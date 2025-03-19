Miley (elbow) faced hitters Tuesday for the first time since undergoing surgery last June, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Miley threw 20 pitches to three teammates, using his entire repertoire. The left-hander underwent what was termed a "hybrid procedure" which is similar to the traditional Tommy John surgery but has a shorter recovery time. The Reds are hopeful he'll be ready to pitch in big-league games at some point in May. Naturally, there will be a progression that includes more live batting practice sessions and extended spring games in Arizona. It's unclear where Miley fits on Cincinnati's pitching staff.