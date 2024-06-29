Herrera (back) said Saturday that he has been swinging a bat over the past several days and plans on catching a bullpen session soon, Lynn Worthy of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Herrera added that he may progress to participating in batting practice within the next several days, and a rehab assignment could come shortly afterward if his back responds properly. However, it's possible the Cardinals opt to keep him in the minor leagues once he's activated now that Willson Contreras and Pedro Pages are both on the active roster.