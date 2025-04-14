Bader is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Mets.
Bader will head to the bench after going 0-for-13 at the dish over his last four starts. With Bader out of the lineup, Trevor Larnach will fill in as the Twins' starting left fielder, opening up the designated-hitter spot for Edouard Julien.
