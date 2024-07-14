Donovan went 3-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and one run scored in Sunday's 8-3 loss to the Cubs.

Donovan has six multi-hit efforts over 13 games in July, going 18-for-52 (.346) in that span. The steal was his first since June 26 and his third of the campaign. The 27-year-old is up to a .276/.345/.411 slash line with eight home runs, 45 RBI, 43 runs scored, 22 doubles and one triple over 91 contests this season. Donovan has primarily played in left field, though he occasionally spells Nolan Gorman at second base or Nolan Arenado at third.