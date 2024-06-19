Megill retired the only batter he faced to earn the save in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Angels.

The Brewers led 6-0 going into the ninth inning, but both Elieser Hernandez and Joel Payamps struggled. That led to Megill entering the game with runners on first and second, and he got Taylor Ward to fly out to end the Angels' rally. Megill has a save in six straight outings and he's converted his last eight chances. He's now 14-for-15 on the year with a 2.11 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 26:7 K:BB over 21.1 innings, functioning as the Brewers' primary closer while Devin Williams (back) is out.