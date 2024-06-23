The season-ending elbow surgery that Miley underwent May 7 in Cincinnati was a hybrid procedure designed to accelerate the left-hander's recovery timeline compared to the typical Tommy John surgery, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Miley's surgery was overseen by Dr. Timothy Kremchek, who previously performed the same hybrid procedure on the veteran southpaw's former teammate, Justin Wilson, in 2022. Kremchek relayed that he was "super happy" with how Miley's UCL procedure went, creating optimism that the 37-year-old could make a full recovery in as few as 10-to-12 months, compared to the 12-to-18-month recovery timeline that Tommy John surgery typically entails. The elbow surgery was the first of Miley's career, though he acknowledged that the ligament damage in his pitching arm had been bothering him for years. Though Miley is hopeful to resume throwing bullpen sessions and facing hitters by next spring before making his 2025 debut at some point in late April or early May, it's unclear if he'll be doing so in a Brewers uniform. His contract contains a $12 million mutual option and $1.5 million buyout for 2025.