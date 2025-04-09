Bader went 1-for-3 with an RBI single in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Royals.

Bader was responsible for the Twins' lone run Tuesday, when his single in the fifth inning brought Ty France across home plate to tie things up at 1-1. Bader has logged a hit in three straight games and has gone 5-for-11 with one walk and two RBI over that span.