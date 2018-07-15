Bader was removed from Sunday's game against the Reds in the bottom of the second inning with an apparent ankle injury, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Bader appeared to tweak the ankle while rounding first base on a would-be double, forcing him to settle for a single. He looked to be in significant pain upon suffering the injury, but was able to go through some tests on the field before ultimately bowing out of the contest. Bader will now have until Thursday to recuperate as the Cardinals head into the All-Star break. Tommy Pham came on to pinch run for Bader following his departure.