodruff is preparing to be ready by Opening Day, he's not able to say whether he'll reach that goal since he has many things to still check off his rehab to-do list. A clearer picture on the righty's timetable should be available during spring training.