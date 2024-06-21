Donovan went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBI in Thursday's win over the Giants.

Donovan continued to rake Thursday, posting his fourth three-hit game of the campaign and his third multi-hit performance in his last four contests. The outfielder's two-run blast in the first inning gave the Cardinals an early 3-0 lead, while his two-out, RBI single in the fifth added what would prove to be a pivotal insurance run. Donovan is now up to seven long balls on the season, with three coming this month and two coming over his last three games. He's batting .299 in June with 11 RBI and seven runs scored.