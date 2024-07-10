The Cardinals recalled Graceffo from Triple-A Memphis to start Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Royals.

The 24-year-old will make the first start of his MLB career in Wednesday's nightcap while serving as the 27th man for the twin bill, and he should be sent back to Memphis after the contest. Graceffo has pitched to a 3.86 ERA and 71:31 K:BB over 77 innings at Triple-A this season and fared well during his MLB debut in late June, when he allowed one run across 4.1 innings of long relief versus the Reds.