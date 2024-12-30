Miley (elbow) is aiming to pitch during the second half of spring training and be ready for major-league games by late April or early May, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

A free agent, Miley underwent a hybrid UCL repair on his left elbow in May. The left-hander is 38 years old but wants to continue his career and hopes he can make it back to a major-league mound just 12 months or less post-surgery. Miley said his shoulder and the UCL part of his elbow feel "amazing," but he has bone spurs in the back of his elbow that he's "not recovering from great right now." The southpaw hopes to re-sign with the Brewers, but if that isn't in the cards he plans to be selective about where he pitches because he has two young children.